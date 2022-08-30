The Kmart erected in the middle of Nicollet Ave. in the late 1970s to solve Minneapolis’ tax woes will soon be no more. The city of Minneapolis in September will begin demolishing parts of the building to the west of the Kmart that formerly housed a Supervalu grocery store. The part that actually housed the Kmart will remain for another year. The City plans to raze the entire building, reconnect Nicollet between Eat Street and Lake Street, and perhaps allow developers to build up to 15 stories in its place.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO