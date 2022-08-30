Read full article on original website
Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster returns after Labor Day
Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster. Courtesy of Experience Burnsville. The Burnsville community's longstanding Fire Muster festival will return Sept. 7-10, with a range of new events and multicultural celebrations. On Tuesday, with an all-day medallion hunt will be held within city parks before the festival picks up speed on Wednesday.
Four shot outside north Minneapolis liquor store
MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were transported to hospitals with "potentially life-threatening" injuries after a shooting Friday night outside a north Minneapolis liquor store. Minneapolis Police say they believe the shooting happened after a fight broke out inside Merwin Liquors Minneapolis on West Broadway. The fight continued into the parking lot, where two men and two women were shot.
howafrica.com
Barber Turned Serial Entrepreneur Building A ‘Black Mecca’ In North Minneapolis With A $50M Plan
Houston White is a serial entrepreneur with a number of ventures to his credit. He is a hairstylist, a coffee purveyor, a fashion designer and a real estate developer. White operates his businesses in Minnesota, where people of color make up 20% of the working-age population, but only 10% of business owners.
tcbmag.com
Who Will Win the Salad Wars?
A Crisp & Green billboard soars over 50th and France with the message “Locally Owned; Locally Loved.” As the Wayzata-based salad chain expands nationwide, the sign appears to be an innocent homage to its hometown market. But beneath the dressing, that billboard foretells an impending turf battle. Sweetgreen...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
Quadruple shooting outside Minneapolis liquor store leaves 4 critical
Two men and two women are fighting for their lives after a quadruple shooting in Minneapolis Friday evening outside a liquor store that has been a hotspot for violent crime. The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to 700 West Broadway – home to Merwin Liquors – and arrived to find four people with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Another ‘senseless’ downtown Minneapolis murder, or, another tragedy of capitalism?
When I happened to wander by the crime scene on Aug. 10, about 6:30 p.m., on the corner of Nicollet Mall and Ninth Street, the police were taking down the all-so-familiar yellow tape. But I couldn’t find anyone to learn what had happened. Almost exactly two years earlier, the rumor of a cop killing a Black man – a few yards from where the yellow police tape had been – sparked one of Minneapolis’ worst downtown civil disturbances. A Minneapolis Star Tribune article, a few days later, and a subsequent one, provided the tragic details of the Aug. 10 killing.
5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
Total Wine's 9th Twin Cities location has grand opening Thursday
Total Wine & More opening its 9th Twin Cities store on Thursday – its first in the metro in almost five years. The liquor superstore chain is holding a grand opening Thursday for its new store at Riverdale Commons in Coon Rapids. It's offering coupons that are valid until...
Website Names “Minnesota’s Best Sandwich”, But it Isn’t a Sandwich At All
A food website has released a list of all the states and the best sandwiches that come from them. The item named for Minnesota is technically a sandwich, but also not at the same time. A sandwich is defined by Dictionary.com as an item of food consisting of two pieces...
The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
Car fire halts traffic on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue
MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire Friday evening caused significant traffic delays on southbound I-35W.State troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 6:30 p.m. near Hennepin Avenue.Officers say two individuals in the car had non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash.The driver of the enflamed car is being processed for suspicions of driving while impaired, police say.The crash is under investigation.
ccxmedia.org
Restaurant Week in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park’s Restaurant Week is a great time to visit your favorite restaurant, or check out a new one! And since the city is home to over 100 restaurants, you’re sure to find something you’ll like, especially since many of them are offering great specials. Restaurant Week runs Sunday, September 11th through Saturday the 17th. For the list of participating restaurants go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/restaurant-week.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Lake Street’s Kmart soon to fall
The Kmart erected in the middle of Nicollet Ave. in the late 1970s to solve Minneapolis’ tax woes will soon be no more. The city of Minneapolis in September will begin demolishing parts of the building to the west of the Kmart that formerly housed a Supervalu grocery store. The part that actually housed the Kmart will remain for another year. The City plans to raze the entire building, reconnect Nicollet between Eat Street and Lake Street, and perhaps allow developers to build up to 15 stories in its place.
viatravelers.com
Minnesota Renaissance Festival: Best Things to Do in 2022
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is a fun-filled weekend filled with amazing performers and delicious food that can’t be missed. The festival offers something for everyone, including an old-world marketplace and even a wedding chapel. Whether you’re looking for something to do on your family vacation or just want to have some fun (and eat good food), the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has everything you need.
Suspect in Minneapolis CSI shooting plans 'duress and insanity' defenses
The 24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in the April 2022 shooting of Minneapolis Police crime scene investigator Nikki Lenway has admitted to investigators and prosecutors that she pulled the trigger, according to court filings. Colleen Larson is charged with her boyfriend Tim Amacher, the father of Lenway’s child, who...
Mexican food market, restaurant under construction in Apple Valley
Rendering of the Bodega 42 Fresh Market and Homeshuk Mexican Kitchen and Bar now under construction in Apple Valley. Courtesy of the City of Apple Valley. The entrepreneur behind the popular Andale Taqueria and Mercado in Richfield is bringing a new Mexican food market and restaurant to the Twin Cities.
fox9.com
A toast to the end of an era: David Fong's restaurant closes doors in Bloomington
Wednesday marks the end of an era for popular Chinese restaurant David Fong's in Bloomington, Minnesota. For 64 years, the Bloomington eatery has been woven into the fabric of the community. In our Maury's Stories segment, we take a look at how generations of customers are saying so long to David Fong's.
Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
