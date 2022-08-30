ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bring Me The News

Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster returns after Labor Day

Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster. Courtesy of Experience Burnsville. The Burnsville community's longstanding Fire Muster festival will return Sept. 7-10, with a range of new events and multicultural celebrations. On Tuesday, with an all-day medallion hunt will be held within city parks before the festival picks up speed on Wednesday.
BURNSVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Four shot outside north Minneapolis liquor store

MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were transported to hospitals with "potentially life-threatening" injuries after a shooting Friday night outside a north Minneapolis liquor store. Minneapolis Police say they believe the shooting happened after a fight broke out inside Merwin Liquors Minneapolis on West Broadway. The fight continued into the parking lot, where two men and two women were shot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tcbmag.com

Who Will Win the Salad Wars?

A Crisp & Green billboard soars over 50th and France with the message “Locally Owned; Locally Loved.” As the Wayzata-based salad chain expands nationwide, the sign appears to be an innocent homage to its hometown market. But beneath the dressing, that billboard foretells an impending turf battle. Sweetgreen...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

What happens if you remove I-94?

What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Quadruple shooting outside Minneapolis liquor store leaves 4 critical

Two men and two women are fighting for their lives after a quadruple shooting in Minneapolis Friday evening outside a liquor store that has been a hotspot for violent crime. The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to 700 West Broadway – home to Merwin Liquors – and arrived to find four people with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
MinnPost

Another ‘senseless’ downtown Minneapolis murder, or, another tragedy of capitalism?

When I happened to wander by the crime scene on Aug. 10, about 6:30 p.m., on the corner of Nicollet Mall and Ninth Street, the police were taking down the all-so-familiar yellow tape. But I couldn’t find anyone to learn what had happened. Almost exactly two years earlier, the rumor of a cop killing a Black man – a few yards from where the yellow police tape had been – sparked one of Minneapolis’ worst downtown civil disturbances. A Minneapolis Star Tribune article, a few days later, and a subsequent one, provided the tragic details of the Aug. 10 killing.
KARE 11

5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
Mother Jones

The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Car fire halts traffic on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire Friday evening caused significant traffic delays on southbound I-35W.State troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 6:30 p.m. near Hennepin Avenue.Officers say two individuals in the car had non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash.The driver of the enflamed car is being processed for suspicions of driving while impaired, police say.The crash is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Restaurant Week in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park’s Restaurant Week is a great time to visit your favorite restaurant, or check out a new one! And since the city is home to over 100 restaurants, you’re sure to find something you’ll like, especially since many of them are offering great specials. Restaurant Week runs Sunday, September 11th through Saturday the 17th. For the list of participating restaurants go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/restaurant-week.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Lake Street’s Kmart soon to fall

The Kmart erected in the middle of Nicollet Ave. in the late 1970s to solve Minneapolis’ tax woes will soon be no more. The city of Minneapolis in September will begin demolishing parts of the building to the west of the Kmart that formerly housed a Supervalu grocery store. The part that actually housed the Kmart will remain for another year. The City plans to raze the entire building, reconnect Nicollet between Eat Street and Lake Street, and perhaps allow developers to build up to 15 stories in its place.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
viatravelers.com

Minnesota Renaissance Festival: Best Things to Do in 2022

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is a fun-filled weekend filled with amazing performers and delicious food that can’t be missed. The festival offers something for everyone, including an old-world marketplace and even a wedding chapel. Whether you’re looking for something to do on your family vacation or just want to have some fun (and eat good food), the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has everything you need.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

