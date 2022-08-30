Read full article on original website
Related
mystar106.com
California company will join two other private firms in managing Iowa Medicaid
DES MOINES — State officials have chosen a California-based company to join two other private firms that manage Iowa Medicaid, the joint state-and-federal program that currently provides health care services to about 800,000 disabled and low income Iowans. State Medicaid director Elizabeth Matney says Molina Healthcare’s contract will start...
mystar106.com
Demand at the Food Bank of Iowa hits another all-time high
DES MOINES — After setting multiple records during the pandemic, the Food Bank of Iowa is setting yet more records this summer for the number of people using its pantries. Annette Hacker is spokeswoman for the Des Moines-based agency that serves Iowans who are facing food insecurity. “Food Bank of Iowa set records — and these are not the kind of records that we like to set — for the most individuals served in our history in May and then again in June,” Hacker says. “We are finalizing July numbers next week, the first full week of September, but the trend looks to be the same.”
Comments / 0