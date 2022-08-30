ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Burlington and Brown Deer are our next stops

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Our CBS 58 Hometowns tour will take us to Burlington on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Brown Deer on Thursday, Sept. 8. Where do we need to visit at these locations? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin native flying high in an F16 fighter jet

She calls herself a Sconnie girl and is happy to be back home. Growing up in Wisconsin Zoe Davies has always been on a mission. She spent 15 years, away from Wisconsin after graduating high school, and attending the Air Force Academy. Today Major Zoe Davies is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot stationed at Truax Field in Madison.
CBS 58

Wisconsin High School football Week 3 highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin high school football under the lights continues with our Week 3 highlights. Our first matchup was Mukwonago vs. Waukesha North, where Mukwonago won with a score of 41-21. Our second matchup was Oconomowoc vs. Waukesha South, where Oconomowoc won with a score of 41-7. Our...
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in Brookfield on Thursday, Sept. 1, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Brookfield Mayor Steven Ponto to tell us what makes Brookfield such a special place to call home.
CBS 58

Wisconsin households eligible for free package of COVID-19 tests

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free, at-home rapid COVID tests. Each household can order one package which contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. Once the order is placed, it should arrive in one to two weeks.
wtmj.com

A ‘first’ for David Stearns and family

Thursday was a big day for David Stearns and his family. “We are on our way to school right now,” the Brewers President of Baseball Operation told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. Stearns’ oldest child is entering 4K this year. He wasn’t worried about any nerves or tears....
CBS 58

The future of digital learning: Libraries changing with the times

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In the last two years, we've seen learning become more centered around technology. So what's in store for the future of public libraries with an increasingly digital learning environment? Abigail Phillips from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee joined CBS 58 Friday, Sept. 2, to tell us how libraries are changing with the times.
