CBS 58
Flight of Champions: Stars and Stripes Honor Flight teams up with Packers, Brewers and Bucks to honor vets
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks teamed up to sponsor three planeloads of local veterans as part of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight's 65th "mission." The "Flight of Champions," taking place Saturday, Oct. 8, will honor approximately 240 Korean War and Vietnam...
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (9/3)...Oktoberfest in September & Sunflower/Apple Picking
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Some of October can be found in this September weekend. Not really the weather but the beer. Oktoberfest is taking place in Glendale. Also, a big art show in the Third Ward this holiday weekend.
CBS 58
Cudahy man on a walking journey from Green Bay for 'National Recovery Month'
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Cudahy man is on a journey - walking all the way home from Green Bay on purpose. As Michele Fiore tells us, his decision to do so is part of "National Recovery Month." Greg Studzinski freely admits he turned to pills and heroin to...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: Sunflower Festival, Shrekfest, $3 movies and more happening in SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's plenty to do in southeast Wisconsin this weekend! CBS 58 was joined by Joe Krauss with B93.3 to tell us about:
Old Fashioned Hall of Fame opening in Milwaukee
Central Standard Craft Distillery is embracing its Wisconsin roots and opening a Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Burlington and Brown Deer are our next stops
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Our CBS 58 Hometowns tour will take us to Burlington on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Brown Deer on Thursday, Sept. 8. Where do we need to visit at these locations? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CBS 58
DNR urges boaters, swimmers to wear life jackets after a string of drownings this summer
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- If you'll be out enjoying the waterways this Labor Day weekend, state officials want people to keep safety top of mind. While it can be fun to spend time with family and friends on the lakes and rivers Wisconsin has to offer, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it can also be dangerous.
Milwaukee Christkindlmarket will not return to Deer District this winter
German American Events announced it will not host a Milwaukee Christkindlmarket this winter in Deer District for the second consecutive year.
CBS 58
The Great US Treasure Hunt: Milwaukee residents have a chance to find $1,000 coin hidden somewhere
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend, Milwaukee residents have a chance to go on a treasure hunt and find a $1,000 coin hidden somewhere. It's all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, with Milwaukee being its last stop!. According to a news release, on Saturday, Sept. 3, somewhere in...
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
CBS 58
Miracle reunion: Man who received heart transplant meets up with surgical team 1 year later
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One year ago today, a man from Waunakee, Wisconsin came to Milwaukee for life-saving transplant surgery. Friday, Sept. 2, on that one-year anniversary, the patient and doctor had a reunion. Seventy-year-old Mark Hetzel was suffering from late stage heart failure when he was referred to Aurora...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin native flying high in an F16 fighter jet
She calls herself a Sconnie girl and is happy to be back home. Growing up in Wisconsin Zoe Davies has always been on a mission. She spent 15 years, away from Wisconsin after graduating high school, and attending the Air Force Academy. Today Major Zoe Davies is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot stationed at Truax Field in Madison.
CBS 58
Wisconsin High School football Week 3 highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin high school football under the lights continues with our Week 3 highlights. Our first matchup was Mukwonago vs. Waukesha North, where Mukwonago won with a score of 41-21. Our second matchup was Oconomowoc vs. Waukesha South, where Oconomowoc won with a score of 41-7. Our...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in Brookfield on Thursday, Sept. 1, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Brookfield Mayor Steven Ponto to tell us what makes Brookfield such a special place to call home.
Wisconsin DNR needs your help collecting milkweed seedpods
Residents across Wisconsin are being asked to keep an eye out for wild common milkweed seedpods. If you do spot them, you are asked to collect the pods.
CBS 58
Wisconsin households eligible for free package of COVID-19 tests
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free, at-home rapid COVID tests. Each household can order one package which contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. Once the order is placed, it should arrive in one to two weeks.
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Meowly Cyrus!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Meowly Cyrus, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also talk about how you can donate your vehicle to WHS.
wtmj.com
A ‘first’ for David Stearns and family
Thursday was a big day for David Stearns and his family. “We are on our way to school right now,” the Brewers President of Baseball Operation told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. Stearns’ oldest child is entering 4K this year. He wasn’t worried about any nerves or tears....
CBS 58
The future of digital learning: Libraries changing with the times
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In the last two years, we've seen learning become more centered around technology. So what's in store for the future of public libraries with an increasingly digital learning environment? Abigail Phillips from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee joined CBS 58 Friday, Sept. 2, to tell us how libraries are changing with the times.
