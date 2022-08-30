Although receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 1978, actor James Caan continued to expand his career, starring in films like Misery, Elf, and Get Smart. While Caan worked in Hollywood for over 60 years, his iconic moment came in The Godfather, which landed him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Sadly, at the age of 82, the actor passed away back in July. Leaving behind a legacy of memorable moments on the silver screen, celebrities showered the late star with love and support. And now, while his family remembers his life and his list of accomplishments, it seems that his Twitter account will remain active thanks to his assistant.

