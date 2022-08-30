Read full article on original website
Discover 8 unique DougCo Air B and Bs perfect for staycationsNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Colorado Springs Food Truck Featured on "Good Morning America"Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Shaded wildfire fuel break project targeted in DougCoMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
A Downtown Mural With a Message for EveryoneColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Honey Festival at Bear Creek Nature Center on Saturday (August 27)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Children’s Hospital Colorado now has 10 twins at Colorado Springs facility
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs says its staff are now attending to 10 sets of twins in its NICU ward. Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs A spokesperson for the hospital says this is a new record high. This breaks the previous record of seven twins at the facility that was The post Children’s Hospital Colorado now has 10 twins at Colorado Springs facility appeared first on KRDO.
Apartment fire in Colorado Springs causes minor injuries
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a fire in an apartment on Thursday, in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, CSFD responded to the apartment on Morning Sun Avenue, where it quickly extinguished the small fire. According to CSFD, the two […]
Frontier flights out of Colorado Springs will stop in November
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) says that they have been notified that Frontier Airlines will discontinue service from COS effective November 4, 2022. COS says that Frontier has been a part of the COS family since 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with...
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified a pedestrian who died after they were hit by a car in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 52-year-old Steven Fox of Colorado Springs. On August 26, around 5:30 p.m. CSPD responded to a two-car crash involving a […]
Colorado Springs firefighter placed on leave following domestic violence incident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) placed a Lieutenant on administrative leave in August following felony charges related to a domestic violence-related incident involving his wife. According to court records, CSFD Lt. Lucas Wardell, 49, pulled a gun on his wife and threatened to kill...
Rider identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified the motorcycle rider who died after it collided with a truck in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, at around 8:30 p.m. CSPD was called to the 2700 […]
PHOTOS: NICU caring 7 sets of twins at once, a new record for the hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Staff members at the NICU for a hospital in Colorado have had their hands full due to a record-breaking number of twins being cared for at the same time. The Children’s Hospital Colorado, located in Colorado Springs, said they have seven sets of twins...
WATCH: 7 special-shape balloons on display for Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs in 2022
WATCH - Suspect arrested, accused of murdering father of eight in Colorado Springs. Brian Alford is facing first-degree murder charges. No arrests have been made as police in Colorado Springs handle a possible arson case.
Driver identified after fatal, wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver who died after driving the wrong way on I-25 before crashing into two other vehicles, has been identified, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 41-year-old Kaulana Watson of Lafayette, Colorado. On Sunday, Aug. 28, just before 2 a.m., […]
Gas prices continue downward trend heading into Labor Day Weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is some good news for anyone hitting the road this holiday weekend. Gas prices are continuing their downward trend across the country and here at home in Colorado. The national average price is now $3.80 per gallon. One month ago, that number was $4.18.
What could replace the Martin Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs?
The Martin Drake Power Plant is now set to retire Sept. 1 as Colorado Springs plans to get rid of all coal generation in their energy portfolio by 2030.
Driver pulled from burning car dies after crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the driver involved in a crash, that sparked a grass fire in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 72-year-old Esad Heldic, of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, around 9:30 a.m. CSPD was called to the area of […]
Colorado Springs Police release video of convicted killer shooting and injuring officer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released body-worn camera footage of a shooting involving an escaped suspect and an officer. In July, Randy Bishop was sentenced to 48 years for two shootings involving CSPD officers. That was on top of the life sentence he was already serving for the first-degree murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth.
Single-vehicle crash leaves one man dead in Colorado Springs
Residents in the area responded by removing the man from the vehicle prior to it becoming fully engulfed in flames.
Children’s Hospital Colorado warns parents about the dangers of open, unattended windows
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs is warning parents about the dangers of open windows. According to hospital officials, they see the majority of patients severely injured from falling out of a window between May and October. That's between 60 and 100 percent of the patients. The hospital says these are The post Children’s Hospital Colorado warns parents about the dangers of open, unattended windows appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs Fire responded to a structure fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a structure fire at 4360 Morning Sun. The fire is out. Fire crews on the scene reported that smoke was still visible even after the fire was out. CSFD says that smoke conditions are...
Celebrate Pueblo Chile Day this weekend at the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo are encouraging everyone to come out to the Colorado State Fair on Sat., Sept. 3 to celebrate Pueblo Chile Day. On Saturday, fair-goers will find farm stand maps, fresh Pueblo Chiles roasting, and Pueblo Chile wraps being...
Power outage in area of I-25 and Colorado Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A power outage is affecting more than 600 Colorado Springs Utilities customers in the area of I-25 and Colorado Ave. The power went out shortly after 8 a.m. Reports say a semi-truck contacted power lines in the area and caused the outage. That is unconfirmed.
Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led up to deadly Colorado Springs gas station shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest document for the defendant in a murder two weeks ago indicates that he now faces three additional charges including menacing, prohibited use of weapons, and reckless endangerment. In the document released Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department's investigation shows that just before the...
