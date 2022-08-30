ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Children’s Hospital Colorado now has 10 twins at Colorado Springs facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs says its staff are now attending to 10 sets of twins in its NICU ward. Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs A spokesperson for the hospital says this is a new record high. This breaks the previous record of seven twins at the facility that was The post Children’s Hospital Colorado now has 10 twins at Colorado Springs facility appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Apartment fire in Colorado Springs causes minor injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a fire in an apartment on Thursday, in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, CSFD responded to the apartment on Morning Sun Avenue, where it quickly extinguished the small fire. According to CSFD, the two […]
KRDO

Frontier flights out of Colorado Springs will stop in November

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) says that they have been notified that Frontier Airlines will discontinue service from COS effective November 4, 2022. COS says that Frontier has been a part of the COS family since 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with...
KXRM

Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified a pedestrian who died after they were hit by a car in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 52-year-old Steven Fox of Colorado Springs. On August 26, around 5:30 p.m. CSPD responded to a two-car crash involving a […]
KXRM

Rider identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified the motorcycle rider who died after it collided with a truck in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, at around 8:30 p.m. CSPD was called to the 2700 […]
KXRM

Driver pulled from burning car dies after crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the driver involved in a crash, that sparked a grass fire in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 72-year-old Esad Heldic, of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, around 9:30 a.m. CSPD was called to the area of […]
KRDO

Colorado Springs Police release video of convicted killer shooting and injuring officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released body-worn camera footage of a shooting involving an escaped suspect and an officer. In July, Randy Bishop was sentenced to 48 years for two shootings involving CSPD officers. That was on top of the life sentence he was already serving for the first-degree murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth.
KRDO News Channel 13

Children’s Hospital Colorado warns parents about the dangers of open, unattended windows

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs is warning parents about the dangers of open windows. According to hospital officials, they see the majority of patients severely injured from falling out of a window between May and October. That's between 60 and 100 percent of the patients. The hospital says these are The post Children’s Hospital Colorado warns parents about the dangers of open, unattended windows appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO

Colorado Springs Fire responded to a structure fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a structure fire at 4360 Morning Sun. The fire is out. Fire crews on the scene reported that smoke was still visible even after the fire was out. CSFD says that smoke conditions are...
KRDO

Celebrate Pueblo Chile Day this weekend at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo are encouraging everyone to come out to the Colorado State Fair on Sat., Sept. 3 to celebrate Pueblo Chile Day. On Saturday, fair-goers will find farm stand maps, fresh Pueblo Chiles roasting, and Pueblo Chile wraps being...
KRDO

Power outage in area of I-25 and Colorado Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A power outage is affecting more than 600 Colorado Springs Utilities customers in the area of I-25 and Colorado Ave. The power went out shortly after 8 a.m. Reports say a semi-truck contacted power lines in the area and caused the outage. That is unconfirmed.
