FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in ColoradoCNTV NationColorado Springs, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
csbj.com
Catalyst-Underline deal ups speed for defense agencies
The launch of a 100-gigabit, fiber-based internet network at the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation this week marks a leap forward for Colorado Springs’ broadband capabilities and for Underline Infrastructure Inc., the company that built the network and delivered the first gig-speed connections to Downtown in August. The...
KRDO
Celebrate Pueblo Chile Day this weekend at the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo are encouraging everyone to come out to the Colorado State Fair on Sat., Sept. 3 to celebrate Pueblo Chile Day. On Saturday, fair-goers will find farm stand maps, fresh Pueblo Chiles roasting, and Pueblo Chile wraps being...
Daily Record
Colorado contractor wins $187M deal with Space Command, but will the HQ stay in state?
A Colorado Springs company has won a $187 million contract with U.S. Space Command, which could be leaving Colorado for a permanent home in Alabama. Delta Solutions and Strategies, a Colorado Springs-based defense contractor, has landed a five-year contract to provide services and support to Space Command headquarters. The contract is the largest ever for the company, which was started in 2000.
Governor’s Plate winners named at State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. — Nine food trucks competed for culinary honors during the second annual Governor’s Plate competition on Tuesday at the Colorado State Fair. This year, contestants were instructed to bring their most creative twist to the competition theme, “Your Take on Fair Food,” and Governor Jared Polis and event attendees voted on their favorite. […]
Colorado Springs’ Buttermilk Breakfast & Burgers to Become Live Music Venue
Prolific businessman J.W. Roth of Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern and Boot Barn Hall will bring Notes to the former breakfast-burger joint
arkvalleyvoice.com
Legal Notices A Weapon in Colorado’s Local News Battles
We reported a few months ago that in neighboring Custer County, a newspaper war has erupted between the historically-local news organization known as the Wet Mountain Tribune, and the highly partisan Sangre de Cristo Sentinel newspaper. When county leaders pulled their county’s legal notices from the Wet Mountain Tribune it responded this week, suing county leaders over their stated reasons for the decision.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
El Paso County Republican Infighting Intensifies
During Tuesday’s meeting of the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners, District 4 Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez used his board comments to publicly accuse Colorado Springs at-large city councilor Wayne Williams of lying to the media and the public. Williams is also the subject of a recall effort, pushed by nonprofit Integrity Matters, which is also targeting newly appointed Colorado Springs councilor Stephanie Fortune. Williams will also be facing Gonzalez in Colorado Springs 2023 Mayoral election.
This Is Colorado's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Thursday, September 1, Colorado hospitals will be required to take certain steps to make hospital bills more affordable for low-to-moderate income Coloradans. The new Hospital Discounted Care Law is going into effect Thursday, after the passage of House Bill 21-1198. "This new law will cap the amount that hospitals can charge The post ‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
milehighcre.com
The Container Store to Open First Location in Colorado Springs
Opening on September 3, The Promenade Shops at Briargate welcomes The Container Store, the nation’s leading retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services to Colorado Springs, adding to The Shops best-in-class restaurant and retail lineup. The Container Store will be located next to Anthropologie at 1925 Briargate Pkwy, serving as the brand’s fourth store in Colorado, its 95th retail location nationwide and its first small footprint.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years by giving away free cakes
COLORADO SPRINGS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Sept.1, by giving away a free Confetti Bundlet to the first 250 people who arrive at a local Colorado Springs bakery. To spread the birthday joy, Nothing Bundt Cakes will hold an online contest for one lucky fan to win a $25,000 birthday […]
Daily Record
Another former Florence city employee files lawsuit
A lawsuit alleging discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation was filed by a former Florence city employee Wednesday in U.S. District Court against the City of Florence and two current employees, Lori Cobler and Brandon Harris. Sarah Glenn began working for the city in September 2020, with her most recent job...
AI-created artwork wins first place at Colorado State Fair, artist criticized
At the Colorado State Fair, a piece of digital artwork that won first place in a competition, has some people in the art community concerned.
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Massage parlor ordinance goes into effect September 1
COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Thursday, September 1, massage parlors are required to have a specific business license to own and operate within the City of Colorado Springs. The ordinance was signed back in April of 2022, it laid out the requirements for a new type of business license for massage parlors, along with requirements and […]
csbj.com
AG Phil Weiser wants to enforce airline consumer protection
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and dozens of other state AGs want the U.S. Department of Transportation to either respond to consumer complaints about airlines’ misbehavior, or give their states the legal authority to enforce consumer protection laws in the industry. Weiser and 38 other members of the National...
A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
What could replace the Martin Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs?
The Martin Drake Power Plant is now set to retire Sept. 1 as Colorado Springs plans to get rid of all coal generation in their energy portfolio by 2030.
FOX21News.com
Discount Motors now have two great locations in Pueblo!
Discount Motors is home of the price crusher! They have everything you need for every budget, from collectibles to those hard-to-find vehicles. Discount Motors have been serving Southern Colorado for decades and now has two great locations in Pueblo, Colorado. Krista Witiak met up with the owner, Dominic Mannino, to share why Discount Motors is the best place to buy your next used vehicle.
So Not Cool: Energy Company Locks Colorado Residents Out Of Their Smart Thermostats
About 22,000 Colorado customers lost access to their smart thermostats as temperatures reportedly rose to 90 degrees on Tuesday.
