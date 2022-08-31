Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Related
MMA Fighting
‘I want to show I’m more than just a stupid fighter’: Julia Avila happy with UFC fighter pay, but hopes to see more implemented
UFC bantamweight fighter Julia Avila wants to set the record straight. Days before UFC 278, Avila took to Twitter and opened up about her career as a UFC fighter, mentioning a few different things that were on her mind — including the fact that she had to take a job “to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy,” as she’ll become a mom in October.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: ‘If you’re gonna beat Nate Diaz, you have to be special’
Nate Diaz’s potential last appearance in the UFC could be one to remember. Next weekend at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, Diaz finishes out his contract by facing rising undefeated superstar Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight headliner. To a vast majority of those within the MMA community, this is a true case of someone being fed to the wolves, pun intended.
MMA Fighting
Video: Paddy Pimblett weighs himself on Steve-O’s show, comes in more than 50 pounds over lightweight limit
Paddy Pimblett’s weight is becoming a talking point even outside the MMA bubble. The UFC lightweight appeared Wednesday on Steve-O’s Wild Ride — a podcast hosted by Steve-O of Jackass fame — and stepped on a scale to see where he’s at just five weeks after his victory over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, which was contested at 155 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre answers how he’d fare against Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman, and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Georges St-Pierre still knows how to analyze and break down the best fighters in the world, even in retirement. The former two-division UFC champion held court at a fan Q&A on Friday ahead of UFC Paris, where he was asked how he’d stack up against three of the most successful fighters of this generation: Current welterweight champion Leon Edwards, former welterweight champion and top-ranked Pound-for-Pound fighter Kamaru Usman, and lightweight great Khabib Nurmagomedov.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards’ coach not sure Kamaru Usman next, UFC 278 knockout could be ‘life-changing event’
A trilogy between UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards and deposed titleholder Kamaru Usman is reportedly in the works for the U.K. But Edwards’ coach isn’t so sure Usman will be ready. On a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Dave Lovell cast doubt on Usman’s ability to bounce...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Dodgers News: Former Dodger Star Getting it Done Playing Out of the Country
Yasiel is 'getting Puiggy with it' over in Korea.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’
Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou’s head coach provides injury update, welcomes Jon Jones in early 2023: ‘That’s the fight we all want’
For Francis Ngannou head coach Eric Nicksick, preparing for Jon Jones would scratch every imaginable competitive itch. The heavyweight title picture is in an interesting place with Ngannou’s future unknown and the potential return and heavyweight debut of Jon Jones. Then there are top contenders Stipe Miocic and Curtis Blaydes, and the winner of the UFC Paris main event between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. But if Nicksick has his druthers, the opponent he wants to see is hands down Jones.
MMA Fighting
UFC Fight Roundup: Jennifer Maia tries to snap skid, Jailton Almeida bulks down for UFC 279
Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon. All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme...
MMA Fighting
Belal Muhammad expects Leon Edwards to push for Jorge Masvidal fight next: ‘It’s terrible but I know it’s going to happen’
Belal Muhammad had a mix of emotions sitting cageside at UFC 278 when Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to become welterweight champion. While admittedly not the biggest fan of Edwards after their fight ended in a no contest due to an eye poke back in 2021, Muhammad still gave credit to “Rocky” for a job well done after being down on the scorecards heading into the fifth round. But the downside of Edwards’ win meant Muhammad’s own desire for a title shot will likely get pushed back even further, because with the way the division is set up now, the chances Muhammad gets the next crack at the belt are slim even if he beats Sean Brady at UFC 280 in October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
No Bets Barred: Will Ciryl Gane put an end to Tai Tuivasa’s Cinderella run at UFC Paris?
On Saturday the UFC makes its debut in France with UFC Paris, a 12-fight card headlined by a heavyweight slugfest between former interim champion Ciryl Gane and fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa, and the No Bets Barred boys are back to get you ready. Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew break down...
Sports World Reacts To Disturbing ESPN Sideline Reporter News
During the 2021-22 NHL season, ESPN's Leah Hextall became the first woman to serve as a play-by-play announcer for the nationally-televised NHL games. Unfortunately, Hextall's first year in this role was filled with criticism and abuse. In an interview with Sean Fitz-Gerald of The Athletic, Hextall revealed just how much...
MMA Fighting
John Dodson felt disrespected by ‘journeyman’ label after UFC release
John Dodson was stunned when he received word that he was being released from the UFC. Two years later, he still doesn’t understand the move. Despite facing a murderer’s row of opposition at both bantamweight and flyweight, the two-time title challenger was unceremoniously dropped from the promotion after a single loss to Merab Dvalishvili, who is now ranked as one of the best fighters in the world at 135 pounds.
MMA Fighting
UFC Paris preview show: Tai Tuivasa’s upset chances vs. Ciryl Gane, Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori stakes, more
Ciryl Gane looks to bounce back from his title fight loss to Francis Ngannou in a historic hometown main event, while Tai Tuivasa looks to defy the odds once again and potentially earn a championship opportunity in his own right. The promotion’s first trip to the City of Light goes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Tai Tuivasa aware of underdog status ahead of UFC Paris: ‘Everyone reckons I’m going to get smashed’
Tai Tuivasa has the biggest challenge of his career ahead of him, and he knows it. The No. 5 heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings headlines UFC Paris opposite No. 3 Ciryl Gane this Saturday, a bout that pits Tuivasa against a former interim UFC champion coming off of his first loss.
MMA Fighting
Marvin Vettori hopes Israel Adesanya ‘goes out on another oxygen mask” against Alex Pereira
UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori spoke to reporters about his UFC Paris fight with ex-champ Robert Whittaker, his place in the middleweight division, a third fight with Israel Adesanya, his thoughts on Adesanya’s title defense against Alex Pereira and prediction for the fight, and more. Check out Vettori’s full pre-fight...
MMA Fighting
Ben Rothwell meets Bobo O’Bannon in Oct. 1 BKFC debut
Ben Rothwell’s BKFC debut is set. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting that the veteran MMA heavyweight will meet BKFC vet Bobo O’Bannon at the BKFC 30 event scheduled for Oct. 1 at Fant Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. The bare-knuckle booking...
MMA Fighting
UFC Paris Results: Gane vs. Tuivasa
MMA Fighting has UFC Paris results for the Gane vs. Tuivasa fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Paris Twitter updates. In the main event of the UFC’s first-ever event in France, former interim champion Ciryl Gane faces off against Tai Tuivasa in a pivotal heavyweight battle. The Frenchman Gane hopes to rebound after dropping a unanimous decision in a title unification bout to Francis Ngannou. Across the cage, Tuivasa looks to continue his hot streak after winning five straight wins via KO/TKO, including a highlight-reel upset over Derrick Lewis.
Comments / 0