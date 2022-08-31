ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

‘I want to show I’m more than just a stupid fighter’: Julia Avila happy with UFC fighter pay, but hopes to see more implemented

UFC bantamweight fighter Julia Avila wants to set the record straight. Days before UFC 278, Avila took to Twitter and opened up about her career as a UFC fighter, mentioning a few different things that were on her mind — including the fact that she had to take a job “to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy,” as she’ll become a mom in October.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre answers how he’d fare against Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman, and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Georges St-Pierre still knows how to analyze and break down the best fighters in the world, even in retirement. The former two-division UFC champion held court at a fan Q&A on Friday ahead of UFC Paris, where he was asked how he’d stack up against three of the most successful fighters of this generation: Current welterweight champion Leon Edwards, former welterweight champion and top-ranked Pound-for-Pound fighter Kamaru Usman, and lightweight great Khabib Nurmagomedov.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Alex Morgan
NBC Sports

US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’

Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
TENNIS
MMA Fighting

Francis Ngannou’s head coach provides injury update, welcomes Jon Jones in early 2023: ‘That’s the fight we all want’

For Francis Ngannou head coach Eric Nicksick, preparing for Jon Jones would scratch every imaginable competitive itch. The heavyweight title picture is in an interesting place with Ngannou’s future unknown and the potential return and heavyweight debut of Jon Jones. Then there are top contenders Stipe Miocic and Curtis Blaydes, and the winner of the UFC Paris main event between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. But if Nicksick has his druthers, the opponent he wants to see is hands down Jones.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Belal Muhammad expects Leon Edwards to push for Jorge Masvidal fight next: ‘It’s terrible but I know it’s going to happen’

Belal Muhammad had a mix of emotions sitting cageside at UFC 278 when Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to become welterweight champion. While admittedly not the biggest fan of Edwards after their fight ended in a no contest due to an eye poke back in 2021, Muhammad still gave credit to “Rocky” for a job well done after being down on the scorecards heading into the fifth round. But the downside of Edwards’ win meant Muhammad’s own desire for a title shot will likely get pushed back even further, because with the way the division is set up now, the chances Muhammad gets the next crack at the belt are slim even if he beats Sean Brady at UFC 280 in October.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma Fighting#Def#Combat
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Disturbing ESPN Sideline Reporter News

During the 2021-22 NHL season, ESPN's Leah Hextall became the first woman to serve as a play-by-play announcer for the nationally-televised NHL games. Unfortunately, Hextall's first year in this role was filled with criticism and abuse. In an interview with Sean Fitz-Gerald of The Athletic, Hextall revealed just how much...
SPORTS
MMA Fighting

John Dodson felt disrespected by ‘journeyman’ label after UFC release

John Dodson was stunned when he received word that he was being released from the UFC. Two years later, he still doesn’t understand the move. Despite facing a murderer’s row of opposition at both bantamweight and flyweight, the two-time title challenger was unceremoniously dropped from the promotion after a single loss to Merab Dvalishvili, who is now ranked as one of the best fighters in the world at 135 pounds.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Ben Rothwell meets Bobo O’Bannon in Oct. 1 BKFC debut

Ben Rothwell’s BKFC debut is set. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting that the veteran MMA heavyweight will meet BKFC vet Bobo O’Bannon at the BKFC 30 event scheduled for Oct. 1 at Fant Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. The bare-knuckle booking...
MONROE, LA
MMA Fighting

UFC Paris Results: Gane vs. Tuivasa

MMA Fighting has UFC Paris results for the Gane vs. Tuivasa fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Paris Twitter updates. In the main event of the UFC’s first-ever event in France, former interim champion Ciryl Gane faces off against Tai Tuivasa in a pivotal heavyweight battle. The Frenchman Gane hopes to rebound after dropping a unanimous decision in a title unification bout to Francis Ngannou. Across the cage, Tuivasa looks to continue his hot streak after winning five straight wins via KO/TKO, including a highlight-reel upset over Derrick Lewis.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy