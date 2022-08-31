Read full article on original website
Related
This Is Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
click orlando
Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations
SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based chain...
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s Florida Historic Photos: Whaley’s Grocery Store, Ocala, 1930s.
On the right is the owner of Whaley’s Grocery Store, Sid Whaley. Whaley was known for wearing am overcoat and a hat. The photo is from around the 1930s.
floridapolitics.com
In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.
Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
How to Save Money When Shopping at Publix, according to Southern Living
For many Floridians, a trip to Publix is a regular event. The Lakeland-based grocery store is a favorite of many in the sunshine state. Whether it's the iconic "Pub subs" or the well-known birthday cakes, there's arguably much to like about Publix - except for one thing plaguing many grocery stores - the costs of groceries.
fox13news.com
Florida mom’s post about how toddler's creepy doll scored them perks at Disney World goes viral
GROVELAND, Fla. - Many children might find Chloe the doll a bit – terrifying. But not Briar!. The adorable 3-year-old from Central Florida loves her ‘Creepy Chloe’ doll with glowing red eyes so much that she dresses her up like a princess and takes her on trips to Walt Disney World – which has scored the family some pretty cool perks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
click orlando
When can we expect fall to return to Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – This year, the autumnal equinox, also known as the first day of fall, arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:04 p.m. and although Florida palm trees aren’t known for their changing colors, many Central Floridians look forward to the slight cooldown and humidity relief the season has to offer.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Pam Gould Provides Free Medical Services to the Uninsured
For over 30 years, Pam Gould has created community partnerships and programs to improve daily life for Central Floridians. As CEO of Shepherd’s Hope, she is powering the non-profit’s impact, providing free life-saving medical services to uninsured and under-insured individuals and families in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. In 2021, through Shepherd’s Hope, $17 million of healthcare services were provided to individuals in the healthcare crisis.
click orlando
Here’s the traffic plan for Artemis I launch during holiday weekend on Florida Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As NASA prepares to launch its mega moon rocket Saturday afternoon, Brevard County officials are preparing for hundreds of thousands of people heading to the coast for the historic launch and holiday weekend. This marks NASA’s second attempt to launch the Space Launch System rocket...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
High heat, strong storms hitting Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect some more afternoon storms Thursday in Central Florida as the sea breezes fire up. Severe thunderstorms have hit the metro Orlando area and Ocala already today. We will have a 70% coverage of rain. Expect rain chances at 60% on Friday and 50% through the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $175,000 ticket sold in Orlando set to expire Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $175,000 and have yet to claim it. Officials said the FANTASY 5 ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 14185 Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando. Those who purchased tickets...
leesburg-news.com
Mount Dora man charged with selling drugs at John L. Johnson Park
A Mount Dora man is in the Lake County Jail after being arrested for allegedly selling drugs and having a gun at a city park in Leesburg. Jasper Evan Tate, 43, of 1111 Grant Ave. in Mount Dora, was charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a municipal park, possession of controlled substances, delivery or manufacture of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted Florida felon.
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.
It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
Here’s where you can score free cake in Central Florida on Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cake shop’s birthday means free cake for customers. Nothing Bundt Cake is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday and is offering free cake at each of its locations for the first 250 guests. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company said...
click orlando
More storms on the way: County-by-county in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances remain high for the next several days across Central Florida. Lots of moisture in the air as well as the sea breezes firing up each afternoon will lead to more scattered showers and storms. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect...
click orlando
👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
fox35orlando.com
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
Comments / 0