2022 09/09 – Opal K. Jones
Opal K. Jones, age 77 of Aviston, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Jones was born on May 3, 1945, to the late Henry and Martha (Schrieber) Boeker. She married John Michael Jones on November 26, 1966, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, Illinois.
Salem Routs Marquette 48-7 To Take Week 2 Contest…Head Home For Week 3
The Salem Wildcats scored 3 times in the 2nd quarter and pulled away for their first win of the season, a 48-7 rout at Alton Marquette. Miking Ettress had 2 touchdowns, a run of 81 yards in the 3rd quarter as well as a 6 yard run late in the 1st half. Quarterback Sam Greene showed some speed as he got free for an 86 yard touchdown run. Kason Sullens had 2 more TD’s from short yardage with Kannon King and Jervaice Mayes getting late scores for the Cats. Salem returns to action against 1-1 Olney next week to open their home schedule.
2022 09/10 – Queinton Jolliff
Queinton Jolliff, 26 of Salem, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born November 5, 1995, in Centralia, the son of Allen Keebler and Angelia Jolliff. In addition to his parents: Allen Keebler of Ladson, South Carolina and Angelia Jolliff of Centralia, he is also survived by his siblings: Jarrod Jolliff of St. Peters, Krista Keebler of Centralia, Denzel Jolliff of Colorado, Bethany Keebler of Centralia, Bailey Keebler of Dix, Oscar Hernandez of Centralia and Sabriah Keebler of Centralia; maternal grandparents: Victor and Donna Kuhlman of Centralia; several nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
2022 09/03 – Glen Gordon, Sr.
Glen Gordon, Sr., 79, of Iuka, Illinois passed away in the loving care of his family at home, on August 31, 2022. Born April 10, 1943, in Iuka IL, he was the son of Artie L. and Mary V. (Eagan) Gordon who preceded him in death. The public is invited...
2022 09/06 – Karen Sue Hardig
Karen Sue Hardig, 59, of Texico, Illinois, passed away at 3:15 am September 1, 2022, at her residence in Texico, Illinois. She was born August 27, 1963, in Havana, Illinois to Walter “Wallie” Cowden and Rona (Jones) Lowery. Karen married Larry Hardig, Sr. on January 14, 1988, in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
2022 09/06 – Kimberly Ann Williams
Kimberly Ann Williams, 55, of Centralia passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. She was born on January 8, 1967, the daughter of Kenneth and Judith (Boatwright) Williams in Centralia. Survivors that will remember the way Kim could light up a room include her beloved family,...
2022 09/05 – Mack Calek Harron
Mack Calek Herron, 25, of Centralia passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Franklin Hospital in Benton. Arrangements are pending at the Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Centralia.
Wildcats Knock Off Valmeyer, Head To Roxana Today
The Salem Wildcat soccer team heads to Roxana for a Cahokia match up this morning starting at 11 a.m. Salem enters at 4-2-and-1 after a 7-4 home win over Valmeyer yesterday. Eli Baker scored 4 times and senior Haden Irvin added a Hat Trick. Yesterday Centralia beat Greenville 3-1.
2022 09/04 – Jeri Lee Rodman
Jeri Lee Rodman, 70, of Ashley, Illinois, passed away at 1:48 pm September 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born November 4, 1951, in East Saint Louis, Illinois to the late Dean and Wilma (Swan) Eisenhour. Jeri is survived by her children, Kim Criss and husband, Vernon, Christine Taylor...
2022 09/17 – Raymond F. Elling
Raymond F. Elling, age 75 of Carlyle, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mr. Elling was born in Breese, Illinois on January 14, 1947, a son of the late Theodore “Ted” and Clara (nee Koerkenmeier) Elling. He married Doris Wells in 1993 and she preceded him in death on March 10, 2021.
2022 09/04 – Edith Marie Holsapple
Edith Marie Holsapple, age 93 of Odin, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Funeral Services for Edith Marie Holsapple will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Community of Christ Church in Salem with Dr. Stan Morrison officiating. Burial will be in Peaceful Valley Cemetery in Odin. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm with the service immediately following at the church. Memorials can be made to the Community of Christ and can be received at Crouse Funeral Home which is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.CrouseFH.com Full obituary to follow.
Pot bust in Caseyville, Illinois lands Texas woman in jail
A Dallas, Texas woman found herself in St. Clair County Jail after Caseyville police found several dozen pounds of marijuana in her vehicle.
Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois
While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
Circle K offering holiday fuel discount
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
Texas County fugitive arrested in Illinois
A Texas County fugitive has been arrested in Illinois, authorities said. Leon Davidian of Licking was arrested Aug. 25 by the Troy (Ill.) Police Department. He is held in the Madison County, Ill., jail awaiting extradition. Davidian is wanted on Texas County warrants charging him with failing to register as...
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
Officers help woman give birth in Glen Carbon, Illinois
GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Officers from the Glen Carbon Police Department successfully assisted a woman Wednesday in giving birth to her child. A call was made to 911 at 3:30 p.m. from an address on Lucinda Drive for a woman in active labor. The baby was born just six minutes later. Telecommunicator Kelsey Overholtz dispatched […]
Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business
SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
Centralia man arrested for starting fire in vacant home
Centralia Police arrested a 40-year-old Centralia man for felony criminal damage to property by fire following a fire Thursday afternoon that caused minor damage to a vacant home. Edwin Steinkamp of West Noleman was arrested when returning to the home at 1124 South Hickory Street Thursday night. Centralia City Firemen...
New doctor in Edwardsville for HSHS Medical Group
HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Bavithira Deva, MD, to our medical team in Edwardsville. She has joined HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville. She is now scheduling family medicine patients. As a primary...
