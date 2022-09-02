Edith Marie Holsapple, age 93 of Odin, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Funeral Services for Edith Marie Holsapple will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Community of Christ Church in Salem with Dr. Stan Morrison officiating. Burial will be in Peaceful Valley Cemetery in Odin. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm with the service immediately following at the church. Memorials can be made to the Community of Christ and can be received at Crouse Funeral Home which is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.CrouseFH.com Full obituary to follow.

