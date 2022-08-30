ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DeAndre Hopkins' suspension officially begins

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals made a number of moves on Tuesday to get the roster down to 53 players. One of the moves went unannounced but was expected and known.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was moved from the active roster to the league’s reserve/suspended list. It exempts players from the team’s active roster.

Hopkins was suspended six games for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

With the suspension officially beginning, Hopkins now cannot be in the team facility until after the Cardinals play their sixth game of the season.

