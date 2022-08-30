Read full article on original website
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel Maven
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
It’s getting hotter in Atlantic City, NJ! Gordon Ramsey opens Hell’s Kitchen restaurant
It’s going to get hotter in Atlantic City as famed TV chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsey opens up his famous TV restaurant Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars in Atlantic City. The new restaurant began taking reservations this weekend, (starting Friday, Sept. 2). This is the first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant...
shorelocalnews.com
Live & Local Music Calendar
Frank Stallone with John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band 9pm Sound Waves at Hard Rock. Dr. Cheeko’s Island Party Jam 5-9pm, Caroline’s by the Bay. Concert Under the Stars: Jesse Garron 7:30pm. Excursion Park JFK Blvd. & Pleasure Ave. Sea Isle City. Bert Kreischer Sat & Sun...
New Jersey’s biggest Bacon Fest returns in October
Medford will be the sight of New Jersey’s largest bacon gathering. It’s Bacon Fest 2022 and it happens Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, 2022. The motto for the festival is bacon, food trucks, beer, bourbon, wine and swine, what else do you need? I think they have this covered.
History Was Made 40 Years Ago At Tony Mart’s In Somers Point, NJ
History was made in Somers Point, New Jersey during the Spring of 1982 and it’s fair to say that few realized it at the time. A movie was made in May of 1982, with pivotal parts being filmed in Somers Point, at the legendary Tony Mart’s nightclub. The...
This is what the Atlantic City’ NJ boardwalk looked like in 1919
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells, uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
15 Local Bars Make List of Greatest 33 at Jersey Shore
There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond. Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.
68-year-old Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Closing For Good
It appears that 2022 will be the final year for a landmark restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been serving delicious food since the 1950s. But, at least the good news is you still have about a month to get your favorite pizza, pasta, and subs from Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City.
Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10M
Madison Resorts announces the purchase of The Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, for $10M. The iconic doo-wop style motel at 7201 Ocean Ave. is celebrated by the local Wildwood Crest and Jersey Shore community as one-of-a-kind for its unique style of architecture and its rich history.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
wanderwisdom.com
The Best Beach in America: Ocean City, New Jersey
Charles has long experience fishing, hiking, exploring, and camping in the Northeast. Prior to becoming "America's Greatest Family Resort," the seven-mile stretch of the oceanfront island of Ocean City, New Jersey, was home to the Lenni-Lenape people. The local Native Americans used the island as a camp in the sweltering summers of the east coast.
North Wildwood Fudgy Wudgy man retires after 50 years
The U.S. Marine Corps veteran known as "Unk Dunk" has used his booming voice and sweet tooth to win the hearts of beachgoers for five decades.
phl17.com
Down the Shore, Ocean City, NJ: Hip Ocean City Shopping Hot Spot Has Something for Everyone
When looking to cure your end-of-summer blues a little retail therapy never hurts. For summer visitors, the beach and the boardwalk are the must dos on a trip to Ocean City. But for shoppers that are in the know, you can’t see Ocean City without stopping at Ta-Dah! The five stores are open year-round… the perfect chance for a sweater or to stock up on Christmas gifts.
phl17.com
Down the Shore, Ocean City, NJ: Classic OC Bakery Rated One of Best Donut Shops in South Jersey
Did you know the best town for donuts in New Jersey is ‘America’s Greatest Family Resort’…Ocean City? One of the town’s signature spots is Ward’s. It’s a family-owned business that has been serving homemade donuts for over 80 years. Their display cases are full of yummy pastries plus rows upon rows of donuts behind the counter.
NBC Philadelphia
Wildwood Motel Sells for $10M, Renovation Preserving Doo-Wop Style Planned
A historic Wildwood motel has been acquired by new owners who plan to turn the property into a resort while working to preserve the structure's iconic doo-wop style that Jersey Shore beach town came to be known for, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Madison Resorts paid $10 million for the...
This New Jersey Cornhole Facility Will Allow You To Have Fun All Year Round
One of the great joys of summer is yard games. There's something special about getting together in the backyard or on the beach and just spending the day playing can jam, jai-alai, or lawn darts. Of course, some yard games rank higher than others. I'm talking about corn hole. Cornhole...
Iconic Ocean City business shutting down after nearly 70 years
"We have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business," the popular Ocean City business announced Friday.
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
Actor Kelsey Grammer set to serve beer next month at popular Brick, NJ bar
BRICK — We all have a favorite watering hole where we get together with friends, break bread, clink glasses and celebrate this thing called life. If you’re lucky, that bar is a place where “everybody knows your name,” a popular lyric from the opening song of the NBC sitcom, “Cheers,” which ran from 1982 to 1993.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
