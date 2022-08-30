ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorelocalnews.com

Live & Local Music Calendar

Frank Stallone with John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band 9pm Sound Waves at Hard Rock. Dr. Cheeko’s Island Party Jam 5-9pm, Caroline’s by the Bay. Concert Under the Stars: Jesse Garron 7:30pm. Excursion Park JFK Blvd. & Pleasure Ave. Sea Isle City. Bert Kreischer Sat & Sun...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Entertainment
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Somers Point, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Frank Stallone
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
wanderwisdom.com

The Best Beach in America: Ocean City, New Jersey

Charles has long experience fishing, hiking, exploring, and camping in the Northeast. Prior to becoming "America's Greatest Family Resort," the seven-mile stretch of the oceanfront island of Ocean City, New Jersey, was home to the Lenni-Lenape people. The local Native Americans used the island as a camp in the sweltering summers of the east coast.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Band#Motion Pictures
phl17.com

Down the Shore, Ocean City, NJ: Hip Ocean City Shopping Hot Spot Has Something for Everyone

When looking to cure your end-of-summer blues a little retail therapy never hurts. For summer visitors, the beach and the boardwalk are the must dos on a trip to Ocean City. But for shoppers that are in the know, you can’t see Ocean City without stopping at Ta-Dah! The five stores are open year-round… the perfect chance for a sweater or to stock up on Christmas gifts.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
94.3 The Point

Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy