Cristiano Ronaldo stays at Man United despite desire to leave club

Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Manchester United until at least January after the summer transfer deadline passed without a move materialising for the forward. Sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo was keen to leave Old Trafford this summer because of a desire to play in the Champions League, and he had been linked with a host of clubs including Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Napoli.
Official: Fenerbahçe sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea

The Batsman’s six-year cinematic universe has officially come to its conclusion. Michy Batshuayi is a Chelsea player no more, completing his transfer to Fenerbahçe today on a 2+1 year deal. This may not have been his first-choice outcome, with a proposed transfer to Nottingham Forest collapsing at the...
Manchester City Full Summer Window Transfer Grades & Summary

Breathe! The transfer window has mercifully ended. Manchester City brought in six players this summer, they will be detailed below. The Cityzens spent north of €130M, a really good one as the outgoings ended with nearly €160M. The club shipped out a number of players, many of them...
Guardiola on Laporte, dangerous Villa and Haaland 'passion'

Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Saturday. Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake could be available after recent fitness issues, but Kalvin Phillips is still out with a shoulder problem. Guardiola revealed defender Aymeric Laporte could be out for another...
Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
