Four Players Leave Manchester United On Deadline Day But Cristiano Ronaldo Remains
Ronaldo will now remain at United until at least January when the winter transfer window opens. His current contract is due to expire in June 2023.
Report: Barcelona’s Memphis Depay Set to Accept Chelsea Offer
Memphis Depay looks set to depart Barcelona this summer and Chelsea could be on the verge of signing him.
Two Manchester United Defenders Waiting On Possible Transfer Exits
Two Manchester United defenders, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe could potentially still leave the club before tonight's deadline.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Issues Statement After "Violent Cowards" Broke His Jaw
Aubameyang is expected to be unable to play soccer for around three weeks.
Atalanta bids Iličić goodbye and discovers Koopmeiners
ROME (AP) — On the night that Atalanta bid goodbye to emblematic striker Josip Iličić, the overachieving Bergamo club may have found a new star. Teun Koopmeiners scored all three goals in a 3-1 win over Torino and Atalanta moved level on points with Serie A leader Roma on Thursday.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo stays at Man United despite desire to leave club
Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Manchester United until at least January after the summer transfer deadline passed without a move materialising for the forward. Sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo was keen to leave Old Trafford this summer because of a desire to play in the Champions League, and he had been linked with a host of clubs including Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Napoli.
SB Nation
Official: Fenerbahçe sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea
The Batsman’s six-year cinematic universe has officially come to its conclusion. Michy Batshuayi is a Chelsea player no more, completing his transfer to Fenerbahçe today on a 2+1 year deal. This may not have been his first-choice outcome, with a proposed transfer to Nottingham Forest collapsing at the...
SB Nation
Manchester City Full Summer Window Transfer Grades & Summary
Breathe! The transfer window has mercifully ended. Manchester City brought in six players this summer, they will be detailed below. The Cityzens spent north of €130M, a really good one as the outgoings ended with nearly €160M. The club shipped out a number of players, many of them...
BBC
Guardiola on Laporte, dangerous Villa and Haaland 'passion'
Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Saturday. Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake could be available after recent fitness issues, but Kalvin Phillips is still out with a shoulder problem. Guardiola revealed defender Aymeric Laporte could be out for another...
Antony "Excited" After Rejoining "Perfect" Manager Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United
"Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development," Antony said.
BBC
Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield
Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
