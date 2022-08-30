Read full article on original website
KKTV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Here’s some good news for dog lovers!. Happening right now and continuing through Sunday, you can adopt dogs 1-year and older at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) for 50 percent off!. The humane society says its focus this weekend is on...
KKTV
Firefighters rescue dog north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is doing just fine after a rescue operation executed by the Black Forest Fire Department on Tuesday. The department shared details on the call through social media explaining a pup named Jaxon was stuck in a culvert. According to the department, Jaxon was unable to move. After about 45 minutes from arriving at the scene, the firefighters were able to free Jaxon without injury!
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Sept. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Joe Romero, 42, is a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 240 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Romero has a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance x2. His bond is $10,000. Kayla Ponce, 31, is a Hispanic female, 5’05”, […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs Fire responded to a structure fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a structure fire at 4360 Morning Sun. The fire is out. Fire crews on the scene reported that smoke was still visible even after the fire was out. CSFD says that smoke conditions are...
KRDO
Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center held its annual Patriot Day Give Back event
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center held its annual Patriot Day Give Back event on Friday, September 2, 2022, providing 400 food kits, gently used sports equipment, and other complimentary items for veterans, their families, and the public. Partner agency representatives also provided resources at the event, which took place at the Norris Penrose Event Center upper parking lot.
Colorado Springs’ Buttermilk Breakfast & Burgers to Become Live Music Venue
Prolific businessman J.W. Roth of Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern and Boot Barn Hall will bring Notes to the former breakfast-burger joint
KRDO
Could Colorado Springs and Pueblo offer free bus rides, forever?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Could riding the bus around Colorado Springs and Pueblo be free, forever?. There have been no fares for the month of August, and based on how many people are using transit, it may be not out of the question. Fare-free transit is a growing ideological concept...
Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Pueblo West theft
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a “theft from auto” in Pueblo West. If you know who this is or anything about the crime, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 […]
wbrc.com
KRDO
Gas prices continue downward trend heading into Labor Day Weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is some good news for anyone hitting the road this holiday weekend. Gas prices are continuing their downward trend across the country and here at home in Colorado. The national average price is now $3.80 per gallon. One month ago, that number was $4.18.
FOX21News.com
Discount Motors now have two great locations in Pueblo!
Discount Motors is home of the price crusher! They have everything you need for every budget, from collectibles to those hard-to-find vehicles. Discount Motors have been serving Southern Colorado for decades and now has two great locations in Pueblo, Colorado. Krista Witiak met up with the owner, Dominic Mannino, to share why Discount Motors is the best place to buy your next used vehicle.
KRDO
Celebrate Pueblo Chile Day this weekend at the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo are encouraging everyone to come out to the Colorado State Fair on Sat., Sept. 3 to celebrate Pueblo Chile Day. On Saturday, fair-goers will find farm stand maps, fresh Pueblo Chiles roasting, and Pueblo Chile wraps being...
Police search for ‘Vehicle of Interest’ after Pueblo homicide in August
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD), is looking for a ‘vehicle of interest’ in relation to a homicide investigation that happened in August, on the East side of the city. Police said a maroon or red SUV, which resembled a Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, or Lincoln Navigator, was seen leaving the area just […]
KKTV
7 sets of twins in a Colorado Springs NICU at once, setting a new record for the hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The staff members at the NICU for Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs have had their hands full!. A spokesperson for the hospital announced this week the doctors and nurses at the location have “been seeing double recently!” They helped care for seven sets of twins in the NICU at once, setting a record for the hospital when it comes to the number of twins in the unit at one time.
KRDO
Power outage in area of I-25 and Colorado Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A power outage is affecting more than 600 Colorado Springs Utilities customers in the area of I-25 and Colorado Ave. The power went out shortly after 8 a.m. Reports say a semi-truck contacted power lines in the area and caused the outage. That is unconfirmed.
KRDO
Frontier flights out of Colorado Springs will stop in November
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) says that they have been notified that Frontier Airlines will discontinue service from COS effective November 4, 2022. COS says that Frontier has been a part of the COS family since 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with...
KKTV
Homeless camp fire quickly contained by firefighters in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to quickly contain a homeless camp fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. CSFD was called to the fire just before 2:45 p.m. in an area along Fountain Creek east of Janitell Road on the south side of the city. The Stratmoor Hills Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.
A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
