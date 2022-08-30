ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KKTV

Firefighters rescue dog north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is doing just fine after a rescue operation executed by the Black Forest Fire Department on Tuesday. The department shared details on the call through social media explaining a pup named Jaxon was stuck in a culvert. According to the department, Jaxon was unable to move. After about 45 minutes from arriving at the scene, the firefighters were able to free Jaxon without injury!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Sept. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Joe Romero, 42, is a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 240 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Romero has a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance x2. His bond is $10,000. Kayla Ponce, 31, is a Hispanic female, 5’05”, […]
PUEBLO, CO
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs Fire responded to a structure fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a structure fire at 4360 Morning Sun. The fire is out. Fire crews on the scene reported that smoke was still visible even after the fire was out. CSFD says that smoke conditions are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center held its annual Patriot Day Give Back event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center held its annual Patriot Day Give Back event on Friday, September 2, 2022, providing 400 food kits, gently used sports equipment, and other complimentary items for veterans, their families, and the public. Partner agency representatives also provided resources at the event, which took place at the Norris Penrose Event Center upper parking lot.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Pueblo West theft

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a “theft from auto” in Pueblo West. If you know who this is or anything about the crime, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
FOX21News.com

Discount Motors now have two great locations in Pueblo!

Discount Motors is home of the price crusher! They have everything you need for every budget, from collectibles to those hard-to-find vehicles. Discount Motors have been serving Southern Colorado for decades and now has two great locations in Pueblo, Colorado. Krista Witiak met up with the owner, Dominic Mannino, to share why Discount Motors is the best place to buy your next used vehicle.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Celebrate Pueblo Chile Day this weekend at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo are encouraging everyone to come out to the Colorado State Fair on Sat., Sept. 3 to celebrate Pueblo Chile Day. On Saturday, fair-goers will find farm stand maps, fresh Pueblo Chiles roasting, and Pueblo Chile wraps being...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Police search for ‘Vehicle of Interest’ after Pueblo homicide in August

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD), is looking for a ‘vehicle of interest’ in relation to a homicide investigation that happened in August, on the East side of the city. Police said a maroon or red SUV, which resembled a Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, or Lincoln Navigator, was seen leaving the area just […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

7 sets of twins in a Colorado Springs NICU at once, setting a new record for the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The staff members at the NICU for Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs have had their hands full!. A spokesperson for the hospital announced this week the doctors and nurses at the location have “been seeing double recently!” They helped care for seven sets of twins in the NICU at once, setting a record for the hospital when it comes to the number of twins in the unit at one time.
KRDO

Power outage in area of I-25 and Colorado Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A power outage is affecting more than 600 Colorado Springs Utilities customers in the area of I-25 and Colorado Ave. The power went out shortly after 8 a.m. Reports say a semi-truck contacted power lines in the area and caused the outage. That is unconfirmed.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Frontier flights out of Colorado Springs will stop in November

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) says that they have been notified that Frontier Airlines will discontinue service from COS effective November 4, 2022. COS says that Frontier has been a part of the COS family since 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

