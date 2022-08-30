Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Wife of Man Accused in NYC Delivery Worker Slaying Indicted for Illegal Weapons Cache
The Queens woman married to the man accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was indicted on weapons charges for the discovery of a closet full of illegal guns during a court-authorized search of her home, prosecutors said Friday.
Authorities: Suspects wanted for crashing stolen BMW in Newark after police chase
Police are looking for suspects who went on a crime spree in Monmouth County.
Police: Man crashed into SUV to rob man at gunpoint in Manhattan
Police say the thieves slammed into the victim's car causing it to jump the curb around 5 p.m. Saturday on 91st Street and 2nd Avenue.
Paterson, Passaic City men arrested in West Railway Avenue shooting
Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on West Railway Avenue, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Carlos Batista, 27, of Passaic City, and, Michael Jaikaran, 27, of Paterson, were each charged with four counts of attempted murder, five counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and certain persons not to have a weapon.
Police: Two suspects arrested in connection to death of TSA worker
The NYPD has arrested two suspects who they believe are connected to the death of 45-year-old TSA worker Donovan Davy.
Duck Sauce Killer’s Widow Indicted on Gun Charges
The widow of the infamous New York City “duck sauce killer” is facing weapons charges for numerous unregistered guns found in her apartment that she allegedly hid for her late husband, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced. Dorothy Hirsch, 62, was arrested Thursday on nine counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition. Glenn Hirsch, her former spouse, died by suicide on Aug. 5 while awaiting trial for the shooting death of restaurant deliveryman Zhiwen Yan after becoming irate over not getting enough duck sauce with his order. Hirsch’s lawyer, Mark Bederow, told the New York Daily News that the couple lived apart and that she didn’t know the eight firearms were there. If convicted, according to Katz, Hirsch faces up to 15 years in prison.Read it at New York Daily News
NJ superintendent arrested for punching woman in the head, fighting man who intervened
The superintendent for Lodi Public Schools was arrested for punching a woman in the head and fighting a man who tried to intervene, according to court records obtained by NJ.com.
Police: Driver in New York stabbed 11 times in a road rage incident with a jogger
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A driver was stabbed about 11 times in a road rage incident Thursday evening at a Long Island, New York, gas station, police say. Suffolk County Police said in a news release that a 49-year-old man was driving a car with three people to a Shell gas station. Matthew Ulloa, 18, was jogging past the gas station entrance.
Police search for 3 men who hospitalized 24-year-old in brutal Bronx subway beating
Police are searching for three men who beat up a stranger on a Williamsbridge subway platform on Tuesday. The attackers were at the 219 Street 2 and 5 train station around 11:11 a.m.
Woman Shot in the Face in Drive-by Shooting on Whitestone Expressway
A 21-year-old woman was shot in the face while sitting in a vehicle on the Whitestone Expressway early Monday morning, according to police. The woman was a passenger in a northbound car on the expressway—near 20th Avenue– when it was fired upon by suspects in two other vehicles at around 3:20 a.m. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her face and left hand. She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens via private means, where she was treated and released.
NJ cop accused of James Bond devices to cheat tolls faces prison
Is saving over $1,000 on tolls worth the risk of prison? Would you expect this from a cop?. Jeffrey Veloz is a 27-year-old Bayonne police officer who is charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and 81 counts of petit larceny. The charges are in New York State where that fourth-degree count could cost him four years in prison.
VIDEO: Man shoves woman, 18, drags her by neck before robbing her in Queens
Police are searching for a man who shoved an 18-year-old woman to the ground, tried to rip her necklace off her neck and stole her wallet in Queens.
NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources
A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
Police: 3 men seen on camera attacking man who was walking his dog
Police in Newark are searching for three people seen on surveillance video attacking a 64-year-old man who was walking his dog.
VIDEO: Armed men ambush Queens woman at front door in violent $30K home invasion
Men ambushed a woman at the front door of her Queens home before pistol-whipping and tying her up in a home invasion robbery that netted them over $30,000 in cash and jewelry, police said.
VIDEO: Over $2K in medical supplies stolen from Bronx Rite Aid, 3 suspects sought
Police are searching for three suspects wanted for robbing a Bronx Rite Aid pharmacy before fleeing in a vehicle last week, authorities said.
ALERT CENTER: New Jersey man arrested for having loaded gun in Inwood
According to detectives, officers observed a car with a New Jersey registration and excessive window tints traveling eastbound on Burnside Avenue near Wahl Avenue.
Out-Of-State Couple Busted In Leonia With Seven Pounds Of Pot, $11,000 Cash
An out-of-state couple was toting more than seven pounds of pot and $11,000 in suspected proceeds in their sedan when the driver ran a red light at a busy Leonia intersection, authorities said. Sgt. Ray Forsdahl stopped the 2014 Chevrolet Malibu after the violation at the intersection of Broad Avenue...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NYPD union may sue teen punched out by cop in caught-on-camera clash
NEW YORK — An NYPD union may sue the 19-year-old woman who tried to interfere with her boyfriend’s arrest for attempted-murder in Harlem — and was slugged by a city cop as a result. The Detectives Endowment Association is exploring a possible civil suit against Tamani Crum...
Police probe shooting incident on Jewett Avenue in Jersey City
Jersey City police are investigating a shooting incident on Jewett Avenue Wednesday afternoon in which occupants in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to police radio transmissions. The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jewett and Summit avenues, a city spokesman said. No injuries...
