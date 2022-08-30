ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glocester, RI

Paterson Times

Paterson, Passaic City men arrested in West Railway Avenue shooting

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on West Railway Avenue, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Carlos Batista, 27, of Passaic City, and, Michael Jaikaran, 27, of Paterson, were each charged with four counts of attempted murder, five counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and certain persons not to have a weapon.
PATERSON, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Duck Sauce Killer’s Widow Indicted on Gun Charges

The widow of the infamous New York City “duck sauce killer” is facing weapons charges for numerous unregistered guns found in her apartment that she allegedly hid for her late husband, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced. Dorothy Hirsch, 62, was arrested Thursday on nine counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition. Glenn Hirsch, her former spouse, died by suicide on Aug. 5 while awaiting trial for the shooting death of restaurant deliveryman Zhiwen Yan after becoming irate over not getting enough duck sauce with his order. Hirsch’s lawyer, Mark Bederow, told the New York Daily News that the couple lived apart and that she didn’t know the eight firearms were there. If convicted, according to Katz, Hirsch faces up to 15 years in prison.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yi Zhou
Queens Post

Woman Shot in the Face in Drive-by Shooting on Whitestone Expressway

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the face while sitting in a vehicle on the Whitestone Expressway early Monday morning, according to police. The woman was a passenger in a northbound car on the expressway—near 20th Avenue– when it was fired upon by suspects in two other vehicles at around 3:20 a.m. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her face and left hand. She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens via private means, where she was treated and released.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources

A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

NYPD union may sue teen punched out by cop in caught-on-camera clash

NEW YORK — An NYPD union may sue the 19-year-old woman who tried to interfere with her boyfriend’s arrest for attempted-murder in Harlem — and was slugged by a city cop as a result. The Detectives Endowment Association is exploring a possible civil suit against Tamani Crum...
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Police probe shooting incident on Jewett Avenue in Jersey City

Jersey City police are investigating a shooting incident on Jewett Avenue Wednesday afternoon in which occupants in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to police radio transmissions. The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jewett and Summit avenues, a city spokesman said. No injuries...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

