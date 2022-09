The Charlotte volleyball team travels to Athens, Ga., for the Bulldog Classic on Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3. After a 4-0 start to the season, the 49ers are looking to keep the momentum into the weekend after sweeping the Charlotte invitational. The 49ers will face Georgia, Texas Tech and College of Charleston throughout the weekend.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO