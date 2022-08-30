ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Niner Times

Preview: Charlotte football faces William & Mary in home opener

With a 43-13 loss to Florida Atlantic University (FAU) on Saturday, Aug. 27 in hand, the 49ers return home, entering the fray against an untested William & Mary Tribe on Friday, Sept. 2. Having finished 6-5 overall last year to Charlotte's 5-7, there's little doubt that the contest will be fierce.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy