Job fair Thursday

The Day’s regional job fair will be held Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Mystic Marriott. Over 30 local employers, including Electric Boat, both casinos, school departments, banks, manufacturers and restaurants will be represented.

Resources on resume writing and interviewing will be available. The Fleet and Family Support Center at the Naval Base will be available to discuss support services they provide to military members, veterans and their dependents. There will also be a free seminar at 11 a.m. hosted by the Groton Public Library.

View the list of participating employers and register to attend at www.theday.com/jobfair.