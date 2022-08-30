ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

By Ryan Schwartz
AOL Corp
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 15

Related
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Metcalf
Person
Emma Kenney
Person
Michael Fishman
Person
Katey Sagal
Person
Jay R. Ferguson
Person
Lecy Goranson
Person
Sara Gilbert
Person
John Goodman
Person
Jeff Garlin
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?

During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Abc Comedy#Tvline#People Com
ComicBook

Chicago P.D. Star Breaks Silence on Jesse Lee Soffer's Shocking Exit

The world of Chicago P.D. is about to get a surprising upset in this upcoming season, with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show in Season 10. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. Along the way, Soffer's portrayal of Halstead became a bonafide fan favorite, in part thanks to his romance with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton. In a recent post to her social media, Spiridakos broke her silence on Soffer's upcoming exit, and thanked her onscreen husband for his "kindness... guidance... and friendship."
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Jimmy Palmer’s Daughter Has A Very Special Namesake

Since welcoming his daughter Victoria Palmer in season 12 of NCIS, one of the most important Jimmy Palmer character traits is his status as a dad. While he’s an esteemed medical examiner and a loyal and genuine friend, Palmer takes special pride as a father of one. But while we’ve seen Jimmy’s growth as a father over the seasons, where exactly did he and his late wife Breena get the name Victoria from?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Think Alden Parker Actor Gary Cole Will Be First on Show’s Credits

With NCIS Season 20 nearing, many fans are wondering who will take Mark Harmon’s spot as the first billed actor. And most think that newcomer Gary Cole will have the honor. Harmon was with the series for 19 years before he decided to retire from his role of Agent Leroy Gibbs. Because of his time with the show and his fan-favorite character, he managed to become the star of the show. So when the opening credits began each Tuesday, it was his name that came first.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Mark Harmon Finally Speaks Out About Leaving ‘NCIS’: It Was An ‘Honest’ End For Gibbs

“What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging,” NCIS alum Mark Harmon said in the season 19 DVD release, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with.” The 70-year-old actor revealed that he’s “not retired.” As for Gibbs, “The character is living in Alaska as far as I know.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

NCIS: Tony DiNozzo’s Potential Return Has Longtime Fans In A Frenzy Online

Since Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly departed CBS’s beloved crime drama NCIS during its 13th season, fans have been dying for the character’s return. Sadly though, Weatherly hasn’t appeared in the series since abandoning his role. Nevertheless, he’s been known to tease DiNozzo’s potential return on social media with a multitude of throwback photos and videos from his time on NCIS. Now, ahead of the series’ milestone 20th season, we’re wondering, could Michael Weatherly actually come back this time?
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?

Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Former Law & Order: SVU Boss Reacts to Kelli Giddish Exit Bombshell, Thanks Her for 'Defining Rollins'

Longtime Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight, who exited the series last May, is paying tribute to cast member Kelli Giddish in the wake of news that the actress will be leaving the show this fall after 12 seasons. “Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy,” Leight wrote on Instagram Thursday. “She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed, Kelli.” Shortly thereafter, Giddish replied to Leight’s praise via an Insta-story, writing, “I never took it lightly getting to be a character you created and wrote for year after year.” As...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Responds To Complaints About Kelli Giddish Exit: “Things Are More Complex Than They Appear”

Fans weren’t too happy to learn that Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons, so some went looking for someone to blame on social media. Fingers were pointed at Dick Wolf, but even new showrunner David Graziano was tagged in some messages by irate fans. That’s when Graziano, who first responded to Giddish’s announcement on Instagram with a crying emoji, followed up with a comment of his own. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” he wrote on Giddish’s IG page....
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago PD: What does Halstead’s exit mean for Upton?

Chicago PD is gearing up for big changes. The long-running police procedural has confirmed that one of its main characters, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), will be leaving after season 10. It’s a tough pill to swallow for fans who have followed the character’s story for a decade, but it’s going to be even tougher on his onscreen wife, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Actor Bruce Montague dies

British actor, Bruce Montague, best known for his role as Leonard Dunn in the television sitcom Butterflies has died aged 83. Bruce starred in Hollyoaks as Derek Clough, Nana's abusive ex boyfriend. Posts: 30,513. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 19/08/22 - 16:25 #2. RIP Bruce I loved Butterflies. Posts: 29,093. Forum...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy