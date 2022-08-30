Read full article on original website
Today's Wordle #439 Hints, Clues To Answer Thursday, September 1 Word Game
"Wordle" is popular with celebrities like singer Harry Styles and TV personality Jimmy Fallon.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #439 Features a Unique Word
Today's Wordle features a word that's rather unique, or will at least challenge players to think outside of the box. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you
If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
I’m a fashion pro – the major jewelry mistake that is permanently aging you
THE appearance of your ears can be a strong indicator of age. As you get older, the earlobes tend to sag as a result of multiple factors – and constantly wearing heavy earrings is one of them. Luckily, beauty guru Cyndi Spivey has shared how to prevent your earlobes...
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Researchers just exposed what's in tattoo ink — and it’s a ‘significant problem’
"Do you have a tattoo?" I ask John Swierk, assistant professor of Chemistry at Binghamton University, New York. "When I was growing up, most of my friends didn't have tattoos, they weren't anywhere near as popular as they are today. So it's not something I thought a lot about," he tells me.
Earning its stripes: Incredible moment zebra sinks its teeth into a crocodile's throat after the predator lay in wait to attack herd crossing a river in Kenya
This is the incredible moment a zebra sunk its teeth into a crocodile's throat, turning the tables on the predator after it lay in wait to attack a herd crossing a river in Kenya. Amazingly, the zebra was able to successfully defend itself from being trapped in the jaws of...
I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him
Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to Mom Kicking Over Its Water Bowl Is Cracking Us Up
Cats aren't exactly known for their politeness, so if something isn't to their liking they're going to say so--or, in this case, show so. From scratches to facial expressions, there are so many ways a feline expresses their feelings. Even if they're a bit blunt, or downright rude at times, they get the point across. That's what really matters, right?
Unrelated Doppelganger 'Twins' Share Facial Features, DNA, & Behaviors
Spanish geneticists' research recently indicated that "people with similar facial features may have a similar DNA structure." In addition to a significant portion of their genes coinciding, those studied "often had similar height, weight, bad habits and level of education." Thus the researchers have determined that "unrelated people with similar faces have common genotypes. [i]
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Sweet treat loved by the nation can prove ‘devastating’ for your vision
Natural lenses mean your eyes are able to focus light on the retina. If you have healthy eyes, the lenses will be clear but when someone has cataracts the lens is cloudy, which makes it hard for the eye to focus light. High blood sugar levels can cause the lens...
A female writer jokingly asked what's a 'universal thing men like' and the responses were hilarious
Here are 19 of the best responses.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #437 Isn't Too Tricky
Wordle players have another easy day today, with a puzzle that shouldn't be too difficult. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up
In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die
Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
dailyphew.com
Everyone Gave Up On This Slaughterhouse Puppy, Then One Woman Stepped In And Incredible Transformation Happened
Everyone thought Mia the pup wouldn’t survive, until a young woman named Emily Bobo Parker gave her a second chance at life. The British woman works as an English teacher in China and runs an animal rescue organization in her spare time. When she heard about Mia being rescued from a slaughterhouse meat truck, she knew she had to help.
Family terrified after Amazon Alexa convinces them their house is haunted
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Until recently, if you commanded your Amazon Alexa unit to laugh, she would reward you with a variety of sinister-sounding cackles. If you didn't command her to laugh, but her AI ears misinterpreted some innocent snippet of conversation as, "Alexa, laugh," the resulting cackles or guffaws were chilling.
