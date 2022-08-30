ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #439 Features a Unique Word

Today's Wordle features a word that's rather unique, or will at least challenge players to think outside of the box. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pri#Video Game#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Mom Kicking Over Its Water Bowl Is Cracking Us Up

Cats aren't exactly known for their politeness, so if something isn't to their liking they're going to say so--or, in this case, show so. From scratches to facial expressions, there are so many ways a feline expresses their feelings. Even if they're a bit blunt, or downright rude at times, they get the point across. That's what really matters, right?
ANIMALS
DOPE Quick Reads

Unrelated Doppelganger 'Twins' Share Facial Features, DNA, & Behaviors

Spanish geneticists' research recently indicated that "people with similar facial features may have a similar DNA structure." In addition to a significant portion of their genes coinciding, those studied "often had similar height, weight, bad habits and level of education." Thus the researchers have determined that "unrelated people with similar faces have common genotypes. [i]
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #437 Isn't Too Tricky

Wordle players have another easy day today, with a puzzle that shouldn't be too difficult. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up

In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
ANIMALS
OK! Magazine

The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die

Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tracey Folly

Family terrified after Amazon Alexa convinces them their house is haunted

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Until recently, if you commanded your Amazon Alexa unit to laugh, she would reward you with a variety of sinister-sounding cackles. If you didn't command her to laugh, but her AI ears misinterpreted some innocent snippet of conversation as, "Alexa, laugh," the resulting cackles or guffaws were chilling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy