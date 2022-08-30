Read full article on original website
Fans stunned by Andy Ruiz Jr's incredible body transformation, he now has a six-pack
Andy Ruiz Jr has wowed boxing fans with his incredible body transformation ahead of his upcoming fight with Luis Ortiz. Ruiz Jr stunned the world with a shock victory over Anthony Joshua in 2019 to become heavyweight world champion. He piled on weight after his surprise victory at Madison Square...
Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown
Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr weighing near 270 for Luis Ortiz fight
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr says his weight right now is around 268 lbs for his fight this Sunday night against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz at the Crypto Arena in Lod Angeles. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) weighed 268 lbs for his upset victory over Anthony Joshua in June 2019. For Ruiz, it’s a good weight for him because he was too thin for his last fight against Chris Arreola, weighing in at 256 lbs.
Mike Tyson Reveals Why He Was Spotted In A Wheelchair
Earlier this month, the sports world was stunned to see Mike Tyson using a wheelchair to get around. The former heavyweight champion was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport just a few weeks ago. Obviously, fans were concerned about Tyson's well-being. However, TMZ Sports reported that the issue...
Complex
Hasbulla Relentlessly Roasts Conor McGregor for Offensive Twitter Rant
Conor McGregor posted and deleted a series of offensive tweets directed at social media star Hasbulla Magomedov. Sharing a screenshot of 34-year-old McGregor writing “I’d love to boot that little gimp hasbulla over a goal post,” Hasbulla replied, “At least one of us maintained an undefeated record.”
Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring for another exhibition in September
One of the best boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather will fight Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition at the Rizin 38 show in Japan.
Georges St-Pierre Gives His Prediction For Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre is looking forward to the upcoming Pay-Per-View main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Now that longtime UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is no longer fighting he has become a fan just like the rest of us. St-Pierre can often be seen on his Instagram promoting a healthy lifestyle or on Canadian TV commentating on fights. He has many business opportunities that keep him busy, but when he gets the chance, St-Pierre still likes to be present at UFC events. He was in attendance at a Q and A during UFC Paris fight week where he answered some questions from the media. He answered a variety of questions and gave his thoughts on some exciting matchups both past and future.
Boxing Scene
Rahman: Everything Fury Can Do in Boxing - Usyk Can Do It Better!
Former WBC heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman has tabbed Oleksandr Usyk to overcome Tyson Fury in a potential full division unification. There are ongoing discussions to stage Fury vs. Usyk in the early part of 2023. Last month, Uysk retained the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles with a twelve round...
MMAmania.com
Dana White ‘just reached out’ to Khabib ‘to see if he’s interested,’ Nurmagomedov responds
UFC President Dana White, ever the opportunist, recently devised a new plan to lure former lightweight champion and Eagle FC promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov back into the Endeavor family. And just like every other time White and Co. tried to pressure “The Eagle” into taking flight one last time, the answer was (and will probably always be) “no.”
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: ‘If you’re gonna beat Nate Diaz, you have to be special’
Nate Diaz’s potential last appearance in the UFC could be one to remember. Next weekend at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, Diaz finishes out his contract by facing rising undefeated superstar Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight headliner. To a vast majority of those within the MMA community, this is a true case of someone being fed to the wolves, pun intended.
BBC
Oleksandr Usyk: World champion says Anthony Joshua's post-fight rant was 'emotional'
Heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk believes Anthony Joshua was "overwhelmed" by losing their rematch, branding his post-fight antics as "emotional". Briton Joshua, 32, went on a lengthy rant after his points defeat to Usyk in Saudi Arabia, throwing two of the world titles out of the ring. Asked about Joshua's...
MMA Fighting
Video: Paddy Pimblett weighs himself on Steve-O’s show, comes in more than 50 pounds over lightweight limit
Paddy Pimblett’s weight is becoming a talking point even outside the MMA bubble. The UFC lightweight appeared Wednesday on Steve-O’s Wild Ride — a podcast hosted by Steve-O of Jackass fame — and stepped on a scale to see where he’s at just five weeks after his victory over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, which was contested at 155 pounds.
Biggest earning boxing matches ever, including Floyd Mayweather’s £678m fight with Pacquiao to Mike Tyson’s £146m bout
FLOYD MAYWEATHER has well and truly lived up to his 'Money' nickname by dominating the list of highest earning boxing fights of all time. The pay-per-view king divided opinions throughout his 50-0 career but always delivered results in the ring - both in terms of performance and pay cheque. Heavyweight...
Boxing Scene
Canelo's Trainer Expects a "Very Tough Fight" With Golovkin
On Saturday, September 17, Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will return to the ring against Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They fought to a controversial twelve round split draw in 2017. A rematch in 2018 saw Canelo win a close twelve round split decision over Golovkin.
Yardbarker
Deontay Wilder’s stance over fighting Anthony Joshua, revealed
Deontay Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel has revealed that they are open to a superfight with Anthony Joshua. With Joshua and Wilder having been dethroned as heavyweight champions by Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury respectively, both fighters’ reputations are in need of some repair. Usyk and Fury are now...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo says he learned lesson from Bivol loss
By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez insists that he’s learned his lesson from his recent loss to Dmitry Bivol, and he says he’s “fixed” the flaws. The way Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) talks, his defeat was a product of an injury rather than from something he did wrong inside the ring. It’s unclear what kind of injury that Canelo had that would cause him to tire so quickly against Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Canelo Still Open To Fighting Uysk At Catchweight: ‘It’s Difficult, But…I Like That Kind of Challenge’
Canelo Alvarez evidently has not lost interest in a potential catchweight bout with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The Mexican superstar suggested earlier this year, in May, ahead of his light heavyweight title fight with Dmitry Bivol, that he would welcome a fight with the Ukrainian, albeit at a catchweight of 201 pounds.
Boxing Scene
Jezreel Corrales (VIsa) Out, Jose Valenzuela To Face Edwin De Los Santos On Ruiz-Ortiz Pay-Per-View
Jose Valenzuela was prepared to face a former titleholder for the second straight time. He now faces a rising prospect who is arguably an upgrade in competition. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Jezreel Corrales has been pulled from his bout with Valenzuela this Sunday after being unable to secure a travel visa from Panama in time to fight. Corrales is replaced by Dominican Republic’s Edwin De Los Santos, who—according to Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) representatives—has been on standby for the past two weeks in anticipation of the development.
BoxingNews24.com
Isaac Cruz wants Gervonta rematch, says he’ll shut Ryan Garcia’s mouth
By Robert Segal: Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz says he wants the rematch with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis because he believes it’s an easy fight to make between them. Pitbull Cruz says he also wants to shut the mouth of Ryan Garcia as well as his team. Moreover, Cruz, 24, says he’s not a “social media” fighter, which is what many boxing fans believe Ryan Garcia is due to his large following on Instagram and the fact that he’s seemingly avoided the tougher fights.
Tyson Fury responds to Mahmoud Charr after German heavyweight calls out WBC champion
Tyson Fury has said he will take on Mahmoud Charr if a potential undisputed title clash with Oleksandr Usyk falls through.Fury recently told the WBC that he intends to keep boxing, meaning he will remain the organisation’s heavyweight champion for the foreseeable future.The unbeaten Briton is eyeing a fight with Ukrainian Usyk, also undefeated, to crown an undisputed champion after Usyk recently retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles by outpointing Anthony Joshua for the second time in 11 months. However, 34-year-old Fury took the time to respond to a callout by Charr on Friday.“Tyson, Tyson Fury, take...
