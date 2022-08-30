ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown

Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr weighing near 270 for Luis Ortiz fight

By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr says his weight right now is around 268 lbs for his fight this Sunday night against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz at the Crypto Arena in Lod Angeles. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) weighed 268 lbs for his upset victory over Anthony Joshua in June 2019. For Ruiz, it’s a good weight for him because he was too thin for his last fight against Chris Arreola, weighing in at 256 lbs.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Mike Tyson Reveals Why He Was Spotted In A Wheelchair

Earlier this month, the sports world was stunned to see Mike Tyson using a wheelchair to get around. The former heavyweight champion was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport just a few weeks ago. Obviously, fans were concerned about Tyson's well-being. However, TMZ Sports reported that the issue...
SPORTS
Complex

Hasbulla Relentlessly Roasts Conor McGregor for Offensive Twitter Rant

Conor McGregor posted and deleted a series of offensive tweets directed at social media star Hasbulla Magomedov. Sharing a screenshot of 34-year-old McGregor writing “I’d love to boot that little gimp hasbulla over a goal post,” Hasbulla replied, “At least one of us maintained an undefeated record.”
UFC
MiddleEasy

Georges St-Pierre Gives His Prediction For Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Georges St-Pierre is looking forward to the upcoming Pay-Per-View main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Now that longtime UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is no longer fighting he has become a fan just like the rest of us. St-Pierre can often be seen on his Instagram promoting a healthy lifestyle or on Canadian TV commentating on fights. He has many business opportunities that keep him busy, but when he gets the chance, St-Pierre still likes to be present at UFC events. He was in attendance at a Q and A during UFC Paris fight week where he answered some questions from the media. He answered a variety of questions and gave his thoughts on some exciting matchups both past and future.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Rahman: Everything Fury Can Do in Boxing - Usyk Can Do It Better!

Former WBC heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman has tabbed Oleksandr Usyk to overcome Tyson Fury in a potential full division unification. There are ongoing discussions to stage Fury vs. Usyk in the early part of 2023. Last month, Uysk retained the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles with a twelve round...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo's Trainer Expects a "Very Tough Fight" With Golovkin

On Saturday, September 17, Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will return to the ring against Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They fought to a controversial twelve round split draw in 2017. A rematch in 2018 saw Canelo win a close twelve round split decision over Golovkin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Deontay Wilder’s stance over fighting Anthony Joshua, revealed

Deontay Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel has revealed that they are open to a superfight with Anthony Joshua. With Joshua and Wilder having been dethroned as heavyweight champions by Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury respectively, both fighters’ reputations are in need of some repair. Usyk and Fury are now...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo says he learned lesson from Bivol loss

By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez insists that he’s learned his lesson from his recent loss to Dmitry Bivol, and he says he’s “fixed” the flaws. The way Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) talks, his defeat was a product of an injury rather than from something he did wrong inside the ring. It’s unclear what kind of injury that Canelo had that would cause him to tire so quickly against Bivol.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jezreel Corrales (VIsa) Out, Jose Valenzuela To Face Edwin De Los Santos On Ruiz-Ortiz Pay-Per-View

Jose Valenzuela was prepared to face a former titleholder for the second straight time. He now faces a rising prospect who is arguably an upgrade in competition. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Jezreel Corrales has been pulled from his bout with Valenzuela this Sunday after being unable to secure a travel visa from Panama in time to fight. Corrales is replaced by Dominican Republic’s Edwin De Los Santos, who—according to Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) representatives—has been on standby for the past two weeks in anticipation of the development.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Isaac Cruz wants Gervonta rematch, says he’ll shut Ryan Garcia’s mouth

By Robert Segal: Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz says he wants the rematch with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis because he believes it’s an easy fight to make between them. Pitbull Cruz says he also wants to shut the mouth of Ryan Garcia as well as his team. Moreover, Cruz, 24, says he’s not a “social media” fighter, which is what many boxing fans believe Ryan Garcia is due to his large following on Instagram and the fact that he’s seemingly avoided the tougher fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury responds to Mahmoud Charr after German heavyweight calls out WBC champion

Tyson Fury has said he will take on Mahmoud Charr if a potential undisputed title clash with Oleksandr Usyk falls through.Fury recently told the WBC that he intends to keep boxing, meaning he will remain the organisation’s heavyweight champion for the foreseeable future.The unbeaten Briton is eyeing a fight with Ukrainian Usyk, also undefeated, to crown an undisputed champion after Usyk recently retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles by outpointing Anthony Joshua for the second time in 11 months. However, 34-year-old Fury took the time to respond to a callout by Charr on Friday.“Tyson, Tyson Fury, take...
COMBAT SPORTS

