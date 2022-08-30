Read full article on original website
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
South Nashville neighbors help nab felon accused of numerous break-ins
Neighbors in South Nashville are relieved after helping catch a wanted felon, saying he's continuously burglarized the neighborhood.
Smyrna Shell Station Murder Suspect Arrested
Update: Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022.
LPR camera helps Lebanon police arrest alleged thief in stolen van
A combination of good police work and a license plate recognition (LPR) camera hit in Lebanon may have solved multiple crimes in Middle Tennessee.
WSMV
‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
WSMV
Police: Man charged with double homicide planned to murder ex-girlfriend
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police confirmed Friday that the man charged with killing two women had been planning on killing one of them. According to an affidavit by WSMV4, neighbors told police that 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr. was stalking 67-year-old Laura Undis before her death. The two were in a failed relationship, and neighbors said that is what led to Martin stalking Undis.
murfreesborovoice.com
Subject Arrested after Molloy Lane Shooting in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
Spring Hill police stop car full of stolen checks, drugs
Methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, fake names, and stolen checks—Spring Hill Police officers have a lot to untangle after a traffic stop on a group of people.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Wednesday Shooting on Molloy Lane in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
Woman shot, killed in Madison apartment during argument
A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Sealey Drive in Madison.
Antioch teenager charged in connection to fatal shooting of 13-year-old
Metro Police have charged a 16-year-old with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: 34-Year Old Nicholas Patterson Died In Smyrna Gas Station Shooting
(SMYRNA) Smyrna police have released the name of the clerk who was shot to death around 3:00 o'clock Tuesday morning (9/30/2022) at the Shell convenience store on StoneCrest Boulevard near the hospital and Sam Ridley Parkway. 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced deceased. A spokesperson...
WSMV
Man caught stealing diapers from Walmart, pulls out brass knuckles
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after he threatened a Walmart employee while attempting to shoplift some diapers on Saturday night. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Sherill Simpkins was attempting to steal two packages of diapers from the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch when he was confronted by a store employee.
Suspect sought after man shot, killed in Shelbyville apartment
Rafael Mendoza-Pineda, 43, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in building B of the Davis Estates on Anthony Lane after police responded to a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m. on August 26.
WSMV
Police investigating deadly train incident in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a death involving a train in Madison on Friday morning. According to police, a man is dead after getting hit by a train at the crossing on Nesbitt Lane in Madison. The deceased man is believed to have been hit by the train just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station
An active scene Thursday morning at a gas station off an exit of Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
wcluradio.com
Man dead, two arrested after crash in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE — A man is dead after a Thursday morning crash in Allen County. Scottsville Police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of U.S. 31E and Highway 100 at 8:16 a.m. A 2017 Nissan was traveling northbound along U.S. 31E and failed to yield to a red...
WSMV
Suspect sought for shooting woman outside Antioch bar
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside of a pool hall in Antioch on Wednesday morning. According to police at the scene, an altercation began inside of TNT Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road and carried over into the parking lot. Shots were fired and a woman involved in the fight was hit.
Infant found in back of U-Haul after police chase, deputies say
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Tennessee found a 2-month-old infant in the back of a U-Haul van when they arrested two people after a pursuit. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies got involved in a pursuit that started in Nashville late Tuesday night. Deputies said that a U-Haul van was driving east on Interstate 40 at a high rate of speed, trying to evade police. Deputies said in the news release that they eventually deployed spike strips, causing the van to stop.
Watch: Wilson Co. deputies find endangered child in U-Haul on interstate
Authorities in Tennessee were after a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his infant son, and it took drastic measures to stop a van on the run.
1 dead after shooting at North Nashville gas station
The shooting happened around 8:10 a.m. at a gas station at Jefferson Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.
