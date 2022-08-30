Police in Oswego looking for a missing 23-year-old man. Shelmar Melton was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Wednesday in the 700 block of Magnolia Court. He's described by police as being about six feet tall and 200 pounds. He has black hair with a few dreads and brown eyes. Melton was last seen wearing a Chicago Bears shirt, black Champion joggers, and black and white shoes. He also may have some ear piercings.

OSWEGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO