Take an early ride on the centerpiece of the Sandwich Fair; 70 years of steam
For 70 years, trains have been a way of life in this family. First Augie, now sons Norman and Allen have always shared the ride. There was the Iron Pony, named in a storefront display contest. That was the Iron Pony whistle, still running to this day, although on Channel...
Joyce Ann Rife, 86
Joyce Ann Rife, 86, of Metamora, IL formally of Plano and Naperville, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at her home in Metamora, IL. She was born September 12, 1935 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Leo and Henrietta (Hatch) Breyne. She married Clinton Rife on May 26, 1956 in St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville, IL. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Plano, IL formally of St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville. Joyce loved spending time with her family.
Unemployment in Kendall County inched up from June to July
The unemployment rate in Kendall County inched up from June to July according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The June unemployment rate in Kendall County was at 3.7 percent. It increased to 3.8 percent in July. The July rate is down 1.5 percent from 2021. The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights...
Oswego American Legion celebrates 90 years
The Oswego American Legion Post 675 is celebrating its 90th birthday. The post was established by 23 veterans on August 27, 1932. It's been at its downtown Washington Street Oswego location since 1947. The building has hosted Wednesday Night Bingo, Friday Night Fish Fry, birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, and much more.
Oswego police looking for missing man
Police in Oswego looking for a missing 23-year-old man. Shelmar Melton was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Wednesday in the 700 block of Magnolia Court. He's described by police as being about six feet tall and 200 pounds. He has black hair with a few dreads and brown eyes. Melton was last seen wearing a Chicago Bears shirt, black Champion joggers, and black and white shoes. He also may have some ear piercings.
September is Library Card Signup Month
September is Library Card Signup Month and the Somonauk Public Library is offering a prize for anyone who comes in to get theirs during the month. Director Julie Harte says a library card gets you access to way more than books. Your browser does not support the audio element. All...
Driver killed in crash near Shabbona
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash at Route 30 and University Road Thursday evening. Police say a Toyota sedan was heading south on University Road when the driver disobeyed the stop sign at Route 30. The Toyota was hit by westbound Ford SUV on Route 30 and went off the road to the west. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.
Valley West Hospital suspending obstetrics and newborn services
Valley West Hospital in Sandwich is suspending its obstetrics and newborn services effective Thursday. In a statement to WSPY news, the hospital, which is part of Northwestern Medicine, says that it is dealing with nursing and physician staffing challenges. The hospital says that it is unable to maintain its high standards of care with the current staffing situation.
Police Blotter For Saturday, September 3rd
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 53-year-old Michael Honiotes for driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was 44-year-old Eric Singletary on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. From the Minooka Police Department arrested...
Early voting starts at the end of the month
Early voting for the November election starts on September 29 in Kendall County. Clerk Debbie Gillette says people can come and vote at the clerk's office in the Kendall County Administrative Building located at 111 W. Fox Street in Yorkville. In mid-October, some additional early voting sites will open. People...
Minooka woman sentenced for stealing from the Channahon Methodist Church's pre-school
A 40-year-old Minooka woman was sentenced in a Will County court case in August. Kelly Shaeffer pleaded guilty to theft between $10,000 and $100,000 from a school or church, a class one felony. The Channahon Police Department in July of 2020 said Shaeffer stole $53,000 from the Channahon Methodist Church's...
West Nile virus found in LaSalle County mosquitoes
LaSalle County is the latest to have mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus. The LaSalle County Health Department says it is the first documented West Nile virus activity in the county this year. The mosquitos were collected from Grand Ridge earlier this week. The best way to avoid West...
Boulder Hill man facing multiple charges following traffic stop
A Boulder Hill man is facing charges after a traffic stop in the area of Boulder Hill Pass and Cayman Drive in Oswego Township Wednesday night. Police arrested 34-year-old Michael T. Copp and charged him with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office also...
Aurora woman accused of stealing over $700 in unpaid merchandise from store
An Aurora woman was arrested by Plano police Wednesday morning from a store in the 6800 block of Route 34. 37-year-old Lesleigh A. Lawrence is accused of leaving the store with about $790 in unpaid merchandise. Police say Lawrence was arrested without incident and taken to the Plano Police Department....
Over twenty wild animals taken from home in Sandwich Tuesday
Over twenty wild animals were removed from a home in the 1000 block of Spruce Street in Sandwich Tuesday morning. Illinois Conservation Police, the Sandwich Police Department, and DeKalb County Animal Control were all involved, according to Conservation Police Sergeant Phil Wire. Wire says the investigation started with an online...
Minooka Man Sentenced in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Firearms & Explosive Devices
A Grundy County man was sentenced to federal prison this afternoon. John Feeney, 32, of Minooka pled guilty in federal court earlier this year to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of illegal possession of an explosive during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 150 months or 12 and half years in prison.
