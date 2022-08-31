Read full article on original website
Huskers-Fighting Hawks: What we're looking for and final predictions
Yet again Nebraska is looking to end a losing streak and to get itself right at the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium. The Huskers are taking on North Dakota for the second time ever, with the first meeting coming in 1961 and the Huskers rolling to a 33-0 win. There's...
Nebraska football fans are ready to turn to Urban Meyer
Nebraska football fans have turned their attention to Urban Meyer becoming their next savior. With things going absolutely terrible for Scott Frost in year five, Nebraska football fans are done with the former Cornhuskers quarterback leading their program, as they have turned their attention to none other than Urban Meyer.
Thursday Hits: Frost focused on working hard with Husker squad, not outside opinion as home opener approaches
It's not a short week but maybe has felt like one just a bit to the Huskers, who are looking to bounce back at home after the trip to Dublin last week. Husker head coach Scott Frost said after Thursday's practice he likes how his team has found its footing throughout the week prior to meeting North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Know Thy Husker Foe: What about these North Dakota Fighting Hawks?
Nebraska's recent record is enough to keep Husker fans on edge no matter the foe. More than that, Big Red faithful know a Saturday against an FCS foe can still be a dangerous Saturday. That has proven true before for even some top 25 Nebraska teams from yesteryear. Heck, the...
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs. North Dakota: How to watch Week 1 matchup
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program returns to Memorial Stadium for the 2022 season’s home opener against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. The Huskers enter the matchup 0-1 on the season (0-1 Big Ten), but the 2022 season also marked the third straight season the Huskers have opened the season away from Memorial Stadium and the third straight season-opening loss for the program. The last time UNL opened the season on the road prior to the current three-game streak was 1999, a 42-7 win at Iowa.
Nebraska defense quick hits from Wednesday's practice
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with the media on Wednesday morning in Memorial Stadium following the Huskers’ practice as the team continues preparations for North Dakota. Here’s a quick rundown of news and notes from Chinander’s time at the podium. — Chinander said Wednesday that the...
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, still committed to Scott Frost's future with football program
Trev Alberts was asked about the status of Scott Frost’s position with the football team after seeing rumors on social media. He gave his thoughts on it per Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha-World Herald. Nebraska fans are starting to get restless with Frost, who lost 31-28 on Saturday to...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
Buffaloes will play Cornhuskers in special Marshall Fire fundraiser
Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
News 12
87-year-old Nebraska man has made 1.5 million free throws in his lifetime
A man from Nebraska has achieved 1.5 million free throws in his lifetime. Gene Malleck, 87, kept track of every throw he made at the Mccook YMCA since he first began the hobby in 1999. "If I don't come here, there's something missing in my day. It’s really an important...
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska to Pay Student-Athletes for Passing Grades
University of Nebraska scholarship athletes will be awarded money each semester for passing their classes, with payouts maxing at $5,980. Nebraska athletes have the potential to graduate with more than $25,000 in cash. The university's compliance office is calling the payouts an "academic incentive." “I think in this day and...
KETV.com
Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
kfornow.com
Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month
(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
klkntv.com
Drought drying up the Platte, could affect Lincoln’s future water supply
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As you look west, the sights are grim through the lens of those in eastern Nebraska. Dry land has replaced the flowing waters of the Platte River from central Nebraska to Columbus. Irrigation this summer has depleted most of the reservoirs in the areas of...
2 arrested following separate Nebraska pursuits
OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
1011now.com
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 16 pounds of marijuana after high-speed chase near Kearney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A chase on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska reached speeds of up to 120 mph Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 11 a.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Versa speeding over 100 mph near Lexington. The driver, 23-year-old Frederick McGee of Chicago, refused to...
klkntv.com
Friday cold front brings a chance for storms
Thursday will start off on a cloudier note, with mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for much of the morning. There will also be some isolated light rain moving across the southeast corner of the state. We cannot rule out one of these showers passing through your location as the...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls
OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
WOWT
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
247Sports
