ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Rights groups sue to block Indiana abortion ban

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZfZP_0hblfrl400

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Abortion rights groups and medical providers in Indiana said they filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to stop the state's ban on the procedure from going into effect.

The lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky and other groups argues the law violates Indiana's state constitution by abrogating its protections for privacy, due process and other rights.

A copy of the complaint seen by Reuters was not marked as received by the court, but it did indicate it would be filed in state court in Monroe County.

Indiana's ban, the first to be passed after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the 49-year-old precedent that established a national right to abortion, would make the procedure illegal in most circumstances.

It prohibits all abortions after conception, with limited exceptions for rape, incest, lethal fetal abnormalities or a serious health risk to the mother.

“This ban is dangerous and cruel," Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky said in a statement. "It will directly harm the people of Indiana and send ripple effects through our entire health care system."

Unless the court intervenes, Indiana's ban is set to take effect Sept. 15.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita vowed to defend the law, which he said was life-saving.

"The Left is notorious for fighting to erase all of the progress and protections secured by the pro-life movement," Rokita said in a statement to Reuters. "We don’t need the warped opinions of organizations like the ACLU and Planned Parenthood dictating how we do things in Indiana."

The lawsuit is one of several filed by civil liberties and reproductive rights groups around the country arguing that state constitutions protect the right to an abortion.

Last week, new abortion bans took effect in four U.S. states, adding to the raft of restrictions states have enforced since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the right to abortion in June. read more

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 13

Related
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Alaska State
State
Indiana State
Salon

Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for

A South Carolina lawmaker became emotional on Tuesday after explaining that an anti-abortion law that he voted for could have resulted in the death of a young woman. Republican state Rep. Neal Collins told South Carolina's House Judiciary Committee that he would not be voting on a ban that only has exceptions for saving the life of the mother. The bill provides no provisions for victims of rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall

Voters in at least five states will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this fall, and a similar measure may yet qualify for the ballot in one more state. If all six initiatives are successful, recreational use will be legal in half of the states, underlining the untenability of continuing federal prohibition.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law, citing First Amendment

A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.The law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
Washington Examiner

Transgender kids will be allowed to compete against biological girls after court reverses ban

Transgender teen athletes will be able to compete against girls in Utah after a court stunningly reversed a previously implemented ban. The decision, which goes against the will of most Americans according to a new Washington Examiner-YouGov poll, was made just ahead of the school year resuming in the state. A ban was passed by Republicans earlier this year, however, the reversal now gives transgender athletes a path to competing against girls. A new commission will rule on a case-by-case basis whether or not a trans student is allowed to compete against biological girls.
UTAH STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump-backed Michigan attorney general candidate was 'one of the prime instigators' in a plot to breach voting machines, AG says

Michigan's AG is asking a special prosecutor to probe her Trump-backed opponent, Politico reports. GOP AG candidate Matt DePerno "orchestrated a coordinated plan" to breach voting machines, she said. Reuters reported that DePerno led a team that accessed a voting machine in an attempt to prove fraud. Michigan's Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
Reason.com

The New Federal Gun Law Violates Our Civil Liberties

"I'm about to sign into law a bipartisan … gun safety legislation," President Joe Biden said at the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 25. "And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved….When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential. If we can reach compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach compromise in other critical issues."
LAW
Reuters

Reuters

567K+
Followers
352K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy