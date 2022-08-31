Read full article on original website
Former Spokane police officer convicted of rape charges
A former Spokane police officer has been convicted of two counts of rape. A Superior Court jury late Tuesday afternoon returned the verdicts against Nathan Nash on one count of second-degree rape with aggravating circumstances and one count of third-degree rape. Nash had been accused of using his authority to get access to the women’s homes as part of investigations into previous assaults. During his trial, he professed his innocence and questioned the women’s credibility.
Spokane Valley Police Department searching for developmentally delayed adult
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for help finding a developmentally disabled 64-year-old man. He's described as being white, 160 pounds and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans while carrying a red jacket. He was last seen around 8 p.m. around East 16th Avenue and...
Stevens County Sheriff's Office searching for potential arson suspects near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Wash. - According to Stevens County Sheriff's Office, there have been approximately 20 suspicious fires in the Springdale area since July 2020. Most of them have been in close proximity to schools. Stevens County Fire District 1, Department of Natural resources, and the Sheriff's Office have all responded to...
Former Spokane police officer slams his accusers on Facebook while jury deliberates in pending rape case
As the jury deliberated his fate, a former Spokane police officer on trial for rape posted his thoughts on social media Tuesday about the two women who accused him of sexually assaulting them. Nathan Nash called one of his accusers, a now 25-year-old woman, "a known meth-head" and accused her...
Man arrested for serial arson in Bonner County
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man responsible for setting multiple wildfires over the last two years in the Priest River area. Deputies say 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene was arrested for multiple counts of arson on Wednesday. "This investigation has been a top...
66-year-old woman accused of ramming boat, endangering family
NEWPORT, Wash. – 66-year-old Debra Rae Kennedy appeared in court Monday, for attempted assault and criminal mischief charges after she rammed her bass boat into a family’s wake boat in Sacheen Lake, while the family’s youngest daughter was swimming in the water. According to court documents obtained...
Man arrested for burglary and lying about his identity to deputies
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man trying to break into storage crates at a construction site early Tuesday. 36-year-old Andrew J. Holstad was charged with second degree burglary, criminal impersonation, possessing burglary tools and making false statements to a public servant.
Two Valley Residents Arrested In Pullman On Vehicle Theft And Drug Charges
Two valley residents have been arrested in Pullman on narcotics charges after they were caught with a stolen vehicle. The case began Thursday morning when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary at a home in Rosalia. A 78 year old woman told deputies that her Cadillac was stolen during the burglary.
Deputies investigate fatal Greenacres motorcycle crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A motorcycle crash at the corner of north Greenacres Rd. and east Alki Ave. resulted in a fatality Wednesday evening. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), deputies responded to the Aug. 31 call around 4:40 p.m. after reports of a vehicle and motorcycle colliding at the intersection.
‘Very frustrated’: Father’s livelihood threatened by constant crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Continued theft is threatening a father’s livelihood. The owner says crime at his auto repair shop happens almost daily, and Spokane Police say they can’t keep up with all the crime in the community. “I am very frustrated,” said Jesse Chaney. He owns Chaney’s...
Accused road rage shooter pleads not guilty to murder
The man accused of murder stemming from a road rage shooting in Spokane Valley has pleaded not guilty in Spokane County Superior Court. For our previous coverage click here and here.
SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
Suspect found inside home wearing victim's clothes, jewelry
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said 31-year-old Shawn Lamere has been booked in the Spokane County Jail for burglary after being found in a victim's home wearing their clothes and jewelry. According to SCSO, deputies arrived to a gated home near North 5 Mile Road and...
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho
WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
War of words: State and local leaders not on same page when it comes to solutions for homelessness
SPOKANE, Wash. - Less than a week after a town hall meeting regarding the City of Spokane's plan for the Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard, the Washington Department of Commerce (WDOC) is weighing in. In August, the Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington announced the launch of a new "Catalyst Project"...
Teen taken off life support after Trent Avenue crash in Spokane Valley
One of the two teens involved in a serious crash on Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley was taken off life support. The second remains on life support, but will not recover.
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
Community mourns after EWU student killed by wrong-way drunk driver
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sending kids away to college can be hard on parents, and when Tracy Stoddard sent away her daughter to Eastern Washington University (EWU) for her sophomore year, she had no idea it would be the last time she would see her. "It was really hard when...
