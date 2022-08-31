ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Former Spokane police officer convicted of rape charges

A former Spokane police officer has been convicted of two counts of rape. A Superior Court jury late Tuesday afternoon returned the verdicts against Nathan Nash on one count of second-degree rape with aggravating circumstances and one count of third-degree rape. Nash had been accused of using his authority to get access to the women’s homes as part of investigations into previous assaults. During his trial, he professed his innocence and questioned the women’s credibility.
#Rape#Police#Spokane Police Department#Violent Crime#Spd
