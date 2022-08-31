Japan July retail sales rise 2.4% year/year - govt

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 2.4% in July from a year earlier, growing for a fifth straight month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The median market forecast was for a 1.9% gain.

