ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tennis-Early trouble for American men seeking to end major drought in New York

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7E8y_0hblfUeT00

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The upset-rich first round of the U.S. Open did not spare American men looking to end their championship drought on home soil as some of the nation's top prospects floundered in the first round.

Hopes were especially high for 10th seed Taylor Fritz, who had a breakthrough victory at Indian Wells in March and who seemed primed to become the first American man to win a major since Andy Roddick triumphed at Flushing Meadows back in 2003.

But on the eve of Roddick's 40th birthday, those dreams were dashed by qualifier and countryman Brandon Holt.

Ranked 303 in the world, the son of former two-time U.S. Open champion Tracy Austin stunned the Wimbledon quarter-finalist 6-7(3) 7-6(1) 6-3 6-4 in his first match in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament.

"I feel like an idiot for thinking that I could win this thing, win the U.S. Open," a dejected Fritz said after the first round loss.

"I can't go out and play a match like that. It sucks. I feel awful."

Touted Americans Mackenzie McDonald, Denis Kudla, Steve Johnson, and Maxime Cressy were also all sent packing after their first-round losses.

But while Fritz and those others fizzled, tour veteran John Isner was solid, cracking 19 aces en route to a straight sets win over Argentine Federico Delbonis.

Hard-hitters Jenson Brooksby also eased into the second round, dropping just two games before Serbian Dusan Lajovic was forced to retire from the match in the third set.

And rising star JJ Wolf was impressive, dispatching experienced Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 6-4 6-4 to punch his ticket to the second round.

Sebastian Korda and Tommy Paul both won their first-round matches and will face off in an all-American battle in the second round, as the dreams of the Stars and Stripes once again reigning supreme in New York live on, at least for now.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Los Angeles-based sports reporter who interviews the most impactful athletes and executives in the world. Covers breaking news ranging from the highs of championship victories to the lows of abuse scandals. My work highlights the ways in which sports and the issues of race, gender, culture, finance, and technology intersect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reuters

Tennis-Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Serena Williams lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the U.S. Open on Friday night, likely marking the end of arguably the sport's greatest Grand Slam career, but her title as the biggest earner in women's tennis history will remain for years to come.
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff crushes Keys to reach U.S. Open last 16

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff dominated fellow American Madison Keys to win 6-2 6-3 on Friday and reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time. The 18-year-old Gauff, who was once again called on to warm up Arthur Ashe Stadium court for Serena Williams ahead of her compatriot's highly-anticipated night match, has now made the second week of all four Grand Slams.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff's win warms up U.S. Open stage for Serena

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff beat Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2 7-6(4) to warm up Arthur Ashe Stadium court for Serena Williams, who was scheduled to play what could be the final singles match of her career under the lights on Wednesday.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'

Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Indian Wells#Qualifier#Grand Slam#Americans#Argentine#Serbian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Tennis-Nadal wins ugly U.S. Open match against Fognini

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal overcame a horrid start and a bloody nose to beat Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-4 6-2 6-1 and reach the third round of the U.S Open on Thursday. The veteran Italian came out flying to build a set and a 4-2 lead as Nadal struggled to find a rhythm, raising the possibility of an upset like the one Fognini memorably pulled off against the Spaniard at Arthur Ashe Stadium seven years ago.
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-Williams retirement on hold after win over world number two

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Playing more like a world number one than a player ranked outside the top 600, Serena Williams turned back the clock on Wednesday to stun world number two Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 and move into the third round of the U.S. Open, putting her retirement plans on pause.
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-Five magical moments in the career of Serena Williams

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Serena Williams' career has been so astonishing that it could fuel umpteen movies. Here are a few of the most magical moments. When Venus Williams burst on the scene in 1994, her father Richard was boldly predicting that his younger daughter Serena would be even better. At the U.S. Open in 1999 she showed why.
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Sept 2 (Reuters) - An emotional Serena Williams crashed out of the U.S. Open after a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 third-round loss to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what is likely to be the final tournament of the American icon's glittering career.
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

567K+
Followers
352K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy