Weightlifters Courtney Comer and Mahailya Reeves, who’ve won state championships at Bradford and Union County high schools, will be competing at the International Powerlifting Federation Worlds in Instanbul. Comer lifts on Friday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. EST, while Reeves lifts on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 2 a.m. EST.

UNION COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO