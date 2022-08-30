ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Annual Aiken's Makin turns 46 this year!

Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rentals talk about how to keep Augusta clean. Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine. We have the details of the incident. Plus, more local schools are on alert due to threats of violence this week. What are schools doing to stop this? Here are your top headlines.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

GOSS, Louise Richardson, 88, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. JORDAN, George Ray, 81, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals' Downtown Chapel. MACKEY, William H., 68, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals of Charleston. MILLER, Bobby, 80, of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Arts And Crafts#Youth Center#Fitness#United Methodist Church#Festival#Localevent#Alley#Generational Trends From#First Community Bank#Meybohm Real Estate
WRDW-TV

Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta

The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta. [FULL] Morning Mix- Imperial Theatre renovation updates, car shows, and more!. Imperial Theatre Director, Charles Scovllus, talks about the renovations happening at the theatre. Destination Augusta’s Natasha Carter tells what there is...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Columbia-area town's Labor Day festivities serve as election season kickoff

CHAPIN — In the 1980s, South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond and Gov. Carroll Campbell marched together through town with a small crowd on Labor Day. Years later, future President George W. Bush started his presidential primary campaign on the same parade route with a growing crowd. Now in its...
CHAPIN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken County teacher arrested at school, charged with forgery

A first-year teacher at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave. Thomas Russell Schneider, 49, of Grovetown, Georgia, was arrested around noon on Friday at LBC Middle School, police said. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged Schneider with first-degree forgery, according to police with...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
City
Salley, SC
City
Clearwater, SC
City
Laurens, SC
City
Graniteville, SC
WJBF

Golden Harvest Food Bank distributing fresh, free produce

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Golden Harvest Food Bank will be distributing fresh, free produce on Thursday, September 1st at the Faith Food Factor located at 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. Organizers say that it the giveaway will start at 5:30 P.M. and will last until 7:30 P.M. or until all the produce is given […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Table Crumbs: Former Primal Gourmet building owner plans for sale, brunch spot temporarily closes

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. New restaurant coming to college neighborhood: For decades, Saluda's restaurant has sat as one of the few fine dining spots in Five Points, the nightlife and entertainment district popular with college students. Longtime owner Steve Cook told Free Times this week that he's set his sights on opening a new restaurant in the district. While there's no set location or timeline, it'll be something to keep on your radar.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

CSRA College Night returns to James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Area high school students will have a special opportunity to meet recruiters from more than 90 colleges and universities and win scholarships totaling $10,000 at CSRA College Night, Thursday, Sept. 15, 5-8:30 p.m., at the James Brown Arena. Admission is free and open to the public. The arena will be filled with […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Midland Valley High School students shine bright as they prepare for future careers

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County’s Midland Valley High School was established in 1980. It’s goal is to prepare students for the future in as many ways as it can. “This year we lead the district in graduation rate. We’re way over 93%, which is really important. We’ve never done that at Midland Valley High School. We’ve also led the district in what’s called ‘College and Career Ready’ and we’re number one in that, too, and that is the key thing to me and the thing that I’m most proud of,” said Principal, Sheldon Higgenbottom.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Safety is top priority for Aiken County public schools

With school now underway, Aiken County Public School District is continuing to make sure students and employees are safe. The school district is constantly monitoring what’s going on in its buildings throughout the county and is always working to be proactive, said King Laurence, superintendent of Aiken County public schools.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2-state gas prices decline going into holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Labor Day holiday is around the corner and GasBuddy officials say Friday is expected to be one of the weekend’s busiest travel days. And gas prices are making travel enticing for many. The average price Friday in Augusta is $3.21 per gallon, down from $3.66...
AUGUSTA, GA
CSRA Kids

Fall Hiking in the CSRA!

The weather is cooling down (slowly but surely ) and Fall is a great time to get out with family. CSRA is home to some of the best outdoor activities in the US. The area is covered in trails that go on for miles. One great activity that will get your family moving and exercising is hiking! There are so many benefits to not only to your body, but it is also a great way to connect with nature and a way to explore new places.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Charlie Norwood VA nurses protest staffing shortages

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Jackie Williamson is one of several nurses who protested outside of the Charlie Norwood VA Thursday. “It’s important to me that Charlie Norwood steps up to the plate and respects the nurses and understands our role and gets more nurses in here,” Williamson said. The nurses protesting said they are short […]
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy