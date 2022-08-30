The weather is cooling down (slowly but surely ) and Fall is a great time to get out with family. CSRA is home to some of the best outdoor activities in the US. The area is covered in trails that go on for miles. One great activity that will get your family moving and exercising is hiking! There are so many benefits to not only to your body, but it is also a great way to connect with nature and a way to explore new places.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO