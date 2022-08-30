Read full article on original website
Teachers, neighbors remember longtime 'ag ed' leader
One of Aiken County's longtime teachers is being remembered this week for his decades of involvement in a variety of roles, including 33 years in agricultural education at Aiken High School. Joe Wilson, an Abbeville native and Air Force veteran who retired in 2007, was also largely known for his...
WRDW-TV
Annual Aiken's Makin turns 46 this year!
Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rentals talk about how to keep Augusta clean. Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine. We have the details of the incident. Plus, more local schools are on alert due to threats of violence this week. What are schools doing to stop this? Here are your top headlines.
SouthState Bank branch in downtown Aiken has closed permanently
The SouthState Bank branch at 149 Laurens St. N.W. in downtown Aiken has closed and won’t reopen. The shutdown is part of the financial institution’s plan to reduce the number of its brick-and-mortar locations. In May, SouthState Corporation announced that 30 branches would be closed as a result...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
GOSS, Louise Richardson, 88, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. JORDAN, George Ray, 81, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals' Downtown Chapel. MACKEY, William H., 68, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals of Charleston. MILLER, Bobby, 80, of...
WRDW-TV
Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta
The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta. [FULL] Morning Mix- Imperial Theatre renovation updates, car shows, and more!. Imperial Theatre Director, Charles Scovllus, talks about the renovations happening at the theatre. Destination Augusta’s Natasha Carter tells what there is...
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area town's Labor Day festivities serve as election season kickoff
CHAPIN — In the 1980s, South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond and Gov. Carroll Campbell marched together through town with a small crowd on Labor Day. Years later, future President George W. Bush started his presidential primary campaign on the same parade route with a growing crowd. Now in its...
‘It’s that kind of thing that keeps me awake at night’: Issues plaguing Edgefield Co. Detention Center
The compensation is a result of the presence of plutonium at SRS from the failed MOX project.
Aiken County teacher arrested at school, charged with forgery
A first-year teacher at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave. Thomas Russell Schneider, 49, of Grovetown, Georgia, was arrested around noon on Friday at LBC Middle School, police said. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged Schneider with first-degree forgery, according to police with...
Golden Harvest Food Bank distributing fresh, free produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Golden Harvest Food Bank will be distributing fresh, free produce on Thursday, September 1st at the Faith Food Factor located at 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. Organizers say that it the giveaway will start at 5:30 P.M. and will last until 7:30 P.M. or until all the produce is given […]
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: Former Primal Gourmet building owner plans for sale, brunch spot temporarily closes
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. New restaurant coming to college neighborhood: For decades, Saluda's restaurant has sat as one of the few fine dining spots in Five Points, the nightlife and entertainment district popular with college students. Longtime owner Steve Cook told Free Times this week that he's set his sights on opening a new restaurant in the district. While there's no set location or timeline, it'll be something to keep on your radar.
Lawsuit over Aiken County and city of Aiken road maintenance fees dismissed
A lawsuit filed over road maintenance fees collected by the city of Aiken and Aiken County has been dismissed. William Keesley, a circuit court judge in South Carolina's 11th Judicial Circuit, issued orders on Aug. 5 and Aug. 8 dismissing the suit filed by Jane Page Thompson and her husband, Mark, on Nov. 2, 2021.
CSRA College Night returns to James Brown Arena
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Area high school students will have a special opportunity to meet recruiters from more than 90 colleges and universities and win scholarships totaling $10,000 at CSRA College Night, Thursday, Sept. 15, 5-8:30 p.m., at the James Brown Arena. Admission is free and open to the public. The arena will be filled with […]
WJBF.com
Midland Valley High School students shine bright as they prepare for future careers
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County’s Midland Valley High School was established in 1980. It’s goal is to prepare students for the future in as many ways as it can. “This year we lead the district in graduation rate. We’re way over 93%, which is really important. We’ve never done that at Midland Valley High School. We’ve also led the district in what’s called ‘College and Career Ready’ and we’re number one in that, too, and that is the key thing to me and the thing that I’m most proud of,” said Principal, Sheldon Higgenbottom.
The Post and Courier
Safety is top priority for Aiken County public schools
With school now underway, Aiken County Public School District is continuing to make sure students and employees are safe. The school district is constantly monitoring what’s going on in its buildings throughout the county and is always working to be proactive, said King Laurence, superintendent of Aiken County public schools.
WRDW-TV
2-state gas prices decline going into holiday weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Labor Day holiday is around the corner and GasBuddy officials say Friday is expected to be one of the weekend’s busiest travel days. And gas prices are making travel enticing for many. The average price Friday in Augusta is $3.21 per gallon, down from $3.66...
Fall Hiking in the CSRA!
The weather is cooling down (slowly but surely ) and Fall is a great time to get out with family. CSRA is home to some of the best outdoor activities in the US. The area is covered in trails that go on for miles. One great activity that will get your family moving and exercising is hiking! There are so many benefits to not only to your body, but it is also a great way to connect with nature and a way to explore new places.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary with free cake in Aiken
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Aiken gave away cakes in celebration of the chain's 25th anniversary. The first 250 guests received a free confetti bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature bundt cakes. Over 100 cakes were gone within the first hour alone. According to an email...
5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
Charlie Norwood VA nurses protest staffing shortages
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Jackie Williamson is one of several nurses who protested outside of the Charlie Norwood VA Thursday. “It’s important to me that Charlie Norwood steps up to the plate and respects the nurses and understands our role and gets more nurses in here,” Williamson said. The nurses protesting said they are short […]
Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 3
Check out the scores from around the CSRA on this third week of FFN 2022.
