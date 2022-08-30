ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Jake Corman spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $9.9 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Jake Corman III has spent more than any other Republican. Corman is the representative for Pennsylvania State Senate District 34 and ran for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. Corman...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election

Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board

(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
KPVI Newschannel 6

As revenues rise, West Virginia governor pushes Senate for tax cuts

(The Center Square) – As the West Virginia government continues to reel in large revenue surpluses, Gov. Jim Justice is once again pushing the Senate to approve tax cuts across the board. Over the month of August, West Virginia took in about $507 million, which was nearly one-third higher...
INCOME TAX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control

A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey. The study by the Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonpartisan research group, found that 56% of respondents were more likely to support a candidate who favors strengthening gun laws, compared to 19% who said they’re more likely to back a candidate who favors less gun control.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Reactions mixed to state law giving Diablo Canyon more life

Reactions were predictably mixed to the state Legislature giving Diablo Canyon Power Plant a chance of at least five years of life beyond its scheduled closure date in 2025 by approving Senate Bill 846. Most environmentalist and safety watchdog organizations decried the decision, while business interests and some environmental groups...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Costs, sloppy state paperwork mire Wisconsin broadband audit

(The Center Square) – A new state audit raises questions about where Wisconsin’s broadband money was actually spent. The Legislative Audit Bureau released its report Thursday. Auditors say the state’s Public Service Commission didn’t track just how much internet companies actually spent to expand broadband service across the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Study names South Dakota fourth hardest-working state in the U..S.

(The Center Square) - South Dakota ranked fourth in a Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M

(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison

An East Tennessee law enforcer who bragged about the “tune-up gloves” he wore when beating suspects to remind them “who the boss was” and shouted “I’m not sorry for what I’ve done” when a judge convicted him of civil-rights abuses is headed to federal prison.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Taxpayer funding feeding Maine slaughterhouse expansions

(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funds to expand slaughterhouses and meat processing amid concerns that there aren't enough facilities in the state to feed the market. The $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be distributed equally to five businesses to upgrade or...
MAINE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia’s top of the ticket candidates pair up campaigns

ATLANTA -- A bus bearing the face of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock pulled in to the Cobb County Civic Center parking lot Wednesday, but the freshman senator was not the only Democratic leader to deliver a speech in Marietta. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose name will join Warnock’s near the...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Data: Tennessee ranks 46th in the country in life expectancy

(The Center Square) — Tennessee women are expected to live until age 77 while men in the state live until 70.7, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, Tennessee ranks 46th in the country in life expectancy at 73.8. With a difference of...
TENNESSEE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois' beer tax ranks 28th in the nation

(The Center Square) – A new report shows how individual states are taxing their beer sales. The report was done by the Tax Foundation and listed the 50 states from cheapest to most expensive state taxes on beer. Illinois finished 28th on the list with a sales tax of...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mild winter buoys Iowa pheasant population

Iowa pheasant populations have declined over the decades due to loss of habitat. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A lack of snowfall this past winter was likely a boon for Iowa pheasants, which were seen in roughly equal numbers as last year by state officers for their recent annual population survey.
IOWA STATE

