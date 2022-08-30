Read full article on original website
Related
wcbu.org
Peoria firefighters make the move to new Station 4
Peoria Fire Department firefighters are spending their first few weeks in a brand new station. The Edward B. Gaines, Jr. Fire Station 4, named after the first black firefighter in Peoria, is located at the corner of West Howett Street and South Western Avenue. The construction has been a years-long process, starting in 2019.
25newsnow.com
Local churches helping families in need
PEORIA (25 News) - Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington along with dozens of other churches and organizations are already thinking ahead. “The Big Give” is a group effort that aims to help families in need as the Thanksgiving season is on the horizon. Every year the ministry...
Central Illinois Proud
Is the Tazewell County Health Department moving to Pekin?
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Board is taking further steps on moving the health department to downtown Pekin, that’s if plans for the area even meet the criteria for the facility. On Wednesday night, the board approved Farnsworth Group to take over the plans for the...
Central Illinois Proud
Where you will (and won’t) hit construction delays this holiday weekend
(WMBD) — As the Labor Day weekend approaches, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that some lanes closed for construction will be reopened to ease travel throughout the state. Non-emergent lane closures will be reopened from 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
Ameren Illinois: Scammers are targeting small businesses and seniors
PEORIA, Ill. — It seems scammers are up to their old tricks again in the Peoria Area. Ameren Illinois’ Brian Bretsch says scammers are targeting small local businesses, in particular those where language may be a barrier, and elderly customers demanding payment. “Scammers can be very demanding, and...
hoiabc.com
Peoria teachers union overwhelmingly approves strike authorization
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria teachers are preliminarily at 99.3% approval authorizing union leaders to issue a notice to strike. More than 700 Peoria Federation of Teachers union members have taken part in the vote at Woodruff Career and Technical Center - But this does not mean they will strike.
Central Illinois Proud
Where will students go if PPS teachers strike?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday night, the Peoria Federation of Teachers union passed the vote to authorize a strike. This does not mean the union will strike, but it allows them to. The union must give the Peoria Public School board a ten day notice if they choose to strike.
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nursing facility ‘held’ patient against family’s wishes, provided ‘substandard care’
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A patient says a nursing home and rehab center in Savoy would not release her against her family’s wishes while profiting off of a treatment plan they weren’t properly providing. Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab (CUNR) did not keep up with the care Lori Dixon needed to heal and kept her past […]
hoiabc.com
Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash
MINONK (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Admits First Patient to its Digital Hospital Program
A year ago, 84-year-old Jim Stickelmaier of Metamora almost died from a series of heart attacks. His wife Karen, a former nurse, had to talk him into going to the emergency department at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. It was a close call but doctors were able to save him. In late July, Stickelmaier had another scary health threat. One morning, his breathing became so labored that he didn’t resist when Karen called an ambulance to rush him to the hospital.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Road Trip: What does the future hold for the Pontiac Correctional Center?
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — For years, there’s been back and forth between city and state officials about the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The institution has a long history in Pontiac, dating back to June 1871. In February, the correctional center reduced its inmate population after significant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25newsnow.com
New East Peoria Yoga Studio opens for the ‘Clumsy’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in East Peoria is the only of its kind on this side of the river and it’s serving a bigger purpose. It’s becoming a sanctuary for people to step away from the hustle and bustle of life. Morning Reporter...
wcbu.org
Piece of railroad history restored in small town Illinois
The town of Williamsfield, Illinois lies 32 miles northwest of Peoria, home to just 600 people. Two parks form the center of the community. One is the Doubet-Benjamin Park, which features a playground, arboretum, disc golf and the annual Ag Day Festival. For the nonprofit Williamsfield Parks Association, formed in...
Central Illinois Proud
BUILD Peoria’s 2022 Chili Cook-Off canceled
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year. BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event. The...
starvedrock.media
No Labor Day Parade In Streator
A longtime Labor Day tradition in Streator isn't happening this year. The annual Labor Day parade won't be part of the city's holiday celebration this time around. Folks with the Streator Chamber of Commerce say they don't have the resources available and in reaching out to other community organizations, they are experiencing similar difficulties.
wmay.com
Funeral Home Operator Seeks Liquor License, But Alderman Opposes Request
A Springfield funeral home operator is still pressing for the city to grant her a liquor license… but the alderman for her ward continues to oppose the request. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services on East Washington, and is expanding the business to include an adjacent reception hall and community center. Davis would like to be able to serve alcohol during receptions and other events at the facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposes granting the license, saying the neighborhood has been hit by pop-up parties and other problems, and adding another liquor establishment to the area could just add to those problems.
1470 WMBD
Holiday travel advice? Arrive early & secure vehicles and valuables
PEORIA, Ill. — Travelers in the Peoria metro area are being reminded about expediency and security as they prepare to launch their Labor Day weekend travel plan. While there are some concerns about the potential for systemic delays in nationwide air travel due in part to traditional holiday travel upticks, the Director of Peoria’s airports Gene Olson says informational picketing by the International Pilots Association at major U.S. airports should not cause any major delays for passengers.
wglt.org
Bloomington Police may expand use of license plate reading software
Flock Safety's license plate-reading cameras have been a success in Bloomington, says Assistant Police Chief Chad Wamsley, who updated the Public Safety and Community Relations Board (PSCRB) meeting Thursday evening. Wamsley reported eight stolen cars have been recovered, including one with a rifle inside, since the cameras’ recent installation. He...
25newsnow.com
Peoria teachers union to hold strike authorization vote Thursday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fighting for better pay and more, Peoria teachers are set to take another step toward potentially walking off the job. The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a strike authorization vote Thursday afternoon at Woodruff Career and Technical Center, but an actual strike is still a ways off.
Comments / 1