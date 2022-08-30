ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

wcbu.org

Peoria firefighters make the move to new Station 4

Peoria Fire Department firefighters are spending their first few weeks in a brand new station. The Edward B. Gaines, Jr. Fire Station 4, named after the first black firefighter in Peoria, is located at the corner of West Howett Street and South Western Avenue. The construction has been a years-long process, starting in 2019.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local churches helping families in need

PEORIA (25 News) - Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington along with dozens of other churches and organizations are already thinking ahead. “The Big Give” is a group effort that aims to help families in need as the Thanksgiving season is on the horizon. Every year the ministry...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Is the Tazewell County Health Department moving to Pekin?

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Board is taking further steps on moving the health department to downtown Pekin, that’s if plans for the area even meet the criteria for the facility. On Wednesday night, the board approved Farnsworth Group to take over the plans for the...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where you will (and won’t) hit construction delays this holiday weekend

(WMBD) — As the Labor Day weekend approaches, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that some lanes closed for construction will be reopened to ease travel throughout the state. Non-emergent lane closures will be reopened from 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Ameren Illinois: Scammers are targeting small businesses and seniors

PEORIA, Ill. — It seems scammers are up to their old tricks again in the Peoria Area. Ameren Illinois’ Brian Bretsch says scammers are targeting small local businesses, in particular those where language may be a barrier, and elderly customers demanding payment. “Scammers can be very demanding, and...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria teachers union overwhelmingly approves strike authorization

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria teachers are preliminarily at 99.3% approval authorizing union leaders to issue a notice to strike. More than 700 Peoria Federation of Teachers union members have taken part in the vote at Woodruff Career and Technical Center - But this does not mean they will strike.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where will students go if PPS teachers strike?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday night, the Peoria Federation of Teachers union passed the vote to authorize a strike. This does not mean the union will strike, but it allows them to. The union must give the Peoria Public School board a ten day notice if they choose to strike.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash

MINONK (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

OSF HealthCare Admits First Patient to its Digital Hospital Program

A year ago, 84-year-old Jim Stickelmaier of Metamora almost died from a series of heart attacks. His wife Karen, a former nurse, had to talk him into going to the emergency department at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. It was a close call but doctors were able to save him. In late July, Stickelmaier had another scary health threat. One morning, his breathing became so labored that he didn’t resist when Karen called an ambulance to rush him to the hospital.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI Road Trip: What does the future hold for the Pontiac Correctional Center?

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — For years, there’s been back and forth between city and state officials about the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The institution has a long history in Pontiac, dating back to June 1871. In February, the correctional center reduced its inmate population after significant...
PONTIAC, IL
25newsnow.com

New East Peoria Yoga Studio opens for the ‘Clumsy’

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in East Peoria is the only of its kind on this side of the river and it’s serving a bigger purpose. It’s becoming a sanctuary for people to step away from the hustle and bustle of life. Morning Reporter...
EAST PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Piece of railroad history restored in small town Illinois

The town of Williamsfield, Illinois lies 32 miles northwest of Peoria, home to just 600 people. Two parks form the center of the community. One is the Doubet-Benjamin Park, which features a playground, arboretum, disc golf and the annual Ag Day Festival. For the nonprofit Williamsfield Parks Association, formed in...
WILLIAMSFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BUILD Peoria’s 2022 Chili Cook-Off canceled

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year. BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event. The...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

No Labor Day Parade In Streator

A longtime Labor Day tradition in Streator isn't happening this year. The annual Labor Day parade won't be part of the city's holiday celebration this time around. Folks with the Streator Chamber of Commerce say they don't have the resources available and in reaching out to other community organizations, they are experiencing similar difficulties.
STREATOR, IL
wmay.com

Funeral Home Operator Seeks Liquor License, But Alderman Opposes Request

A Springfield funeral home operator is still pressing for the city to grant her a liquor license… but the alderman for her ward continues to oppose the request. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services on East Washington, and is expanding the business to include an adjacent reception hall and community center. Davis would like to be able to serve alcohol during receptions and other events at the facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposes granting the license, saying the neighborhood has been hit by pop-up parties and other problems, and adding another liquor establishment to the area could just add to those problems.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Holiday travel advice? Arrive early & secure vehicles and valuables

PEORIA, Ill. — Travelers in the Peoria metro area are being reminded about expediency and security as they prepare to launch their Labor Day weekend travel plan. While there are some concerns about the potential for systemic delays in nationwide air travel due in part to traditional holiday travel upticks, the Director of Peoria’s airports Gene Olson says informational picketing by the International Pilots Association at major U.S. airports should not cause any major delays for passengers.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington Police may expand use of license plate reading software

Flock Safety's license plate-reading cameras have been a success in Bloomington, says Assistant Police Chief Chad Wamsley, who updated the Public Safety and Community Relations Board (PSCRB) meeting Thursday evening. Wamsley reported eight stolen cars have been recovered, including one with a rifle inside, since the cameras’ recent installation. He...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria teachers union to hold strike authorization vote Thursday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fighting for better pay and more, Peoria teachers are set to take another step toward potentially walking off the job. The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a strike authorization vote Thursday afternoon at Woodruff Career and Technical Center, but an actual strike is still a ways off.
PEORIA, IL

