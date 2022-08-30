SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A 27-year-old female was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso after being seriously injured in an ATV rollover Saturday morning. The Sunland Park Fire Department told ABC-7 that the rollover occurred around 9:00 a.m. right off of Highway 136 in Santa Teresa, near an off-roading area that locals The post 27-year-old airlifted with serious injuries after ATV crash in Santa Teresa appeared first on KVIA.

SANTA TERESA, NM ・ 14 HOURS AGO