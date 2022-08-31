From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, Venus Morris Griffin of Augusta, Georgia received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down. The call catapulted her into one of the most challenging times she would ever endure, with her six children ranging in ages from one to fifteen years. In a matter of months, her then-husband was sentenced to 45 years in prison. A stay-at-home mother of six children, left with nothing and drowning in debt, Venus was launched into the workforce just trying to keep the bills paid and her children fed.

