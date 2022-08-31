ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

The Post and Courier

Table Crumbs: Former Primal Gourmet building owner plans for sale, brunch spot temporarily closes

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. New restaurant coming to college neighborhood: For decades, Saluda's restaurant has sat as one of the few fine dining spots in Five Points, the nightlife and entertainment district popular with college students. Longtime owner Steve Cook told Free Times this week that he's set his sights on opening a new restaurant in the district. While there's no set location or timeline, it'll be something to keep on your radar.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some baby alligators in North Augusta are all the rage on social media. They were born at Brick Pond Park. From photos we’ve seen, the litter is at least in the double digits. Some are arguing to let nature be nature, while others say...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken, SC
Aiken, SC
WJBF

Golden Harvest Food Bank distributing fresh, free produce

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Golden Harvest Food Bank will be distributing fresh, free produce on Thursday, September 1st at the Faith Food Factor located at 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. Organizers say that it the giveaway will start at 5:30 P.M. and will last until 7:30 P.M. or until all the produce is given […]
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Annual Aiken's Makin turns 46 this year!

Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rentals talk about how to keep Augusta clean. Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine. We have the details of the incident. Plus, more local schools are on alert due to threats of violence this week. What are schools doing to stop this? Here are your top headlines.
AUGUSTA, GA
visitstatesboro.org

When Your World Turns Upside Down – Venus Morris Griffin to Speak at GSU

From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, Venus Morris Griffin of Augusta, Georgia received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down. The call catapulted her into one of the most challenging times she would ever endure, with her six children ranging in ages from one to fifteen years. In a matter of months, her then-husband was sentenced to 45 years in prison. A stay-at-home mother of six children, left with nothing and drowning in debt, Venus was launched into the workforce just trying to keep the bills paid and her children fed.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Midland Valley High School students shine bright as they prepare for future careers

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County’s Midland Valley High School was established in 1980. It’s goal is to prepare students for the future in as many ways as it can. “This year we lead the district in graduation rate. We’re way over 93%, which is really important. We’ve never done that at Midland Valley High School. We’ve also led the district in what’s called ‘College and Career Ready’ and we’re number one in that, too, and that is the key thing to me and the thing that I’m most proud of,” said Principal, Sheldon Higgenbottom.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia school district's spending on black-tie gala questioned amid empty teacher slots

COLUMBIA — Three years after Richland County School District One lost $20,000 on its annual Hall of Fame Induction Gala, and ahead of this year's event, a school board member said the district lacks transparency in reporting taxpayer dollars spent on the black-tie gala celebrating students and employees at a time when teachers need financial support.
COLUMBIA, SC
visitthomsonga.com

Fantastic Fall Events in Thomson-McDuffie County, Georgia

Colorful leaves and comfortable weather are natural invitations to visit Thomson-McDuffie County, Georgia, during the fall season, but four genuinely fun rain-or-shine festivals add more compelling reasons to get a visit on your calendar. From bucking broncos to rolling fields, live musical entertainment to traditional ceremony, come experience the season...
THOMSON, GA
wgac.com

Augusta Closings for Labor Day Weekend

Most Augusta government offices will be closed Monday, September 5 for the holiday. Operating hours for key offices:. The Augusta Municipal Building: Closed on Labor Day. The facility will reopen during normal business hours on Tuesday, September 6. Augusta 311: The 311 Center will be closed Labor Day, but the...
AUGUSTA, GA

