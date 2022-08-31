Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta
[FULL] Morning Mix- Imperial Theatre renovation updates, car shows, and more!
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary with free cake in Aiken
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Aiken gave away cakes in celebration of the chain's 25th anniversary. The first 250 guests received a free confetti bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature bundt cakes. Over 100 cakes were gone within the first hour alone. According to an email...
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: Former Primal Gourmet building owner plans for sale, brunch spot temporarily closes
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. New restaurant coming to college neighborhood: For decades, Saluda's restaurant has sat as one of the few fine dining spots in Five Points, the nightlife and entertainment district popular with college students. Longtime owner Steve Cook told Free Times this week that he's set his sights on opening a new restaurant in the district. While there's no set location or timeline, it'll be something to keep on your radar.
WRDW-TV
Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some baby alligators in North Augusta are all the rage on social media. They were born at Brick Pond Park. From photos we’ve seen, the litter is at least in the double digits. Some are arguing to let nature be nature, while others say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golden Harvest Food Bank distributing fresh, free produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Golden Harvest Food Bank will be distributing fresh, free produce on Thursday, September 1st at the Faith Food Factor located at 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. Organizers say that it the giveaway will start at 5:30 P.M. and will last until 7:30 P.M. or until all the produce is given […]
‘It’s that kind of thing that keeps me awake at night’: Issues plaguing Edgefield Co. Detention Center
The compensation is a result of the presence of plutonium at SRS from the failed MOX project.
New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.
The Post and Courier
Lexington grocery store KJ's Market to close this month, selling off inventory
LEXINGTON — The KJ's Market grocery store on U.S. 1 in Lexington is set to close, with a liquidation sale already underway. The store, at 4360 Augusta Road, will close Sept. 17, according to an employee. The store is hosting a sale with 25 percent off most items that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Annual Aiken's Makin turns 46 this year!
Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rentals talk about how to keep Augusta clean. Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine. We have the details of the incident. Plus, more local schools are on alert due to threats of violence this week. What are schools doing to stop this? Here are your top headlines.
visitstatesboro.org
When Your World Turns Upside Down – Venus Morris Griffin to Speak at GSU
From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, Venus Morris Griffin of Augusta, Georgia received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down. The call catapulted her into one of the most challenging times she would ever endure, with her six children ranging in ages from one to fifteen years. In a matter of months, her then-husband was sentenced to 45 years in prison. A stay-at-home mother of six children, left with nothing and drowning in debt, Venus was launched into the workforce just trying to keep the bills paid and her children fed.
Aiken Tech kicks off 50th anniversary celebration with time capsule burial
Aiken Technical College is celebrating its golden anniversary. The school kicked off its 50th anniversary celebration on Thursday, Sept. 1, by burying a time capsule. Aiken Tech President Dr. Forest Mahan told faculty and staff members at the event that the school is celebrating a special accomplishment. “More than 50...
WJBF.com
Midland Valley High School students shine bright as they prepare for future careers
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County’s Midland Valley High School was established in 1980. It’s goal is to prepare students for the future in as many ways as it can. “This year we lead the district in graduation rate. We’re way over 93%, which is really important. We’ve never done that at Midland Valley High School. We’ve also led the district in what’s called ‘College and Career Ready’ and we’re number one in that, too, and that is the key thing to me and the thing that I’m most proud of,” said Principal, Sheldon Higgenbottom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Columbia school district's spending on black-tie gala questioned amid empty teacher slots
COLUMBIA — Three years after Richland County School District One lost $20,000 on its annual Hall of Fame Induction Gala, and ahead of this year's event, a school board member said the district lacks transparency in reporting taxpayer dollars spent on the black-tie gala celebrating students and employees at a time when teachers need financial support.
WYFF4.com
Student, faculty member found dead on University of South Carolina campus, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SLED is investigating two deaths on the University of South Carolina campus. A student was found dead in a residence hall and a faculty member was found near a parking garage Friday morning, according to University President Michael Amiridis. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the...
North Augusta, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lakeside High School - DeKalb football team will have a game with North Augusta High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Lakeside High School - DeKalbNorth Augusta High School.
visitthomsonga.com
Fantastic Fall Events in Thomson-McDuffie County, Georgia
Colorful leaves and comfortable weather are natural invitations to visit Thomson-McDuffie County, Georgia, during the fall season, but four genuinely fun rain-or-shine festivals add more compelling reasons to get a visit on your calendar. From bucking broncos to rolling fields, live musical entertainment to traditional ceremony, come experience the season...
State of Our Community discussion focuses on enhancing Exit 22 as a gateway
An ambitious project proposed Tuesday by a local entrepreneur would beautify an unremarkable exchange on Interstate 20 and turn it into a gateway that would lure travelers to Aiken. Norman Dunagan revealed to the public his vision for Exit 22 during the Aiken Chamber of Commerce’s State of Our Community...
SouthState Bank branch in downtown Aiken has closed permanently
The SouthState Bank branch at 149 Laurens St. N.W. in downtown Aiken has closed and won’t reopen. The shutdown is part of the financial institution’s plan to reduce the number of its brick-and-mortar locations. In May, SouthState Corporation announced that 30 branches would be closed as a result...
wgac.com
Augusta Closings for Labor Day Weekend
Most Augusta government offices will be closed Monday, September 5 for the holiday. Operating hours for key offices:. The Augusta Municipal Building: Closed on Labor Day. The facility will reopen during normal business hours on Tuesday, September 6. Augusta 311: The 311 Center will be closed Labor Day, but the...
WRDW-TV
Family desperate for information as search continues for missing Aiken County mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We often report on missing person cases and how to help find them, but one family says their loved one’s disappearance doesn’t add up. Krystal Anderson went missing in Aiken County, last seen outside her home on Aug. 20. Her family is trying to...
Comments / 0