Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Shoves Opponent During Faceoff
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s staredown with upcoming exhibition opponent Mikuru Asakura got a bit heated when his bodyguard intervened. Mayweather will face Asakura in his fourth career boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sept. 25. The matchup takes place just a few months after he faced Don Moore in Abu Dhabi back in May.
Cormier To Masvidal: Are You Attacking Media DC Or Fighter DC?
UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier has advised Jorge Masvidal to be careful what he says, or he might find the “DC” of old responding. Like many retired fighters, former two-division champion Cormier finds himself in an analyst role following the conclusion of his career in 2020. As well as commentating on UFC events, the Louisianan also broadcasts his opinion on all things MMA during videos on his YouTube channel, à la Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen, and his ESPN show alongside Ryan Clark.
Watch: MMA Fighter Throws Knee To Chin For Vicious Knockout
MMA fighter Dzhaddal Alibekov saw an opening late in his fight against Mukhitdin Kholov and made the most of it at ACA 143. Just a fight after a spinning wheel kick knockout, Alibekov and Kholov went to battle in a bantamweight matchup on the ACA 143 prelims. The two bantamweights entered the cage with a similar amount of fighting experience but were on two different trajectories following their recent performances.
MMA Fighter Shuts Opponent’s Body Down With Liver Kick TKO
MMA fighter Bruno Fontes made Thierry Lucas pay for keeping his hands low with a brutal kick to the liver at Jungle Fight 110. Fontes and Lucas came face-to-face in a battle of two emerging lightweights at Jungle Fight 110 on Saturday. JF is owned by Wallid Ismail, who has worked with top UFC fighters such as Paulo Costa and Deiveson Figueiredo in recent years.
Laura Sanko Explains How Close She Is To Making UFC History
Laura Sanko is breaking barriers as a UFC commentator. There are many moving parts that go into a UFC production. From the athletes to the commentators, to all the people behind the scenes, it all works perfectly in order. For the UFC Contender Series, Laura Sanko has played a part in that production since the beginning. She alongside Dan Hellie and Brendan Fitzgerald has been calling the fights since 2017.
Gane Down To Party With “Bam Bam” Tuivasa After Fight
Former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is ready to party in the streets of Paris following his country’s first time hosting the MMA leader, and not just with his compatriots, but also with opponent Tai Tuivasa. Today, September 3, 2022, fans in France will be treated to action...
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Falling Face-First In KO
Amateur MMA fighter Shane Wellman had a debut for the ages with a jaw-dropping knockout over Steve Pyles at Cage Titans 55. Wellman and Pyles fought at a catchweight of 190lbs on the prelims of Cage Titans 55. The card featured three title fights and a mix of both Muay Thai and MMA matchups.
An Oklahoma City Teen Won A MMA World Championship Title
There is a new 14/15-year-old International MMA Federation World Champion. The International MMA Federation (IMMAF) just concluded the 2022 Youth World Championships this past month. Young MMA fighters from over 22 countries got together in Abu Dhabi to compete to see who is the best. There are different age groups...
Vettori Explains Biggest Difference Between Him & Whittaker
UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori believes there’s one significant factor that separates him from upcoming opponent Robert Whittaker. Today, September 3, 2022, the MMA leader will host its first event in France. The card’s co-main event is a worthy bout for the occasion, and even worthy of rivalling the headliner between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa when it comes to intrigue and name value.
Whittaker Explains Turning Down Face-To-Face Vettori Interview
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has explained why he chose not to engage in a face-to-face interview with Marvin Vettori ahead of their fight later today. At UFC Paris on Saturday, French MMA fans will get their first taste of live Octagon action with a card that boasts a number of intriguing bouts and notable names in the combat sports world.
Gane Describes Feeling Of Headlining First France-Held UFC Card
UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane has described his feelings ahead of the MMA leader’s first visit to France. After a long process to get mixed martial arts legalized on French shores, the UFC has the green light to stage events in the European nation, and it’ll do so in the capital city’s Accor Arena later today.
Gaethje Reveals Fight He’d Induct Into HOF Over Chandler Classic
Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has revealed which of his fights he’d choose to have inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame down the line. The annual UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony went down in Las Vegas during International Fight Week. While former champions Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov drew most of the attention for their Modern Wing inductions, hard-hitting featherweights Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi were added to the Fight Wing.
Vettori Predicts Adesanya’s Champion Days End On Nov. 12
Middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has stated he believes Alex Pereria will leave UFC 281 as middleweight champion of the world, not current divisional king Israel Adesanya. Talking to InsideFighting, Vettori had plenty to say on the upcoming middleweight title bout between the two-time foes and his forthcoming battle in Paris...
Darren Till Hits Back At Marvin Vettori’s “Irrelevant” Remarks
Darren Till has responded to former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori’s dismissal of him at UFC Paris media day. Till is on the comeback trail as he prepares for his UFC return following an injury that forced him out of UFC London in July. He’s anticipating two fights by the end of 2022 as he attempts to work his way back into the middleweight title picture.
GSP: Usman Made Crucial, Unforgettable Mistake Against Edwards
UFC legend Georges St-Pierre feels that Kamaru Usman‘s loss to Leon Edwards came to a single mistake which led to the UFC 278 head kick knockout. Usman looked well on his way to defeating Edwards at UFC 278 before getting knocked out unconscious with a head kick. It was the first loss of Usman’s UFC tenure and just the second loss of his entire professional career.
Former UFC Veteran Ben Rothwell Gets First BKFC Assignment
Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell will face Bare Knuckle FC veteran Bobo O’Bannon in his BKFC debut on October 1st. News of the Rothwell/O’Bannon matchup was first reported by MMA Fighting. Rothwell signed with BKFC following a long tenure in the UFC earlier this year. He was supposed...
Luke Rockhold Teases Uncertainty Surrounding UFC Retirement
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold may not be fully committed to retiring from the UFC after all. Rockhold returned to the Octagon against former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 278. The two went back-and-forth and put on a ‘Fight of the Night’ performance with Costa earning a unanimous decision on the scorecards.
MMA News: What’s To Come In September 2022
This month, MMA News will continue to serve as an industry leader in original content, timely reporting, and in-depth storytelling with:. Original Stories: –We will continue leading the pack as a facilitator for the wider news cycle with an unyielding commitment to originality and storytelling. This means the majority of our daily content will remain stories that were covered here first. This is all made possible by our talented staff, including myself, Harvey Leonard, Curtis Calhoun, Nicole Bosco, Andrew Starc, Drew Beaupré, Jordan Wright, and Tyriece Simon. Only at MMA News can you finally solve the mystery of Valentina Shevchenko’s “HEYYY’S” one minute and learn about Ice Wars the next, with other riveting stories central to mainstream MMA in-between.
Masvidal Trial Date Pushed Back Again After Latest Continuance
Jorge Masvidal‘s trial date for charges associated with his alleged battery of Colby Covington is now set for December 5 following another continuance. The main cause for the continuance is to gather additional information regarding Covington’s medical records following the claim that he suffered brain damage after Masvidal’s alleged attack.
Adesanya On Vettori vs. Whittaker: ”I Know Who’s Going To Win”
Israel Adesanya has given his opinion on the UFC Paris co-main event between Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker, placing himself firmly in “The Reaper’s” corner. Adesanya has faced both men, twice, coming out victorious on all four occasions. He initially defeated Whittaker to gain the title, knocking him out at UFC 243. Vettori on the other hand, faced Adesanya in a close-fought split decision in “Stylebender’s” second UFC contest.
