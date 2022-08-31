Read full article on original website
Cormier To Masvidal: Are You Attacking Media DC Or Fighter DC?
UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier has advised Jorge Masvidal to be careful what he says, or he might find the “DC” of old responding. Like many retired fighters, former two-division champion Cormier finds himself in an analyst role following the conclusion of his career in 2020. As well as commentating on UFC events, the Louisianan also broadcasts his opinion on all things MMA during videos on his YouTube channel, à la Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen, and his ESPN show alongside Ryan Clark.
Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Shoves Opponent During Faceoff
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s staredown with upcoming exhibition opponent Mikuru Asakura got a bit heated when his bodyguard intervened. Mayweather will face Asakura in his fourth career boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sept. 25. The matchup takes place just a few months after he faced Don Moore in Abu Dhabi back in May.
MMA Fighter Shuts Opponent’s Body Down With Liver Kick TKO
MMA fighter Bruno Fontes made Thierry Lucas pay for keeping his hands low with a brutal kick to the liver at Jungle Fight 110. Fontes and Lucas came face-to-face in a battle of two emerging lightweights at Jungle Fight 110 on Saturday. JF is owned by Wallid Ismail, who has worked with top UFC fighters such as Paulo Costa and Deiveson Figueiredo in recent years.
Watch: MMA Fighter Throws Knee To Chin For Vicious Knockout
MMA fighter Dzhaddal Alibekov saw an opening late in his fight against Mukhitdin Kholov and made the most of it at ACA 143. Just a fight after a spinning wheel kick knockout, Alibekov and Kholov went to battle in a bantamweight matchup on the ACA 143 prelims. The two bantamweights entered the cage with a similar amount of fighting experience but were on two different trajectories following their recent performances.
Laura Sanko Explains How Close She Is To Making UFC History
Laura Sanko is breaking barriers as a UFC commentator. There are many moving parts that go into a UFC production. From the athletes to the commentators, to all the people behind the scenes, it all works perfectly in order. For the UFC Contender Series, Laura Sanko has played a part in that production since the beginning. She alongside Dan Hellie and Brendan Fitzgerald has been calling the fights since 2017.
The Role Of An MMA Fighter In Derek Chauvin’s Imprisonment
MMA fighter Donald Williams played a crucial role during the trial of Derek Chauvin having witnessed the murder of George Floyd. On May 25, 2020, society was shook by the death of Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. Chauvin, who’d accumulated 18 complaints on his official record by that time, was one of four officers involved in the arrest of Floyd, which occurred after he was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill.
UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa Results & Highlights
UFC Paris takes place today from the Accor Arena in Paris, France and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. As the first-ever UFC event to be held in France, the main-event will see native Parisian Cyril Gane face off against fellow top-5 heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. While in the co-main, Robert Whittaker will meet Marvin Vettori in a battle for the middleweight number one contender spot.
Gane Describes Feeling Of Headlining First France-Held UFC Card
UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane has described his feelings ahead of the MMA leader’s first visit to France. After a long process to get mixed martial arts legalized on French shores, the UFC has the green light to stage events in the European nation, and it’ll do so in the capital city’s Accor Arena later today.
An Oklahoma City Teen Won A MMA World Championship Title
There is a new 14/15-year-old International MMA Federation World Champion. The International MMA Federation (IMMAF) just concluded the 2022 Youth World Championships this past month. Young MMA fighters from over 22 countries got together in Abu Dhabi to compete to see who is the best. There are different age groups...
White Brands Sonnen’s Edwards Take “Completely Unfair”
UFC President Dana White has criticized Chael Sonnen after the former title challenger suggested that Leon Edwards “cheated” his way to victory at UFC 278. At the most recent pay-per-view, Edwards provided a moment that will no doubt be the frontrunner for a number of end-of-2022 awards — namely, upset of the year and comeback of the year, and perhaps even knockout of the year…
Former UFC Veteran Ben Rothwell Gets First BKFC Assignment
Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell will face Bare Knuckle FC veteran Bobo O’Bannon in his BKFC debut on October 1st. News of the Rothwell/O’Bannon matchup was first reported by MMA Fighting. Rothwell signed with BKFC following a long tenure in the UFC earlier this year. He was supposed...
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Falling Face-First In KO
Amateur MMA fighter Shane Wellman had a debut for the ages with a jaw-dropping knockout over Steve Pyles at Cage Titans 55. Wellman and Pyles fought at a catchweight of 190lbs on the prelims of Cage Titans 55. The card featured three title fights and a mix of both Muay Thai and MMA matchups.
GSP: Usman Made Crucial, Unforgettable Mistake Against Edwards
UFC legend Georges St-Pierre feels that Kamaru Usman‘s loss to Leon Edwards came to a single mistake which led to the UFC 278 head kick knockout. Usman looked well on his way to defeating Edwards at UFC 278 before getting knocked out unconscious with a head kick. It was the first loss of Usman’s UFC tenure and just the second loss of his entire professional career.
MMA News: What’s To Come In September 2022
This month, MMA News will continue to serve as an industry leader in original content, timely reporting, and in-depth storytelling with:. Original Stories: –We will continue leading the pack as a facilitator for the wider news cycle with an unyielding commitment to originality and storytelling. This means the majority of our daily content will remain stories that were covered here first. This is all made possible by our talented staff, including myself, Harvey Leonard, Curtis Calhoun, Nicole Bosco, Andrew Starc, Drew Beaupré, Jordan Wright, and Tyriece Simon. Only at MMA News can you finally solve the mystery of Valentina Shevchenko’s “HEYYY’S” one minute and learn about Ice Wars the next, with other riveting stories central to mainstream MMA in-between.
Tai Tuivasa Makes Major Announcment About His Beer Company
Tai Tuivasa made a major announcement about his beer company during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani ahead of UFC Paris. Tuivasa has been using his newfound stardom to build a brand for his people “from the area” of Western Syndey. Tuivasa rocketed to stardom after folding Greg Hardy like a lawn chair at UFC 264. However, it was the unique celebration that captured the masses.
Vettori: “Done” Till Is Completely Irrelevant & Delusional
UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori clearly isn’t buying Darren Till’s confident talk of a successful comeback inside the Octagon. The pair were set to main event the promotion’s second event to be broadcast on the ABC network last April. But just days before the scheduled fight, “The Gorilla” was forced to withdraw after suffering a broken collarbone in training.
Watch: The Top All-Time Finishes From UFC Paris’ Tai Tuivasa
In the leadup to UFC Paris, take a look at some of the greatest finishes from headliner Tai Tuivasa. The UFC is making its long-awaited debut in Paris, France this weekend and the event will be showcasing hometown hero Ciryl Gane in the main event. Opposite him and looking to spoil the homecoming is knockout artist Tai Tuivasa.
Dern Backs Submission Grappling In UFC: “Would Be Awesome”
UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern has admitted that it’d be “cool” to see the promotion incorporate submission grappling into its events down the line. Submission grappling is currently experiencing somewhat of a boost in mainstream martial arts, largely through its inclusion in prominent ONE Championship broadcasts. The Asian organization, which prides itself on offering various disciplines inside the Circle — including kickboxing and Muay Thai — is in the midst of building a formidable grappling roster.
Gaethje Reveals Fight He’d Induct Into HOF Over Chandler Classic
Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has revealed which of his fights he’d choose to have inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame down the line. The annual UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony went down in Las Vegas during International Fight Week. While former champions Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov drew most of the attention for their Modern Wing inductions, hard-hitting featherweights Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi were added to the Fight Wing.
Adesanya On Vettori vs. Whittaker: ”I Know Who’s Going To Win”
Israel Adesanya has given his opinion on the UFC Paris co-main event between Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker, placing himself firmly in “The Reaper’s” corner. Adesanya has faced both men, twice, coming out victorious on all four occasions. He initially defeated Whittaker to gain the title, knocking him out at UFC 243. Vettori on the other hand, faced Adesanya in a close-fought split decision in “Stylebender’s” second UFC contest.
