WNCT

9OYS: Student living issues in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students and parents are upset over student housing conditions across the City of Greenville. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received numerous reports from viewers that issues are arising in not one but multiple student-living apartments. Students and their parents tell 9OYS it's frustrating, to pay so much money for these […]
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Emerge Art Gallery to host new exhibition through September

Two East Carolina University staff members will have their art displayed in Emerge Art Gallery for Uptown Greenville's First Friday Art Walk starting on Sept. 2. Emerge is a non-profit art gallery located at 404 Evans St. in Greenville, North Carolina. Each month the exhibits are switched out at the gallery except for the summer months when the gallery has summer camps, Marketing Coordinator Sarah Lazure said.
GREENVILLE, NC
greenvillenc.org

Two Grady-White Team Members Promoted

GREENVILLE, NC — Grady-White Boats announces two promotions of current team members. First, Patrick Roosen, is now the Stockroom/Warehouse Supervisor. Roosen joined the Grady-White Purchasing team working on the Bill of Materials in 2018, after graduation from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

The importance of Pirate Nation to ECU football

East Carolina University football (0-0, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) will need as much support as possible to garner the most success during the season to come. The Pirates enter the 2022 season with seven home games and five away games, with four of the seven home games coming at the start of the season.
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Copper Beech to increase safety implementations following shooting

Residents from Copper Beech Apartments and an official from the Greenville Police Department discuss stricter safety implementations being placed on Copper Beech Apartments following a recent shooting on Aug. 21. The safety implementations follow the recent shooting that occurred at Copper Beech apartments, in which a resident was wounded after...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: September 1 – 5, 2022

High School Football game between the New Bern Bears and West Craven Eagles tomorrow, September 2 starting at 7:00 p.m. at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets at the gate for $7. Things to Do. 2nd – 11th: Magic Midways – New Bern Family Days with Amusement Rides, Food Courts, and...
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

Vivian Howard teases what's next for flagship restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — When award-winning TV host and chef Vivian Howard closed her restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she wasn't sure what the future would hold. Ten weeks into the pandemic, Howard announced the permanent closure of her Kinston oyster bar, Boiler Room. At the time, Howard said she would incorporate some of the Boiler Room's menu into a new revamped menu/concept at Chef & the Farmer.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Misuse causes Pirates to lose Wheels bikes in 10 days

As quickly as the Wheels bike came, they are already unfortunately gone after students disregarded speed limits, left them inappropriately around campus and rode them in the wrong places. Over the summer, 300 bikes were added to campus through East Carolina University's merger with "Wheels," a micro-mobility rental program. These...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville police investigating latest shooting death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It's at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

North Carolina’s Majestic Horses

Wild horses feed on cordgrass and sea oats, dig into the ground for fresh water, and swim among the islands that make up the Rachel Carson Reserve. Unlike their neighbors on Shackleford Banks — about 130 descendants of colonial Spanish mustangs — many of these horses have a dorsal stripe, the result of the introduction of a domestic gene. In the late 1940s, Dr. Luther Fulcher, a Beaufort physician, began moving horses — including both Banker ponies, as the wild mustangs are commonly called, and domestic quarter horses — to Carrot Island. When Fulcher died, the horses remained, and they and their descendants became feral. Today, a herd of about 30 horses is protected by the state and managed by the North Carolina Coastal Reserve as part of Carteret County's cultural heritage.
WILLIAMSTON, NC

