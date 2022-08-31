Read full article on original website
Related
9OYS: Student living issues in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students and parents are upset over student housing conditions across the City of Greenville. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received numerous reports from viewers that issues are arising in not one but multiple student-living apartments. Students and their parents tell 9OYS it’s frustrating, to pay so much money for these […]
piratemedia1.com
Emerge Art Gallery to host new exhibition through September
Two East Carolina University staff members will have their art displayed in Emerge Art Gallery for Uptown Greenville's First Friday Art Walk starting on Sept. 2. Emerge is a non-profit art gallery located at 404 Evans St. in Greenville, North Carolina. Each month the exhibits are switched out at the gallery except for the summer months when the gallery has summer camps, Marketing Coordinator Sarah Lazure said.
greenvillenc.org
Two Grady-White Team Members Promoted
GREENVILLE, NC — Grady-White Boats announces two promotions of current team members. First, Patrick Roosen, is now the Stockroom/Warehouse Supervisor. Roosen joined the Grady-White Purchasing team working on the Bill of Materials in 2018, after graduation from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
WITN
Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced new branch directors for Greenville and New Bern. The food bank says Whykeshia White will be the new Greenville branch director and Candice Parker will be the new New Bern branch director. WITN is told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
piratemedia1.com
The importance of Pirate Nation to ECU football
East Carolina University football (0-0, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) will need as much support as possible to garner the most success during the season to come. The Pirates enter the 2022 season with seven home games and five away games, with four of the seven home games coming at the start of the season.
piratemedia1.com
Copper Beech to increase safety implementations following shooting
Residents from Copper Beech Apartments and an official from the Greenville Police Department discuss stricter safety implementations being placed on Copper Beech Apartments following a recent shooting on Aug. 21. The safety implementations follow the recent shooting that occurred at Copper Beech apartments, in which a resident was wounded after...
WRAL
Parents want action after Edgecombe Edgecombe County Schools score poorly
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Parents want action after Edgecombe Edgecombe County Schools score poorly. Edgecombe County Public Schools ranks among the five worst counties in the state for the...
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: September 1 – 5, 2022
High School Football game between the New Bern Bears and West Craven Eagles tomorrow, September 2 starting at 7:00 p.m. at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets at the gate for $7. Things to Do. 2nd – 11th: Magic Midways – New Bern Family Days with Amusement Rides, Food Courts, and...
wunc.org
Enfield native Mondale Robinson came home to halt Black pain and white supremacy
For nearly 100 years, a monument to Confederate veterans stood in Enfield, a small town north of Rocky Mount. Earlier this month, the town commission voted to remove it. Then, the mayor of Enfield, Mondale Robinson, volunteered to do it himself. He did it on Facebook Live with a hammer and bulldozer.
Vivian Howard teases what's next for flagship restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — When award-winning TV host and chef Vivian Howard closed her restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she wasn't sure what the future would hold. Ten weeks into the pandemic, Howard announced the permanent closure of her Kinston oyster bar, Boiler Room. At the time, Howard said she would incorporate some of the Boiler Room's menu into a new revamped menu/concept at Chef & the Farmer.
Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
piratemedia1.com
Misuse causes Pirates to lose Wheels bikes in 10 days
As quickly as the Wheels bike came, they are already unfortunately gone after students disregarded speed limits, left them inappropriately around campus and rode them in the wrong places. Over the summer, 300 bikes were added to campus through East Carolina University’s merger with “Wheels,” a micro-mobility rental program. These...
Kenly votes to terminate Town Manager after investigation into police department, town staff resignations
Following the investigation into the recent police department and town staff resignations, the Kenly Town Council voted in a 3-2 decision to terminate its contract with its Town Manager.
WITN
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
Greenville police investigating latest shooting death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
ourstate.com
North Carolina’s Majestic Horses
Wild horses feed on cordgrass and sea oats, dig into the ground for fresh water, and swim among the islands that make up the Rachel Carson Reserve. Unlike their neighbors on Shackleford Banks — about 130 descendants of colonial Spanish mustangs — many of these horses have a dorsal stripe, the result of the introduction of a domestic gene. In the late 1940s, Dr. Luther Fulcher, a Beaufort physician, began moving horses — including both Banker ponies, as the wild mustangs are commonly called, and domestic quarter horses — to Carrot Island. When Fulcher died, the horses remained, and they and their descendants became feral. Today, a herd of about 30 horses is protected by the state and managed by the North Carolina Coastal Reserve as part of Carteret County’s cultural heritage.
Brazos Residential Expands Footprint in North Carolina with $41M Acquisition.
DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm’s tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is...
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department address recent gun violence
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the recent strings of gun violence in our area, local law enforcement are sharing their concern. Both Greenville police and deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say they’re doing everything they can to make sure this trend doesn’t continue. In Greenville, police are investigating three shootings within the past […]
Former North Carolina Sunday school teacher convicted of rape, sentenced to decades in prison
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A man who taught Sunday school in North Carolina has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes, prosecutors said. The charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 to 2014., according to a report in the News & Observer in Charlotte citing information from […]
Kenly votes 3-2 to terminate the contract of town manager at center of independent investigation
"Sometimes "things just don't fit well:" The Town of Kenly voted 3-2 to terminate the contract of Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones. It comes in the wake of the resignation of the entire police force and a subsequent investigation.
Comments / 0