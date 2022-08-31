Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
2 men hurt within an hour in separate shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were injured, one critically, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the intersection of Howard and S. Harding Street, officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.
1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Friday. Dispatchers got a report of a person shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane, which is near West Washington Street and I-465. Officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
WISH-TV
Docs: Fishers man shot gun after fight with father over probation appointment
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old Fishers man who was on probation for a juvenile robbery case involving a gun faces new charges after being accused of firing a gun at his father following an argument over a probation appointment. Darion Murray faces charges for criminal recklessness, intimidation and...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel Police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana license plate number GBJ430 east...
cbs4indy.com
Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court.
WTHR
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Men were ‘looking for a fight’ before shooting; Dutch commando shot in the back of the head
INDIANAPOLIS – Men “looking for a fight.”. Bloody towels and a trail of blood. A Dutch commando shot in the head. Court documents shed more light into a downtown Indianapolis shooting that killed 26-year-old Dutch soldier Simmie Poetsema and led to charges against 22-year-old Shamar Duncan. Thursday morning,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
IMPD searches for suspect following assault of 74-year-old woman
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help finding a suspect accused of assaulting a 74-year-old woman on the city’s north side. On Tuesday, just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD North District officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of N. Washington Blvd. Officers...
cbs4indy.com
Separate overnight shootings leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
INDIANAPOLIS – Two men have died and another man was injured after separate shootings across Indianapolis late early Friday night into early Saturday morning. The first incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday night at the Shell Station on Southeastern Avenue on Indy’s southeast side. Police say the man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.
Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
Police: Suspect punched pastor in face and assaulted officer and K9 in Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 31-year-old Plainfield man is under arrest and facing a lengthy list of felony and misdemeanor charges after police said he committed a series of crimes Tuesday night. According to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, a 911 hang up call to the Hendricks County Communications Center around 9 p.m. Tuesday alerted officers […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect in shooting of Dutch soldiers was 'looking for trouble,' witnesses say
Witnesses in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis told police the suspect was "looking for trouble" when he encountered and later shot them.
WISH-TV
Suspect in custody after shooting inside Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was in custody after a Thursday afternoon shooting inside a home in Fishers, police said. No one was hurt in the shooting. Fishers Police Department tweeted just before 5 p.m. Thursday that the suspect, who was not named, was taken into custody without incident. Officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 13400 block of Lantern Road. That’s north of 131st Street between Allisonville Road and State Road 37.
2 found dead in Fishers home, police say
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home Wednesday morning. Fishers police were called to Cumberland Place Village, a neighborhood on Forsythia Lane near 141st Street and Cumberland Road, after a caller threatened they would take their life.
cbs4indy.com
Carl Boards death penalty hearing
The man charged with killing an Elwood police officer may face the death penalty. AES customers will see higher bills starting this …. Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, …. Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side. Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara …. Indiana...
Fishers police issue warning about rainbow fentanyl
FISHERS, Ind. — A warning is going out from local police about a deadly new form of fentanyl. The Fishers Police Department is warning the public about rainbow fentanyl, which is sold in multiple forms including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk. Police say the brightly colored blocks are a new tactic to […]
cbs4indy.com
Man charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting of Dutch soldiers
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man faces several charges, including murder, following a weekend shooting in downtown Indianapolis that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Shamar Duncan, arrested earlier this week, is now charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and...
cbs4indy.com
AMBER Alert issued for missing Indianapolis girl
An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 9-year-old went missing from Indianapolis. Town of Speedway looking for community’s input on …. Town of Speedway looking for community’s input on …. Support for Officer Burton extends beyond Richmond …. Support for Officer Burton extends beyond Richmond …. Richmond...
cbs4indy.com
Search continues in Plainfield for missing 4-year-old girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon. After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe. The girl vanished from...
Comments / 0