Biddeford, ME

WMTW

What's old is new at Maine's iconic Top of the East

PORTLAND, Maine — For this week's Maine Menu, Jim Keithley takes a trip back in time to the newly transformed Top of the East. The iconic restaurant at the top of the former Eastland Hotel, now the Westin, in downtown Portland, has million-dollar views. The swanky cocktail lounge has been reimagined and designed to reflect the early days of the cocktail boom.
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5

A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Spirit Halloween is Now Open in Maine and Taking All My Money

When you think of a Halloween Store, I’m sure that one comes to mind every time. Yes, I’m talking about Spirit Halloween. Every year, Spirit Halloween pops into one of your old favorite store locations and prepares you for the spooky season. Some Spirit Halloween locations have been open for a month, however, Maine did not seem to take priority when it came to opening their doors.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More

Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
WISCASSET, ME
102.9 WBLM

Lewiston Is Getting the First Outdoor Fitness Court in Maine

Calling all those health nuts, workout warriors, or people possibly interested in exercising? My home town of Lewiston will be adding a public fitness court. It was voting on recently by the City Council and accepted, according to the Sun Journal. The chosen location for this outdoor fitness court will...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine

(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall

Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Bus driver shortage affects Maine schools

FILE — The ongoing bus driver shortage is causing problems as students head back to the classroom. The most recent incident comes in Lewiston where 300 students were forced to find another way home after two bus routes were canceled early in the week. Rowell Garages’ transportation director Jenny...
LEWISTON, ME
103.7 WCYY

Award-Winning Maine Campground is an Ocean, Forest, and Farm Retreat

There's something different about Wolfe's Neck Oceanfront Camping in Freeport, Maine, and that includes adding new, cozy, pet-friendly A-frames for sleeping to their forest, sea, and farm camping adventures. Yes, this campground that boasts oceanfront fun, hiking in the beautiful forests, and getting some farm time if you want is truly unique.
FREEPORT, ME
mainebiz.biz

Construction on Vertical Harvest has begun in Westbrook

Vertical Harvest has begun construction on its four-story, 70,000-square-foot building in downtown Westbrook. The construction started in May, and as of Sept. 1, all four stories of steel are up, and the roof is being topped off this week. Westbrook was chosen because of the enthusiasm and outstanding partnership offered...
WESTBROOK, ME
102.9 WBLM

$2,000 Reward Offered For Info About Break-In At Maine Racetrack

Police, and the owners of the business, are looking for the public's help in locating the person or persons responsible for a break in at the Oxford Plains Speedway racetrack. According to WGME, the office at the well known racetrack was broken into on Monday. Representatives for the racetrack say that, while nothing appears to have been taken, the office space was trashed.
OXFORD, ME
lcnme.com

Fisherman Pulls a Shark from the Sheepscot River

Lincoln County’s shark summer continued Thursday, Aug. 25 when a fisherman on a charter boat pulled an unusual specimen out of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. Newcastle charter boat Captain Dean Krah said he has fished Maine waters for decades and even he wasn’t sure what his client had caught.
WISCASSET, ME
102.9 WBLM

We Had The Funniest Server I’ve Ever Met at Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough, Maine

I've been to Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough my fair share of times, but this past Saturday night, we had the most entertaining server we've ever had there. I was there with my girlfriend Michele and her daughter Lily. It was Lily's idea to go to Texas Roadhouse and we were all on board. If you've never been to Texas Roadhouse on a Saturday evening, be prepared to wait. They get crazy busy. I mean wait times of over an hour, yet people will wait all that time to get a table, just like we did. It's good food at a good price and the atmosphere fits perfectly for a place called Texas Roadhouse.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Mainer catches huge fish in Sebago Lake

A man fishing on Sebago Lake last week caught the fish of a lifetime -- a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing the...
SEBAGO, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

