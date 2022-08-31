ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Collegiate Times

Hokies fall 20-17 to ODU in deja vu showing in Norfolk

In a flashback to the fateful 2018 upset, Virginia Tech was defeated by Old Dominion University 20–17 in Norfolk, VA on Friday in the first game under head coach Brent Pry. “There’s so many things we did that represent a good football team, but then there’s these things we did that you can’t win when you do these things,” said head coach Brent Pry.
NORFOLK, VA
Collegiate Times

Women's soccer defeats the Monarchs

The Virginia Tech women’s soccer team (4–0–1) continued to look dominant in non-conference play, defeating Old Dominion University 3–0 on Thursday night. Taylor Price opened the night, scoring in the 23rd minute to give the Hokies a 1–0 lead. The freshman from Ashburn, Virginia already has four goals this season. The Hokies continued to ward off the Monarchs as Tori Powell contributed with her third goal of the season to widen the margin to two scores. Gabby Johnson put the game out of reach in the 73rd minute when she connected on her second goal of the season.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Collegiate Times

Pedestrian crash kills 20-year-old Virginia Tech student

In the early morning on Friday, Sept. 2, just after midnight, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street where a driver had hit a pedestrian, according to WDBJ7. The pedestrian was 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson from Fairfax, Virginia. He was...
BLACKSBURG, VA

