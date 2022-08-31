The Virginia Tech women’s soccer team (4–0–1) continued to look dominant in non-conference play, defeating Old Dominion University 3–0 on Thursday night. Taylor Price opened the night, scoring in the 23rd minute to give the Hokies a 1–0 lead. The freshman from Ashburn, Virginia already has four goals this season. The Hokies continued to ward off the Monarchs as Tori Powell contributed with her third goal of the season to widen the margin to two scores. Gabby Johnson put the game out of reach in the 73rd minute when she connected on her second goal of the season.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO