ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Parks and Recreation Completes Georgetown Playfield Turf Replacement Project

By OConnoK
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago

Seattle Parks and Recreation(SPR) is happy to announce the Georgetown Playfield is open and the synthetic turf replacement project is complete. The renovated field now has markings on the field for soccer and ultimate frisbee play. Additionally, the southeast corner of the field offers markings for games of kickball, softball or baseball. All can be played without inserting bases.

To allow time for the natural turf to establish, orange fencing is in place around hydroseeded areas. The fencing allows for access to the field, play area, tennis court and half-court basketball area. Georgetown Playfield is located in southwest Seattle at 750 S Homer St., Seattle, WA 98108.

SPR awarded the construction contract to Coast to Coast Turf, Inc. who mobilized at the playfield in early June 2022 and substantially completed the project in late August 2022. This project replaced the aging synthetic turf on the playfield with state-of-the-art synthetic turf systems that offers safe, playable, and durable field. The project included the removal of the old ‘worn out’ synthetic turf and addressed structural repairs to curbing, sub-subsurface, and drainage. SPR continues to lead the way to developing and installing alternate synthetic turf field design sections/materials.

SPR conducted condition assessments on all of our synthetic turf fields in 2018 and the results of these assessments informed both immediate maintenance action on the part of our parks resources and turf crews as well as the order in which the projects were funded for replacement.

To stay up to date on the progress of other turf replacement projects please visit: https://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/projects/athletic-field-projects or for questions regarding this project please contact Peggy Tosdal at peggy.tosdal@seattle.gov. For more information about SPR Athletic Field Scheduling please visit https://www.seattle.gov/parks/reserve/sports-fields.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9Qhp_0hblXCDl00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Unveils Park District Budget Proposal to Keep Parks Clean, Open, and Accessible to All

Proposal focuses on essential maintenance while also taking important steps to improve safety, combat climate change, support youth, and advance equity. Plan would reestablish Park Ranger program, plant and maintain thousands of trees, keep public restrooms operational, and open new and improved parks and community centers. Seattle – Reflecting his...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

New Rules Require Seattle Tree Service Providers to Register with the City

The City of Seattle is committed to protecting our urban canopy. Trees add value to your property and the surrounding community. Canopy cover is one important measure of the health of the urban forest. Urban trees provide numerous ecological, economic, and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, neighborhood livability, and improved public health outcomes.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Time to Apply for a Grading Season Extension

The rainy season is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time to think about whether you will be doing any grading between November 1 and March 31. If your project includes Geotechnical Special Inspections AND if your project is in an environmentally critical area or involves a large quantity of earth-moving, check your special inspection permit record for an item called “Monitor Grading Season Restriction.”
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Clean Buildings Accelerator Program Seeking Participants

The new Seattle Clean Buildings Accelerator technical support program assists building owners or managers to meet the State of Washington’s Clean Buildings Law and to reduce climate-polluting building emissions. This new law initially applies to commercial, nonprofit & nonresidential buildings 50,000 ft2 and larger. It requires buildings to comply with energy targets and supply energy management documentation. Building upgrades that may be needed to meet the targets must be completed in the next 2-6 years depending on building size.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Announces the Suspension of Hazard Pay Under the Grocery Employee Hazard Pay Ordinance

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Announces the Suspension of Hazard Pay Under the Grocery Employee Hazard Pay Ordinance. Seattle, WA (September 2, 2022) – Effective September 2, 2022, covered employers will no longer be required to pay the increased hazard pay under Seattle’s Grocery Employee Hazard Pay (GEHP) Ordinance. On August 3, 2022, City Council voted to suspend the requirement for certain grocery businesses in Seattle to provide $4 per hour to their employees. The GEHP Ordinance went into effect on February 3, 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

The East African Senior Center brings together communities and generations through environmental learning

Across the United States, race is the most significant predictor of a person living near contaminated air, water, or soil. It is for this reason that Seattle’s Environmental Justice Fund was created in 2017 to support efforts that benefit and are led by, or in partnership with, those most affected by environmental and climate inequities: Black, Indigenous, People of Color, immigrants, refugees, people with low incomes, youth, and elders. The Environmental Justice Fund supports a wide variety of community-led projects that advance environmental justice and respond to the impacts of climate change. This story series features some of the incredible work led by community groups and organizations supported by the Environmental Justice Fund.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

DEEL Announces $1.4M in Community Grants to Provide Prenatal-to-Three Supports for BIPOC, Immigrant and Refugee Communities

Contact: Lori Baxter, lori.baxter@seattle.gov, 206-402-8795. DEEL Announces $1.4M in Community Grants to Provide Prenatal-to-Three Supports for BIPOC, Immigrant and Refugee Communities. Apply by September 21 for individual grants up to $150,000 to support kindergarten readiness and reduce race- and income-based disparities. SEATTLE (September 1) – The Seattle Department of Education...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

August Publication Updates

Tip 229A, Shoreline Permitting Requirements for Floating on Water Residences (FOWR) and House Barges, was updated with current exception criteria and application requirements. Tip 415, Applicant Responsibilities and Plan Requirements for Mechanical Permits, was updated with current noise code information. Tip 425, HVAC Total System Performance Ratio (TSPR), was updated...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synthetic Turf#Softball#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Georgetown Playfield#Spr
Seattle, Washington

Office of Labor Standards Announces Seattle’s Independent Contractor Protections (ICP) Ordinance Providing New Workplace Rights as of September 1, 2022

Seattle, WA – (September 1, 2022) The Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces the City of Seattle’s Independent Contractor Protections (ICP) Ordinance becomes effective September 1, 2022. The ICP Ordinance provides new workplace rights for independent contractors, freelancers and the self-employed. Seattle City Council passed the labor standard on June 14, 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Reminder: Plan Review Process Refresher

Back on January 10th, SDCI transitioned to providing plan reviews via plan mark-up instead of traditional letters. This Building Connections article serves as a resources refresher for applicants responding to review comments. The primary change that we are asking of applicants is that they document responses to comments directly in...
JOBS
Seattle, Washington

Volunteer, Foster Programs Keep Shelter Thriving

For more than 25 years, volunteers have dramatically improved the lives of pets at the Seattle Animal Shelter. In 1997 volunteers began to work in tandem with Shelter staff, completing tasks that fall outside of staff responsibilities. Volunteers make it easier for staff to focus on their core jobs while providing extra support for the animals.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

New Trade Licensing Exam Process

SDCI’s Trade Licensing Program is transitioning to a new testing process that will provide trade license exams online through our website using the Quiz Maker Program. We will begin administering Boiler Fireman Grade 4 exams on this new system starting September 1, 2022. We will send the exam details to the applicants via email.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
Seattle, Washington

Criminal Intelligence Analyst; SPD-WSFC-2022-001

September 19, 2022; (1:00PM, Pacific Daylight Savings Time) NOTICE TO CONSULTANTS Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for Intelligence Analyst. On September 1, 2022, the Seattle Police Department released a Request for Qualifications to hire a consultant(s) to provide up to four Intelligence Analysts. Individual consultants/sole proprietorships are encouraged to apply, and at the discretion of the Seattle Police Department, these positions may be filled by a single proposer or by any combination of proposers. The number of analysts retained via any particular consultant will depend upon the qualifications of the analysts each proposer is able to provide, as well as subsequent negotiations regarding costs and contract performance. AA/EOE.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy