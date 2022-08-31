Seattle Parks and Recreation Completes Georgetown Playfield Turf Replacement Project

Seattle Parks and Recreation(SPR) is happy to announce the Georgetown Playfield is open and the synthetic turf replacement project is complete. The renovated field now has markings on the field for soccer and ultimate frisbee play. Additionally, the southeast corner of the field offers markings for games of kickball, softball or baseball. All can be played without inserting bases.

To allow time for the natural turf to establish, orange fencing is in place around hydroseeded areas. The fencing allows for access to the field, play area, tennis court and half-court basketball area. Georgetown Playfield is located in southwest Seattle at 750 S Homer St., Seattle, WA 98108.

SPR awarded the construction contract to Coast to Coast Turf, Inc. who mobilized at the playfield in early June 2022 and substantially completed the project in late August 2022. This project replaced the aging synthetic turf on the playfield with state-of-the-art synthetic turf systems that offers safe, playable, and durable field. The project included the removal of the old ‘worn out’ synthetic turf and addressed structural repairs to curbing, sub-subsurface, and drainage. SPR continues to lead the way to developing and installing alternate synthetic turf field design sections/materials.

SPR conducted condition assessments on all of our synthetic turf fields in 2018 and the results of these assessments informed both immediate maintenance action on the part of our parks resources and turf crews as well as the order in which the projects were funded for replacement.

To stay up to date on the progress of other turf replacement projects please visit: https://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/projects/athletic-field-projects or for questions regarding this project please contact Peggy Tosdal at peggy.tosdal@seattle.gov. For more information about SPR Athletic Field Scheduling please visit https://www.seattle.gov/parks/reserve/sports-fields.