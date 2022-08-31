Sydney Sweeney Just Responded To The Woke Mob's Backlash To Her Latest Instagram Post: 'Stop Making Assumptions'

Splash News

Sydney Sweeney continues to face backlash from fans this week after uploading photos of her family celebrating her mother’s birthday on social media. Some of her relatives donned “offensive attire,” as one user wrote on Twitter, while others criticized the Emmy-nominated actress for “being associated with Donald Trump supporters.”

It all started when the Euphoria star, 24, posted a photo collection for her 14.1 million Instagram followers. Her first two images showed her and her mother in cowgirl-inspired get-ups while riding a mechanical bull. In her caption, she wrote, “no better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown” with a cowboy emoji.

Sweeney also included pics of her posing with family members and square dancing, all seeming unproblematic until her last snap. In the eighth photo, fans began zeroing in on a family member at the bash who donned a t-shirt with the ‘Blue Lives Matter’ movement logo. “Really Sydney?” one fan commented as another joked in her comment section that she hopes Succession star Sarah Snook “snags the Emmy instead” for the category Sweeney is nominated in.

The White Lotus alum’s brother Trent Sweeney posted pics that showed guests donning parody MAGA hats, printed with “Make Sixty Great Again” rather than Trump’s infamous motto. This seemed to fuel the fire even more, with fans tweeting that they were “disgusted” to see Sweeney and her family’s “true colors,” although the actress did not confirm or deny if they were ever supporters of the twice-impeached president or not.

Sweeney came to the defense of her fam in a Tweet soon after, writing, “You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions.” Sweeney then added, “Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!”

In her replies, Sweeney found more critical tweets, with another user writing the following message; “Then you should’ve selected other pictures to post that wouldn’t be left up to interpretation in this manner. Lesson learned for you, I ‘assume.” Another dubbed Sweeney’s tweet to be a “nice attempt” at trying to “distance” from her “problematic family” while another seemed to stick up for her, “My dad voted for Trump (twice) and I still love him lmao, just because your family thinks one way doesn’t mean you all have to think the same.”

At the ‘hoedown’ event, Sweeney and her family line danced with the accompaniment of a live band, embroidered jean jackets, threw hatchets and set up an archery section. Some fans recently wrote that the party “looked like fun” while others continue to express that they “can’t get over” the “Trump-aligned outfits” of her family.