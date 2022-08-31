MARION - Marion schools were briefly placed on a soft lockdown this afternoon after threatening note was found at Marion High School. Message from Marion CUSD #2... "Today in the early afternoon at Marion High School an anonymous threatening note was found in one of the restrooms which indicated that today at 1:20 p.m. a group of armed gunmen would enter Marion High School. The note was brought to the office by a student and the administration immediately contacted law enforcement. The Marion Police Department immediately dispatched extra officers to Marion High School as a precautionary measure as well as placed the High School on a lockdown. As a precautionary measure all other Unit #2 Schools were placed on a soft lockdown even though the threat was specific to Marion High School. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we utilize our safety plan in cooperation with local law enforcement. As you know the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority at Marion CUSD #2."

MARION, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO