kbsi23.com
United Way of Southeast Missouri introduces partners, recognizes donors at Kickoff Luncheon
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – After a two-year hiatus, United Way of Southeast Missouri hosted its annual Kickoff Luncheon at the Cape Girardeau VFW on Thursday. The luncheon begins United Way’s 2022 campaign. Instead of a fundraiser, the event was organized as an informational session. The organization introduced...
wfcnnews.com
Herrin schools remember student who passed away from health issues
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Herrin school district is remembering a student who passed away this week from a rare lung issue. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I share the passing of one of our HHS students, KaliAnn Eubanks. KaliAnn had courageously fought and beaten leukemia only to succumb to a rare lung issue.
kbsi23.com
Anna, Illinois police respond quickly to social media school threat
ANNA, Ill. (KBSI) – Police responded to a call from the Anna School District about a possible school threat, but the police acted fast for the safety of the students. A post was made on social media, which appeared to be making a threat towards students in the Anna-Jonesboro School District.
KFVS12
CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau city services
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As you are taking your garbage cans to the street this week, you probably don’t think of the training that the garbage truck driver had to do just to pick up your trash. Now, that training is becoming more complicated. Cape Girardeau was able...
KFVS12
New rehabilitation center in Williamson County
The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services. New CDL training requirements are impacting Cape Girardeau City services. KSP investigating Calloway Co. bank robbery. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Kentucky State Police are investigating a...
wpsdlocal6.com
People gather at Noble Park to highlight International Overdose Awareness Day
PADUCAH — It can be difficult to spot the signs of addiction, and while drug overdosing is a nationwide issue, the problem also exists in the Local 6 area. Turning Point Recovery Group hosted a gathering for people in the community to help combat the issue and to celebrate International Overdose Awareness Day.
KFVS12
Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
wpsdlocal6.com
Author of threatening letter found in Marion High School restroom identified
MARION, IL — A threatening letter was found in a restroom at Marion High School on Tuesday, and the Marion Police Department says the author of the letter has been identified. The department says they discovered the author's identity after an investigation, and the incident has been resolved. According...
wfcnnews.com
Threatening note prompts soft lockdown of Marion schools
MARION - Marion schools were briefly placed on a soft lockdown this afternoon after threatening note was found at Marion High School. Message from Marion CUSD #2... "Today in the early afternoon at Marion High School an anonymous threatening note was found in one of the restrooms which indicated that today at 1:20 p.m. a group of armed gunmen would enter Marion High School. The note was brought to the office by a student and the administration immediately contacted law enforcement. The Marion Police Department immediately dispatched extra officers to Marion High School as a precautionary measure as well as placed the High School on a lockdown. As a precautionary measure all other Unit #2 Schools were placed on a soft lockdown even though the threat was specific to Marion High School. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we utilize our safety plan in cooperation with local law enforcement. As you know the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority at Marion CUSD #2."
kbsi23.com
New bivalent COVID-19 booster to protect against Omicron variant
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KBSI) – This week, the FDA gave to green light to updated COVID-19 boosters. On Friday, the Jackson County Health Department began administering an updated, or bivalent, COVID-19 booster that is designed to protect against multiple variants, including omicron. Administrator Bart Hagston said this booster could very...
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau hit-and-run suspect arrested
A superload will slow traffic on I-24 eastbound in western Kentucky. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/2. Send us your photo of the great outdoors to cNews@KFVS12.com or upload load it in the First Alert Weather App. We could share it on The Breakfast Show Too. United...
wpsdlocal6.com
kbsi23.com
MoDOT crews begin rehabilitation work on Chester Bridge
SIKESTON—(KBSI) Work to rehabilitate the Chester Bridge is underway. The bridge spans the Mississippi River, connecting the cities of Perryville, Mo., and Chester, Ill., via MO Route 51/IL Route 150. The maintenance project includes pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs. Currently, Route 51 is reduced to one...
KFVS12
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings. Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. and September 20 at 8 a.m. James Mills, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney...
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP investigating Calloway County bank robbery
HAZEL, KY — Kentucky State Police are on scene at the Murray Bank in Hazel, Kentucky, investigating a report of a robbery. Investigators say the suspect is a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved striped shirt and blue jeans. Troopers say he was last seen traveling south towards Tennessee.
kbsi23.com
Work zone intersection improvements north of downtown Murray begin Sept. 7
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to establish a work zone with lane restrictions at a busy intersection at the north edge of downtown Murray on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. This work zone is to allow placement of concrete pavement at the...
dailyegyptian.com
Cars vs. scooters: The battle for Carbondale
For weeks, Carbondale has been buzzing about the emergence of the electric-powered scooters manufactured by the company, Veo. While safety concerns have been raised by local officials, the scooters seem to be here to stay. We decided to look into whether it makes more sense to drive your car or...
kbsi23.com
Two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau burglarized during overnight hours
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Over the weekend two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau were burglarized during the overnight hours. Those businesses include Katy O’Ferrell’s and Threadz and Treads. The owner of Threadz and Treads, Kelli Seabuagh, says that her business is usually closed on Mondays, but...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local barber hangs up his shears after 62 years
PADUCAH — After 62 years in the business, one local barber is putting down his clippers. Friday was last day of work for Neil Lawler, a barber at MW Hair Studio in downtown Paducah. With more than six decades under his belt, many clients and co-workers stopped into the shop Friday to say goodbye.
