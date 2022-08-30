ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor and Brewer renew gridiron rivalry on Ticket TV

Friday night lights return to Ticket TV tonight as the Bangor Rams host the Brewer Witches in a rivalry showdown at Cameron Stadium. For the third-straight season, the Rams and Witches meet on opening night. In the 2019 contest, Brewer raced out to a 21-7 first quarter lead but Bangor ultimately stormed back for a 42-21 win. Last year's game saw the Rams cruise to a 54-13 win at Brewer's Doyle Field.
BREWER, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brewer, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
Ellsworth, ME
Sports
City
Brewer, ME
City
Ellsworth, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
700
Followers
4K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy