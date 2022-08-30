Friday night lights return to Ticket TV tonight as the Bangor Rams host the Brewer Witches in a rivalry showdown at Cameron Stadium. For the third-straight season, the Rams and Witches meet on opening night. In the 2019 contest, Brewer raced out to a 21-7 first quarter lead but Bangor ultimately stormed back for a 42-21 win. Last year's game saw the Rams cruise to a 54-13 win at Brewer's Doyle Field.

BREWER, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO