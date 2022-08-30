Read full article on original website
Jimmy Choo's Latest It Sneakers Have Arrived, and Everyone Wants a Pair
We like to consider ourselves flat-shoe aficionados with a specialty in hunting down the coolest sneakers that can easily finish every outfit. Not all trainers are created equal, and every now and then, a new pair comes along that manages to capture the hearts (and wardrobes) of fashion people across the globe. One such gem has been delivered recently by Jimmy Choo: the Diamond Light Maxi.
Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed and Kissed Her During Performance
Alicia Keys recently had the un-thinkable happen during one of her concerts. The impromptu moment occurred when the Grammy-award winner performed her hit, "Empire State of Mind," at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 29. While walking through the crowd as she continued to sing, one fan decided to grab the singer and kiss her on the cheek—which, as seen in a clip shared to social media—led to an understandably stunned reaction.
Boot Season Is Back and I'm Leaking Every Cool Pair Worth Buying
Boot season is back, everyone. I don’t like to pick favorites but boots are one of my favorite shoe categories and I wear them any chance I get. All of the coolest new styles have started to arrive on the market and I’m already trying to decide which pieces I’ll be adding to my closet this fall. I tend to be drawn to the classics, so I’m particularly excited about the fresh takes on riding boots that just dropped, but I can’t ignore some of the cult designs like Balenciaga’s Cagole boots that are continuing their popularity into fall.
Celebrity Colorist Jenna Perry on Achieving Hot Girl Hair Color
Welcome to our podcast, Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Celebrity colorist, Jenny Perry, has...
Elsa Hosk Just Combined Two of Fall's Top Trends Into One Insanely Good Outfit
With September on the horizon, it's finally time for all the fall trends we bookmarked during fashion month in February to make their street-style debuts. And it should come as no surprise that the first stylish celeb to do so was supermodel-turned-designer Elsa Hosk. Even better, she managed to fit two of fall's buzziest trends into one low-key cool outfit.
A 23-Year-Old Walks Into Nordstrom, H&M, and J.Crew—See What She Rings Up
If you're an avid reader of Who What Wear, you know that we frequent Nordstrom, J.Crew, and H&M. It's hard not to, as they're chock-full of trusty basics and the latest trends, and at all three, you can find luxe-looking pieces at pleasant price points. While it's my job to peruse the sites on a daily basis, the excitement I've got from the newness of the market is on another level. I might have more than a few chunky knits and sleek boots in my cart right now, and I am ready to hit purchase.
Taylor Swift's Leggy Outfit at the VMAs After-Party Kicked Off Her Midnights Era
Taylor Swift's Midnights era has officially entered the chat. While accepting her Video of the Year award at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards, she casually dropped the news that her next album, Midnights, will be released on October 21. Considering that Swift churned out two entire albums and a 10-minute video for "All Too Well" during the pandemic, no one was expecting another album so soon—but leave it to Swift to keep her fans on their toes.
According to a Derm, TikTok's Nail Slugging Trend Is Actually Worth Trying
Brittleness and breakage are a thing of the past thanks to TikTok's latest viral trend: nail slugging. Yep, it's 100% a thing and I'm here to make a case for it. Before you start scratching your head in confusion, nail slugging kind of piggybacked off another viral trend you may be familiar with: skincare slugging. Each follows the same idea basically. Skincare slugging involves combatting dry skin by slathering your skin with a super heavy cream-based moisturizer or petroleum-based jelly to lock in the hydration from your skincare routine.
The At-Home Cryo Tools That Instantly Sculpt, De-Puff, and Rival a $300 Facial
As a beauty writer, I've tried my fair share of skin devices—from microcurrent to LED face masks and beyond. And while I love a high-tech device just as much as the next person, I find myself reaching for a rather low-tech option more often than not. I'm talking about at-home cryotherapy tools (or cryo tools for short).
The VMA Red Carpet Looks That Deserve an Award of Their Own
Don't get me wrong—I love the high-glamour moments from the Oscars and the Golden Globes, but there's just something about the fashion showcased at the MTV Video Music Awards that hits different. Whether it's Lady Gaga's iconic meat dress in 2010 or Rose McGowan's next-to-naked sequin dress in 1998, MTV's biggest night is always home to next-level (and sometimes shocking) looks. And this year's selection is sure to be no exception.
