Uvalde, TX

CBS News

Mississippi water crisis continues into holiday weekend

Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, Mississippi, remain without reliable drinking water heading into Labor Day weekend. CBS News' Elise Preston reports on how a lack of access to reliable water is creating risks for patients on dialysis treatments. Then, Mustafa Santiago Ali, executive vice president for the National Wildlife Federation, joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the crisis.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Eight migrants found dead in river along U.S.-Mexico border

Eight migrants trying to enter the U.S. along the southern border were found dead in the Rio Grande, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which discovered the bodies on Thursday when responding to an illegal crossing attempt by several dozen migrants near Eagle Pass, Texas. Border Patrol agents apprehended...
EAGLE PASS, TX
Public Safety
CBS News

California Legislature passes internet safety bill for minors

The California Legislature has passed a bill aimed at protecting minors on social media platforms. It now heads to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for his signature. Emi Kim, director of legislative efforts for the Log Off Movement, and Nicole Gill, co-founder of Accountable Tech, joined CBS News to discuss the benefits of the legislation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Judge unseals list of documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago

A federal judge has unsealed a detailed inventory of items seized during the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. The list includes thousands of documents, some marked "top secret," along with dozens of empty folders bearing classification markings. Robert Costa explains.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Workers at 14 nursing homes in Pennsylvania go on strike

Workers from 14 nursing homes in Pennsylvania went on strike Friday after marathon contract negotiations failed to produce a deal. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in a dispute over pay, benefits and staffing levels. Photos and video on social media showed picket lines going up outside many of the homes, with workers carrying signs and wearing the purple T-shirts of their union, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
