Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
CBS Evening News, September 2, 2022
Millions expected to travel for holiday weekend; Community rallies behind Texas brothers who lost their mother and home.
Community rallies behind Texas brothers who lost their mother and home
The last few years have been difficult for almost everyone. But after two brothers lost their mother and their home, their Texas community rallied to support them when they needed it most. Two years ago, Jaylan Gray was in college pursuing his dream of becoming a park ranger. But when...
Beto O'Rourke returns to campaign trail in South Texas, acknowledges "some dark days" for residents
Laredo, Texas — Beto O'Rourke returned to the campaign trail Friday night in Laredo, Texas, a crucial spot for the Democratic nominee for governor and for the party statewide. After being away for over a week as he recovered from a bacterial infection, O'Rourke returned to a cheering crowd...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge for captain of California boat that caught fire and killed 34
A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment Friday charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast. The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of the deadliest maritime disasters...
Teen abducted from her Pennsylvania home in the middle of the night found safe in NYC, police say
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania girl was abducted from her home in the middle of the night, and, using video surveillance footage, authorities were able to locate the victim as well as the suspect in New York City, police said. At 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Reading police received a call from a...
Mississippi water crisis continues into holiday weekend
Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, Mississippi, remain without reliable drinking water heading into Labor Day weekend. CBS News' Elise Preston reports on how a lack of access to reliable water is creating risks for patients on dialysis treatments. Then, Mustafa Santiago Ali, executive vice president for the National Wildlife Federation, joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the crisis.
CBS News
Man killed in ultralight aircraft crash was scattering his father's ashes in Minnesota, officials say
A man who died in a plane crash this week in Minnesota was scattering his father's ashes, law enforcement officials said. KLAS-TV reported that deputies who responded to the scene learned that the passenger in the plane, Lee Cemensky, 58, was scattering his father's ashes. Cemensky and the pilot, identified...
Dog airlifted from remote canyon trail in Arizona
A dog was rescued from a remote canyon trail in Pima County, Arizona, on Sunday after the hikers it was with reported "heat-related issues," authorities said.
Thousands evacuate, several homes destroyed after large fire erupts in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes on Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Suzi Brady, a Cal Fire spokeswoman, said several people were injured...
All 4,000 beagles have been rescued from breeding facility closed after animal welfare violations
It took nearly six weeks, but all 4,000 beagles have been rescued from a now-closed breeding facility in Virginia. The pups have been flown across the country, and rescue groups around the nation are working to find them homes. The last 312 dogs were removed from the facility Wednesday, the...
More than 50 million Americans facing excessive heat
Those traveling out West this Labor Day weekend will encounter some brutally hot temperatures. Over 50 million Americans are facing excessive heat warnings and advisories across seven states, including nearly all of California. Carter Evans shares more.
Eight migrants found dead in river along U.S.-Mexico border
Eight migrants trying to enter the U.S. along the southern border were found dead in the Rio Grande, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which discovered the bodies on Thursday when responding to an illegal crossing attempt by several dozen migrants near Eagle Pass, Texas. Border Patrol agents apprehended...
Eye Opener: Several people hurt in California wildfires
Several people have been hurt as fast-moving wildfires sweep through northern California. Also, new data shows hiring last month was still strong but that it is slowing. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
Skeletal remains found 37 years ago in Tennessee identified as missing Indiana girl
Authorities have positively identified skeletal remains found nearly four decades ago in Tennessee as belonging to a missing Indiana teenager. Now, they are trying to figure out how the girl ended up hundreds of miles from home. On April 3, 1985, authorities discovered the remains of a White female, likely...
Drought reveals steamboat that sank in Missouri River more than 100 years ago
A steamboat known as the North Alabama sank in 1870, heading to the bottom of the Missouri River near Goat Island, between Nebraska and South Dakota. But the river, dwindling under a drought that began last fall, revealed the sunken vessel this summer. "The Missouri always claimed a lot of...
Kansas middle school teacher who was suspended for repeatedly misgendering student gets $95,000 from district in lawsuit settlement
Former Kansas middle school teacher Pamela Ricard was suspended last year after repeatedly deadnaming and using the incorrect pronouns of an LGBTQ student. She sued, and on Wednesday, the case settled with the school district paying her $95,000. Ricard, who retired from teaching at the school in May, was listed...
Mississippi's water crisis poses severe risk to dialysis patients: "It could literally kill 'em"
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, are facing the fifth day of a humanitarian water crisis that's impacting nearly 200,000 people. But for some — including the thousands of residents on dialysis — clean water is the difference between life and death. One of those people is Arlester Johnson. His...
California Legislature passes internet safety bill for minors
The California Legislature has passed a bill aimed at protecting minors on social media platforms. It now heads to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for his signature. Emi Kim, director of legislative efforts for the Log Off Movement, and Nicole Gill, co-founder of Accountable Tech, joined CBS News to discuss the benefits of the legislation.
Judge unseals list of documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has unsealed a detailed inventory of items seized during the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. The list includes thousands of documents, some marked "top secret," along with dozens of empty folders bearing classification markings. Robert Costa explains.
Workers at 14 nursing homes in Pennsylvania go on strike
Workers from 14 nursing homes in Pennsylvania went on strike Friday after marathon contract negotiations failed to produce a deal. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in a dispute over pay, benefits and staffing levels. Photos and video on social media showed picket lines going up outside many of the homes, with workers carrying signs and wearing the purple T-shirts of their union, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.
