Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assault
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new owner
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018
NOLA.com
Giant rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street in time for Southern Decadence
Bourbon Street has a colorful addition just in time for Southern Decadence, the LGBTQ-oriented festival that draws thousands of visitors to the French Quarter. Painting wrapped up Wednesday on a giant rainbow fleur-de-lis that almost fills the intersection of Bourbon and St. Ann Street (map). It will be officially unveiled Thursday afternoon in a news conference with city leaders.
NOLA.com
Red Bull Street Kings battle of the brass bands is back
It’s been nearly a decade, but high-octane energy drink Red Bull is back in town to pit some of the city's baddest brass bands against one another to claim the title of kings of these here streets. Although the 2010 and 2013 Red Bull Street Kings events were held...
wgno.com
Where Y’at this Weekend? Southern Decadence, LSU, and the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival!!
First, New Orleans’ favorite LGBTQ event – Southern Decadence – is back! For a delicious way to take part in the festivities, make a reservation at the Hotel Fontenot’s Peacock Room for Saturday brunch to see the fabulous Gigi DeLuxe. Known as the “Femme Fatale” of Sideshow, Gigi will perform a sword swallowing show. There will also be a glitter buffet by Electra Cosmetics.
myneworleans.com
Is a Bad Idea Headed to the Marigny?
There is a place at the corner of Poydras and Loyola called Dave & Buster’s. It’s the sort of place that reminds you of Reno, Nevada, if Reno, Nevada, were on the Mississippi coast. There are no windows, they sell alcohol, and they have a lot of arcade...
Allstate Louisiana Kickoff is Sold Out
The Allstate Louisiana Kickoff between LSU and Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday, September 4 is sold out.
NOLA.com
$3 movie tickets available Saturday at these New Orleans area theaters: See list
Head out to a "picture show" Saturday for National Cinema Day and take advantage of $3 movies all day. Several New Orleans area theaters will be participating in the promotion. AMC Theaters at Clearview, Elmwood, Westbank and the Regal Grand Esplanade, the Prytania Theatres Uptown and at Canal Place and...
WDSU
New Orleans International Airport employee killed
KENNER, La. — "She said, 'Mom, I'm on my way to work.' I said, 'OK, I see you when you get home,'" said Angela Dorsey, the mother of a woman killed at the New Orleans International Airport Wednesday morning. Jermani Thompson always seemed to have a basketball in her...
NOLA.com
Half-price tickets to the WWII Museum offered for Louisiana residents through September
Louisiana residents can get half-priced admission at the National WWII Museum during September. A valid state ID must be presented at the museum's ticket counter for entry to the permanent galleries and exhibits, plus access to a new special exhibition about the work of Artur Szyk, an artist and political cartoonist.
theadvocate.com
City's first recorded hurricane was a monster. But it cleared the way for today's urban center.
The first gusts arrived on Sept. 10, 1722, jostling ships docked along the riverfront and growing steadier overnight. Around 9 a.m. next morning, “a great wind” came, wrote Adrien de Pauger, “followed an hour later by the most terrible tempest.”. It was New Orleans’ first hurricane, 300...
Eater
New Orleans Pitmaster Known for His Smoked Meat Inventions Will Lead New Downtown Restaurant
A local pop-up chef and pitmaster known for smoked meat creations like meatloaf sausage and a pastrami banh mi is set to lead the kitchen for two promising downtown restaurants, a craft brewery called Brewery Saint X and a barbecue restaurant, Devil Moon Barbecue. The two restaurants will share a...
WDSU
Circle K promoting one-day sale on gas at certain New Orleans locations
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans area Circle K gas stations are providing cheaper gas, but only on Thursday. Circle K is hosting its Circle K Fuel Day, where gas will be 40 cents cheaper at certain locations. The drop in gas prices at these locations will only be...
whereyat.com
Best Breakfast in New Orleans | 10 NOLA Restaurants You’ll Love
New Orleans is known for its wide range of culinary delights, from yaka mein and po-boys to crawfish etouffee and gumbo. But these hearty meals aren't the end of Nola's foodie prowess, as tasty treats can be found all over the city from the early hours of the morning. If you're on the hunt for a morning feast, the best breakfast in New Orleans is likely right around the corner.
theadvocate.com
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Ridiculously Fun Things to Do in New Orleans You’ve Never Heard of
N’awlins is so much more than Mardi Gras! From the Musicians Village in the 9th Ward to ghost tours to spending the day with alligators, there is always something to do in New Orleans. Here are 15 of our favorites:. You are reading: Wild things to do in new...
macaronikid.com
New Orleans Jurassic Quest is Coming to our Area!
Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at The Raleigh Convention Center in TOWN, STATE from November 19th - 21st!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only...
WDSU
Baggage handler at MSY killed on Tuesday night
KENNER, La. — A Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport employee was killed on Tuesday night following an incident at work. Jermani Thompson, 26, of Reserve, LA., was injured at the airport and was transported to a local hospital around 10 p.m. Thompson was pronounced dead at the hospital.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Noon Tropical Update: Invest 91-L likely to form later this week | New Orleans News
Noon Tropical Update: Invest 91-L likely to form later this week. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. After eight weeks without a named storm in the...
MSY baggage handler killed when hair got caught in machinery
A 26-year-old baggage handler at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport died in an industrial accident while unloading bags for Frontier Airlines.
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area
High school football season has arrived in New Orleans, and this will be the place to keeep up with scores across the metro area and South Louisiana. There's an impressive slate of games on tap for Friday night in the New Orleans area, including Madison Prep-Brother Martin and Arch Manning's senior season debut in Newman-Hahnville.
Comments / 3