New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Giant rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street in time for Southern Decadence

Bourbon Street has a colorful addition just in time for Southern Decadence, the LGBTQ-oriented festival that draws thousands of visitors to the French Quarter. Painting wrapped up Wednesday on a giant rainbow fleur-de-lis that almost fills the intersection of Bourbon and St. Ann Street (map). It will be officially unveiled Thursday afternoon in a news conference with city leaders.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Red Bull Street Kings battle of the brass bands is back

It’s been nearly a decade, but high-octane energy drink Red Bull is back in town to pit some of the city's baddest brass bands against one another to claim the title of kings of these here streets. Although the 2010 and 2013 Red Bull Street Kings events were held...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Where Y’at this Weekend? Southern Decadence, LSU, and the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival!!

First, New Orleans’ favorite LGBTQ event – Southern Decadence – is back! For a delicious way to take part in the festivities, make a reservation at the Hotel Fontenot’s Peacock Room for Saturday brunch to see the fabulous Gigi DeLuxe. Known as the “Femme Fatale” of Sideshow, Gigi will perform a sword swallowing show. There will also be a glitter buffet by Electra Cosmetics.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Is a Bad Idea Headed to the Marigny?

There is a place at the corner of Poydras and Loyola called Dave & Buster’s. It’s the sort of place that reminds you of Reno, Nevada, if Reno, Nevada, were on the Mississippi coast. There are no windows, they sell alcohol, and they have a lot of arcade...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans International Airport employee killed

KENNER, La. — "She said, 'Mom, I'm on my way to work.' I said, 'OK, I see you when you get home,'" said Angela Dorsey, the mother of a woman killed at the New Orleans International Airport Wednesday morning. Jermani Thompson always seemed to have a basketball in her...
whereyat.com

Best Breakfast in New Orleans | 10 NOLA Restaurants You’ll Love

New Orleans is known for its wide range of culinary delights, from yaka mein and po-boys to crawfish etouffee and gumbo. But these hearty meals aren't the end of Nola's foodie prowess, as tasty treats can be found all over the city from the early hours of the morning. If you're on the hunt for a morning feast, the best breakfast in New Orleans is likely right around the corner.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
LAFAYETTE, LA
macaronikid.com

New Orleans Jurassic Quest is Coming to our Area!

Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at The Raleigh Convention Center in TOWN, STATE from November 19th - 21st!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Baggage handler at MSY killed on Tuesday night

KENNER, La. — A Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport employee was killed on Tuesday night following an incident at work. Jermani Thompson, 26, of Reserve, LA., was injured at the airport and was transported to a local hospital around 10 p.m. Thompson was pronounced dead at the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area

High school football season has arrived in New Orleans, and this will be the place to keeep up with scores across the metro area and South Louisiana. There's an impressive slate of games on tap for Friday night in the New Orleans area, including Madison Prep-Brother Martin and Arch Manning's senior season debut in Newman-Hahnville.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

