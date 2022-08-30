Read full article on original website
mckinneyonline.com
District 121: When restaurants, boutique hotel will open and what unique ideas officials have for the future
District 121, one of the most anticipated development projects in North Texas, should start opening restaurants and its unique amenities to residents by early next year. The $250 million mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road in McKinney, is on track to open its first four restaurants by Spring 2023, according to Miles Prestemon, Chief Operating Officer at Craig International and President of its Development Division. In addition, Kaizen Development’s office building, which will include a 800-space parking garage, should be built and ready by October.
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas Residents
Bank of AmericaPhoto by Taylor Simpson on Unsplash. With the price of buying a house increasing due to inflation pushing interest rates as high as 6%, Bank of America wants to offer a new program for first-time home buyers. In Dallas and a few other select cities, first-time home buyers can buy a home with zero down payment and closing costs. The target audience is people of color, African Americans, and the Hispanic community.
DFW to Gain Two More Dutch Bros Storefronts
From coffees and smoothies to flavorful teas and goodies, this coffee shop provides quick-service menu items to diners.
Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas
If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Popshelf retail store now open in Lewisville
Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store is located at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf officials plan to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. 469-830-0729. www.popshelf.com.
WFAA
Common homebuyer mistakes and what to do instead
DFW is one of the country's hottest housing markets... In fact, the average home price in Texas has increased 63 percent in the past five years. Although this trend shows no signs of slowing down and while the homebuying experience is exciting, it also comes with a lot of responsibility.
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
This shop at Galleria Dallas takes gourmet snacks to the next level
From items like the Strawberry Shortcake Shookie to Fruity Pebbles Candy Apple, Lizzie Lu has so many options that will leave your mouth watering.
The 20-Car Garage in This $43 Million Dallas Mansion Can Charge 8 EVs at Once
Everything’s bigger in Texas, including this palatial home in University Park and its lofty price tag. A Dallas mega-mansion years in the making has finally come onto the market and it’s primed to be the most expensive listing in town. The lavish, European-inspired estate is asking a whopping $43 million and was reportedly custom built by real estate investor and homeowner, Christy Thompson. The chateau-esque structure has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms—none of which are alike. “We’re four years in and ready to be finished, with final details expected to be completed in the fall. We’re 98 percent finished inside,” listing agent Diane Stewart...
Dickey’s BBQ wants to help you celebrate Labor Day with some legit barbecue
Labor Day is all about kicking back and reflecting on the fruits of your labor so far in the year but if you want to not think about work at all, which we recommend, think instead of some delicious food.
fox4news.com
Great-grandson of author confronts Carroll ISD over book under review
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A family member of author George Dawson asked the Carroll ISD school board to allow the entirety of Dawson's book Life Is So Good to be taught at George Dawson Middle School. Carroll ISD is in the middle of reviewing the biography, which discusses Dawson's life and...
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season
Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
Whataburger submits plans for new restaurant on FM 407
A new Whataburger drive-thru restaurant is expected to be coming soon to southern Denton County. The town of Bartonville recently revealed that the Texas fast food favorite has submitted plans to build a new location on the corner of Blanco Road and FM 407, across the street from Kroger in Lantana Town Center.
Tequila tower, tableside guac & Instagrammable cocktails at Mi Dia from Scratch
Their name says it all. Everything at Mi Dia from Scratch is handmade, using only the freshest ingredients.
advocatemag.com
Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand
Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
Parents send cease-and-desist letters over 'In God We Trust' signs, saying they're not compliant with state law
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Parents in several Tarrant County school districts served legal notices telling the districts to take down "In God We Trust" signs that allegedly violate state law and replace them with ones that are compliant, including signs with rainbow designs and Arabic writing. The parents sent cease-and-desist...
Texas Original opens medical cannabis dispensary in Frisco
The Frisco location offers pickup for medical cannabis prescriptions from noon to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at OmniLife Wellness, located at 8380 Warren Parkway, Ste. 100. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Original opened Frisco’s first medical cannabis pickup location in collaboration with OmniLife Wellness on Aug. 25, according to a news...
fox34.com
Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
fwtx.com
Barbecue Fest is Texas-Sized
It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys know all about beef, what with big guys in the trenches making things work on the field. So, a barbecue festival hosted by the team’s arena is a natural choice. The Miller LiteHouse Q BBQ Fest, which brings in top-tier pitmasters...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend: September 2-4
It's a long weekend and there is plenty to do in and around Dallas. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 2. Riverfront Jazz...
