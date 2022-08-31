Read full article on original website
HV Restaurants That Are Off The Beaten Path New York
Chances are one of these two scenarios has happened to you recently when you were thinking about going out to eat. One, you are tired of the same old place and want to go somewhere new. Or Two you want to try a place that is off the beaten path maybe it is "off the beaten path.
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale
One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Planning Move to Village of Wappingers
A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.
Amazing & Modernized 150-Year-Old House for Sale in Ulster County
The Hudson Valley is like a living museum. From towns founded before the Declaration of Independence was signed to canals that helped shape the entire northeast, there's something cool (and beautiful) everywhere you look. A new real estate listing in Rifton, NY is no exception. Historic Home in Rifton, NY.
Dutchess FD’s Second Heroic Act after Barton Orchards Fire
If you were looking for the definition of "beyond the call of duty," look no further than the Beekman and Patterson Fire Departments in Dutchess County. After responding to the devastating fire at Barton Orchards, their heroics continued after the flames were extinguished. Fire at Barton Orchards. Last week, a...
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
Popular Store Closing Last Hudson Valley Location; Nearly 50 Years
A popular retail store that has been the anchor of a mall in the Hudson Valley announced plans to close for good. Sears confirmed plans to close its last remaining Hudson Valley location. Sears in Middletown, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, White Plains Closed. In recent years, Sears has closed down stores in...
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
SQUISH! Grape Stomping Event Returns to Hudson Valley Winery In Time For Fall
There's no shortage of wineries here in the Hudson Valley, each one bringing their own unique feel to the wine scene. We are so lucky to live in the region that is home to America's Oldest Winery, and they just announced that a fan-favorite event (for all ages) is back - let's get ready to stomp some grapes!
These Forlorn Buildings Were Once Fine Hudson Valley Restaurants
The other day I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and I passed the now closed O’Sho Japanese Steakhouse. It was once full of happy diners sipping on sake and eating sushi and hibachi. Now it’s just an empty building. A big, old, beautiful empty building that is slowly deteriorating. Sadly, that’s the case with lots of our old favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants.
Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok
If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
Wappingers, NY Animal Rescue Host Luau Adoption Event This Weekend
A Hudson Valley animal rescue is hosting a big send-off to summer with a luau!. Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, located in Wappingers Falls, has had a busy summer rescuing pups from all across the United States. The rescue made headlines after taking in 19 of the 4,000 beagles saved from atrocious conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia back in August.
‘Climate Change’ Blamed For Fires Burning Across Hudson Valley
"Climate change" is to blame for a number of fires that are burning across the Hudson Valley. That's according to New York's top lawmaker. On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update on the coordinated effort to contain the Napanoch Point wildland fire burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
East Fishkill Approves More Food Trucks Despite Major Drama
Who knew food trucks would be such a heated issue?. One thing no one can argue about is that the Hudson Valley has a ton of options and great places to eat at. Whether you're stopping at a regular restaurant or a food truck, you can pretty much find any kind of food you want.
The Jet Set tiki bar, restaurant to take off Sept. 2 along Newburgh waterfront
Walking under the thatched awning of the Jet Set is like teleporting to the tropics. Tropical flowers and leaves adorn the wallpaper surrounding the interior entrance of this new spot on the Newburgh waterfront. A long bar with a bamboo ceiling and black bar top line the left wall. There's bamboo and tiki inspired art throughout, including vintage tiki art, tropical bird statues and, of course, tiki statues. There are light fixtures that resemble bubbles in the interior bar area and others reminiscent of birds in one of the seating areas. Authentic 1950s-era furniture is scattered throughout.
