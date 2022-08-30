Read full article on original website
Murder suspects sit in Hays County Jail for years at a time
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It has been almost six years since Lamount Harvey was charged with capital murder. Still, no trial date has been set. That has made life hard for Harvey’s wife, Tracey. The delay has Tracey questioning whether someone is still innocent until proven guilty. “We...
Developer bringing illegal subdivision into compliance with Burnet County rules
A meeting between the developer, original landowner, a Burnet County commissioner, and about eight angry purchasers of large lots in a new, but illegal, subdivision could lead to the happy sound of construction. The question is when. “It’s possible permits could be issued in 60 days,” said Burnet County Precinct...
More lawsuits filed in multi-injury Barton Springs Rd. crash, still no criminal charges
Two additional lawsuits were filed this week pertaining to the April 8 crash on Barton Springs Road that sent 9 people to the hospital.
City of Austin raising the minimum wage for 911 call takers, police dispatchers
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is raising pay for 911 call takers and police dispatchers as the department deals with more than 60 vacancies. Starting on Sept. 25, 911 call takers will make at least $22.85 an hour while police dispatchers will make at least $24.42. If employees have an additional TCOLE Telecommunicator Certification, they will get a $1,800 stipend each year.
The Texas Chainsaw Copyright Infringement? Bastrop County business sued by film copyright owner
The company that owns the trademark for "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is suing a Bastrop County business for selling products with copyrighted logos and images without a licensing agreement.
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
Parents applaud officers for rushing into Abilene High to contain large fight
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Parents are applauding officers who rushed into Abilene High School to contain a large fight Thursday afternoon. The fight broke out inside the campus on the 2800 block of N 6th Street during the lunch period just after 1:00 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC that multiple students […]
Drought leads to strain on New Braunfels, Central Texas water supply
Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, which affects 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. New Braunfels Utilities has been in Stage 3 drought restrictions for 73 days as of publication, and water levels in the Edwards Aquifer dropped to levels not seen since 2014.
Officials urge caution as local wildfires spike in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
A grass fire burned several acres off Cele Road, east of Pflugerville, on July 14. (Courtesy Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
Report: SpaceX plans to build facility in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Elon Musk's SpaceX company is looking to construct a massive building in Bastrop County, just east of Austin, according to a new report by the Austin Business Journal. The company aims to build a more than 521,000 square foot "shell building," per filings with the...
Hays County Sheriff's Office responding to 'incident' in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas — A suspect is reportedly in custody Wednesday night after the Hays County Sheriff's Office said deputies and additional first responders were working an "incident" on Mount Sharp Road in Wimberley. The sheriff's office closed the road in the area of Mount Sharp and Mount Olive School...
Elgin Courier
Bastrop increases funds to events
Some Bastrop community events are slated to have more city funds next year.On Aug. 23, the Bastrop City Council examined how much money would be contributed for local events from the city’s general fund in the 2023 fiscal year. The amount is scheduled to be $237,000, up from $202,000 last year.The figures come after previous council workshops. The biggest jump in event funding was for the city’s Christmas lighting which from $137,000 by $40,000.“We had uniformity,” said Mayor Connie Schroeder. “Nobody had any issue with the Christmas lighting at $177,000.”Funding for the city’s two-day Juneteenth event doubled by $5,000. The ...
Austin City Council passes resolution to explore affordable housing program enhancements
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council on Thursday approved a resolution that looks to improve affordable housing programs and projects funded by the City. Item 87 on the council's agenda directs the city manager to conduct a stakeholder process to "explore potential enhancements to affordable housing programs and additional community benefits required of affordable housing projects funded by the City."
Judge reduces $67 million award in fatal shooting of Landon Nobles by APD
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge slashed a record-high award the City of Austin was set to pay the family of a man who was killed by Austin police in 2017. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Stateman, the judge cut the amount in the case from $67 million to just over $8 million.
Samsung hosting job fair at Williamson County Expo Center
As it prepares to open its new plant in Taylor, Samsung Austin Semiconductor plans to hold a job fair Thursday.
Round Rock man sentenced, ordered to pay over $600K for money laundering scheme
A federal judge sentenced Okanlawon Azeez Egerongbe to 120 months in prison and to pay $633,520 in restitution for laundering millions of dollars from victims in various fraud schemes.
Round Rock man sentenced to 10 years for fraud schemes
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock man was sentenced to 120 months in prison and has to pay $633,520 in restitution for his role in a money laundering scheme. According to court documents, on May 18, 2021, 37-year-old Egerongbe Okanlawon Azeez Egerongbe, aka Tony Kunle, Alex Tohee, of Round Rock, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Public servant assaults, felony DWI and drug case among those dismissed after errant Schertz PD evidence purge
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Guadalupe County Attorney this week dismissed felony cases against five defendants after evidence in each of the criminal matters was improperly destroyed by the Schertz Police Department, court records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. The move by prosecutors was the latest step in the months-long...
Austin physician convicted in health care fraud scheme
Dr. Sekhar Rao, 51, who was the medical director of the ADAR Group, LLC., fraudulently authorized toxicology and genetic testing, including cancer genetic testing, for some TRICARE beneficiaries, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
