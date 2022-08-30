Some Bastrop community events are slated to have more city funds next year.On Aug. 23, the Bastrop City Council examined how much money would be contributed for local events from the city’s general fund in the 2023 fiscal year. The amount is scheduled to be $237,000, up from $202,000 last year.The figures come after previous council workshops. The biggest jump in event funding was for the city’s Christmas lighting which from $137,000 by $40,000.“We had uniformity,” said Mayor Connie Schroeder. “Nobody had any issue with the Christmas lighting at $177,000.”Funding for the city’s two-day Juneteenth event doubled by $5,000. The ...

