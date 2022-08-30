ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

KVUE

Murder suspects sit in Hays County Jail for years at a time

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It has been almost six years since Lamount Harvey was charged with capital murder. Still, no trial date has been set. That has made life hard for Harvey’s wife, Tracey. The delay has Tracey questioning whether someone is still innocent until proven guilty. “We...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

City of Austin raising the minimum wage for 911 call takers, police dispatchers

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is raising pay for 911 call takers and police dispatchers as the department deals with more than 60 vacancies. Starting on Sept. 25, 911 call takers will make at least $22.85 an hour while police dispatchers will make at least $24.42. If employees have an additional TCOLE Telecommunicator Certification, they will get a $1,800 stipend each year.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: SpaceX plans to build facility in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Elon Musk's SpaceX company is looking to construct a massive building in Bastrop County, just east of Austin, according to a new report by the Austin Business Journal. The company aims to build a more than 521,000 square foot "shell building," per filings with the...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Hays County Sheriff's Office responding to 'incident' in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A suspect is reportedly in custody Wednesday night after the Hays County Sheriff's Office said deputies and additional first responders were working an "incident" on Mount Sharp Road in Wimberley. The sheriff's office closed the road in the area of Mount Sharp and Mount Olive School...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Elgin Courier

Bastrop increases funds to events

Some Bastrop community events are slated to have more city funds next year.On Aug. 23, the Bastrop City Council examined how much money would be contributed for local events from the city’s general fund in the 2023 fiscal year. The amount is scheduled to be $237,000, up from $202,000 last year.The figures come after previous council workshops. The biggest jump in event funding was for the city’s Christmas lighting which from $137,000 by $40,000.“We had uniformity,” said Mayor Connie Schroeder. “Nobody had any issue with the Christmas lighting at $177,000.”Funding for the city’s two-day Juneteenth event doubled by $5,000. The ...
BASTROP, TX
KVUE

Austin City Council passes resolution to explore affordable housing program enhancements

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council on Thursday approved a resolution that looks to improve affordable housing programs and projects funded by the City. Item 87 on the council's agenda directs the city manager to conduct a stakeholder process to "explore potential enhancements to affordable housing programs and additional community benefits required of affordable housing projects funded by the City."
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock man sentenced to 10 years for fraud schemes

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock man was sentenced to 120 months in prison and has to pay $633,520 in restitution for his role in a money laundering scheme. According to court documents, on May 18, 2021, 37-year-old Egerongbe Okanlawon Azeez Egerongbe, aka Tony Kunle, Alex Tohee, of Round Rock, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

Austin physician convicted in health care fraud scheme

Dr. Sekhar Rao, 51, who was the medical director of the ADAR Group, LLC., fraudulently authorized toxicology and genetic testing, including cancer genetic testing, for some TRICARE beneficiaries, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
AUSTIN, TX

