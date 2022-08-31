Read full article on original website
Authorities release name of motorcyclist who died in accident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the name of the motorcyclist who died after colliding with another car on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Wednesday. The post Authorities release name of motorcyclist who died in accident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sheriff's Office names pedestrian killed in Hwy 101 crash in Goleta
Officials have named the man killed after being hit by a semi truck in Goleta early Thursday morning.
L.A. Weekly
Boy Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Nectarine Avenue [Goleta, CA]
GOLETA, CA (September 2, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a pedestrian crash on Nectarine Avenue that killed one child. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m., between Mandarin Drive and Alondra Drive on August 30th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Child in Fatal Collision Identified as One Year Old Goleta Male
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the child in the fatal vehicle collision as a one-year-old male from Goleta. The Sheriff's Office reports drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor in this collision, and the driver remained on scene. There are no pending charges. The child's name is...
Authorities release name of child who died in car accident in Goleta on Tuesday
Munir Delgado, one, died after he was hit by a car on the 67 block of Nectarine Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The post Authorities release name of child who died in car accident in Goleta on Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ojai motorcyclist killed in Santa Barbara crash identified
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pedestrian Killed by Semi-Truck on Highway 101
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck early Thursday on Highway 101 near Goleta. Around 3:00 a.m., dispatch received a report of a man crossing the right shoulder of the freeway between the Fairview and Turnpike exits. The semi-truck hauling a trailer was traveling southbound approaching the Turnpike...
One dead after semi-truck hits pedestrian in Goleta, lanes expected to remain closed through afternoon
One person died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a semi-truck traveling southbound on Highway 101 in Goleta. The post One dead after semi-truck hits pedestrian in Goleta, lanes expected to remain closed through afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Semi-Truck Collision
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner’s Bureau is releasing identity of the pedestrian who died in the vehicle v. pedestrian collision on Highway 101 at Patterson on September 1, 2022. The decedent is 30-year-old Paul Douglas Larson of Lompoc. By the edhat staff. September 1,...
Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy 101 in Goleta
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a southbound traveling semi-truck in Goleta early Thursday morning.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspect Identified for Allegedly Stealing Ambulance
Dispatch received a report on August 27, 2022, just after 10:00 pm about an ambulance that was stolen from the parking lot of the Hilton Hotel, 600 East Cabrillo Blvd. The ambulance employees contacted the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center (CCC) to report the incident. SBPD CCC was able to get the GPS tracking device on the ambulance activated in order to provide real-time tracking abilities to the responding officers.
Fatal motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara closes lane
A fatal car accident involving a motorcycle on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara shut down the left lane on Wednesday morning. The post Fatal motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara closes lane appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Injured hiker rescued on Bishop Peak
Firefighters rescued an injured hiker stuck on Bishop Peak tonight. The hiker was transported to an area hospital after the rescue.
kvta.com
Fatal Crash In Ojai, Shooting In Ventura, And A Fatal Crash In Goleta
The CHP has released new details about a fatal crash in the Ojai Valley Wednesday morning. They say that shortly after 11 AM, 60-year-old Henry Turner of Castaic was driving his 2019 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 150 just west of Dennison Road between the Ojai Valley and the Upper Ojai when for unknown reasons he traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder and down an embankment.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fundraiser Created for Family of One Year Old Killed in Goleta
Munir Delgado, nicknamed "Toota", was just weeks away from his second birthday, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle near 65 Nectarine Ave. in the Old Town Goleta neighborhood on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office reports drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor in this collision, and the driver...
vidanewspaper.com
Oxnard woman killed, ex-husband to face charges
The ex-husband of an Oxnard woman killed on July 10, 2021 has been accused of killing her and dumping her body near Gaviota in Santa Barbara County. Josefino Cayetano Maldonado has been charged with the murder of Eudelia Gonzalez Rojas, 46, whose body was found on an embankment north of the Gaviota Tunnel on Hwy. 101 in Santa Barbara County.
KEYT
West Wind Drive-In in Goleta to permanently close Monday
GOLETA, Calif. – The West Wind Drive-In will permanently close its doors to the public. In honor of its farewell weekend, admission will be $3 Saturday, and free on Sunday. "We would like to thank you for your support and we will miss serving you at the Santa Barbara Drive-In," said the drive-in's Facebook post.
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Driver Arrested for Firearms Possession, Passenger Arrested for Felony Warrant Related to October 2021 Shooting in Oxnard
SUSPECTS: Eric Harris, 18-year-old Oxnard resident. LOCATION: Community Center Park East, 800 Hobson Wy., Oxnard. On September 1st, at approximately 5:05 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) located wanted subject, Luke Navarro, at Community Center Park East. Navarro was known to have a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon charge stemming from a shooting that took place on October 29, 2021, in the 2500 blk. of Spur Dr. Navarro was in the company of Eric Harris, who was also involved in the 2021 shooting. Harris and Navarro entered a vehicle parked in the parking lot and were immediately contacted by Special Enforcement Unit Officers. During the high risk stop, Harris was observed discarding an item in the rear compartment of his sport utility vehicle.
Cottage Health: ER doctors urge community to use precaution during outdoor activities as heat wave continues
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Barbara Ahlman is an avid walker in Santa Barbara. But she’s careful when temperatures rise. "I was actually on a walk crossing the mountains, and I said okay I’m not going to push it anymore," said Ahlman. Tthis week’s projected heat wave has doctors in the emergency room at Cottage Health The post Cottage Health: ER doctors urge community to use precaution during outdoor activities as heat wave continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Notification of Extreme Fire Weather
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, The Operational Area (Op. Area), and the Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association are notifying the public of predicted County of Santa Barbara wide spread heat wave, high temperatures, low humidity, and predicted south coast Sundowner Winds. Predicted Weather: South Coast. Temperatures: 80-90’s F...
